AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host a breakout session at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. PT / 7:50 p.m. ET.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

