    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
AeroVironment Participates in NATO REP(MUS) 21 - Team demonstrates latest capabilities in maritime drone technology

11/01/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
AeroVironment Participates in NATO REP(MUS) 21 - Team demonstrates latest capabilities in maritime drone technology November 01, 2021

In mid-September 2021, AeroVironment participated in a major NATO-sponsored exercise called REP(MUS) 21, which stands for Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems, 2021. The event took place at the Portuguese Navy Centre for Operational Experimentation in Troia, Portugal, and included the navies from 13 active participating nations and three observing nations. REP(MUS) 21 was jointly organized by the Portuguese Navy, the University of Porto, NATO's Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation and the NATO Unmanned Systems Initiative. The objective was to enhance NATO members' maritime capabilities.


Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 M - -
Net income 2022 36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 195 M 2 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 89,11 $
Average target price 120,20 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.2.54%2 195
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.26%133 217
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.38%91 649
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.23%56 633
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.24%56 513
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.97%45 238