    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
85.21 USD   -2.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroVironment, Inc. to Present at Investor and Analyst Event

10/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, is hosting an Investor and Analyst Event in Petaluma, California today. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00am PT and will include presentations from Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the executive management team. Concurrent with this release, the Company is filing an 8-K which includes the presentation materials to be discussed with attendees at the event.

The Company will also be posting the presentation slides at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

A video of the presentation will also be available at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations following the completion of the event.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 511 M - -
Net income 2023 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 151x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 158 M 2 158 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,97 $
Average target price 98,75 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melissa A. Brown Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.37.43%2 158
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.62%125 880
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.47%107 681
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.66%75 852
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.72%62 035
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.10%42 886