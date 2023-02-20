Advanced search
10:13aAM General to Internationally Debut HUMVEE Saber Concept at IDEX 2023
AQ
02/01AeroVironment, Inc. To Present at the Imperial Capital Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference
BU
01/17Insider Sell: Aerovironment
MT
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/20/2023 | 04:11pm EST
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fiscal third quarter ended January 28, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: Mar. 6, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)
Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIac3afa4fd07640f5babfc44519728c67

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
