  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-24 pm EDT
96.95 USD   +3.05%
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08/23AeroVironment Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
RBC Raises Price Target on AeroVironment to $115 From $100, Citing US Army Contract, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

08/24/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's first quarter ended July 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal first quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

New this quarter, investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: Sept 7, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)
Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9db32ad42d4b4fd5a1ec1f9a55e658f5

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
