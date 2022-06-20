Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
83.52 USD   +5.35%
09:16aAeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/14AeroVironment Gets $6.2 Million Contract for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems From US Marine Corps
MT
06/14AeroVironment Awarded $6.2 Million Puma 3 AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Contract by United States Marine Corps
BU
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/20/2022 | 09:16am EDT
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: June 28, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)
Toll-free: (877) 561-2749
International: (678) 809-1029
Conference ID: 1238926

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
