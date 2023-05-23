Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-23 pm EDT
109.34 USD   +0.09%
05:56pAerovironment : Jefferies Investor Tour Presentation
PU
05:55aExploring Potential in 4 Rising Drone Stocks (EPAZ, UAVS, PAOTF, EH)
AQ
05/09AeroVironment Introduces VTOL Kit for Puma AE UAS
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroVironment : Jefferies Investor Tour Presentation

05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

JEFFERIES INVESTOR TOUR PRESENTATION / MAY 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers'

and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition;

uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

052620

Slide 2 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Jefferies Tour Agenda

MAY 23

TIME

AGENDA ITEM

LOCATION

11:30 AM

SECURITY CHECK-IN

14501 Princeton Ave, Moorpark. CA. 93021

TIME

AGENDA ITEM

SPEAKER/HOST

11:35 AM

WELCOME

Jonah Teeter-Balin, Sr Dir. IR & Corp Dev

11:40 AM

AEROVIRONMENT COMPANY OVERVIEW

Wahid Nawabi, CEO. Kevin McDonnell, CFO.

11:45 AM

INTRO TO AI & AUTONOMY

Scott Newbern, CTO

11:55 PM

LUNCH SERVED

12:00 PM

COMPUTER VISION & IMAGE UNDERSTANDING USER EXPERIENCE

Tim Faltemier, Sr. Dir, LEAP

12:30 PM

Q&A SESSION

12:45 PM

TOUR & DEMO

Jonah Teeter-Balin (Moderator)

1:00 PM

SECURITY CHECK-OUT

INTRODUCTIONS

COMPANY OVERVIEW

WAHID NAWABI, CEO

KEVIN MCDONNELL, VICE PRESIDENT & CFO

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
05:56pAerovironment : Jefferies Investor Tour Presentation
PU
05:55aExploring Potential in 4 Rising Drone Stocks (EPAZ, UAVS, PAOTF, EH)
AQ
05/09AeroVironment Introduces VTOL Kit for Puma AE UAS
BU
05/02AeroVironment Gets $10 Million NASA Contract to Co-Design Helicopters for Mars Mission
MT
05/02AeroVironment Awarded $10 Million Contract by NASA/JPL to Co-Design and Develop Two Hel..
BU
05/02AeroVironment, Inc. Wins $10 Million Contract by NASA/JPL to Co-Design and Develop Two ..
CI
04/26AeroVironment Gets $64.6 Million US Army Contract to Supply Missile Systems
MT
04/26AeroVironment Awarded $64.6 Million Contract by U.S. Army for Switchblade 300 Loitering..
BU
04/24Capitalgainsreport : Four Drone Stocks with High Flying Potential (EPAZ, AVAV, KTOS, AITX)
AQ
04/12Amprius Technologies to Deliver Lithium-Ion Battery Cells to AeroVironment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 520 M - -
Net income 2023 4,23 M - -
Net Debt 2023 31,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 1 214x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 740 M 2 740 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 109,24 $
Average target price 107,60 $
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Melissa A. Brown Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Stephen F. Page Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.24.35%2 740
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.75%139 483
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.58%115 159
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.75%67 284
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.10%58 198
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.42%37 313
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer