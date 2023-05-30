Advanced search
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
05/30/2023
91.74 USD   -0.63%
AeroVironment, Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. GMT/11:25 a.m. PT/2:25 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government, and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional media and information, please follow us:

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 520 M - -
Net income 2023 4,23 M - -
Net Debt 2023 31,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 1 026x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 316 M 2 316 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Melissa A. Brown Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Stephen F. Page Independent Director
