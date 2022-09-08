Log in
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

2022-09-08
101.87 USD   +14.89%
04:15pAeroVironment, Asana rise; American Eagle, McCormick fall
AQ
01:30pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slipping, but Chipmakers Helping Limit Thursday Decline
MT
06:03aAEROVIRONMENT INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

09/08/2022
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host a breakout session at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. PT / 7:50 p.m. ET.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 514 M - -
Net income 2023 13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 160x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 200 M 2 200 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,67 $
Average target price 98,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melissa A. Brown Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.42.95%2 200
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.62%128 718
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.21%111 401
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.02%75 465
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.24%62 336
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.34%44 614