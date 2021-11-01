AeroVironment Participates in NATO REP(MUS) 21 - Team demonstrates latest capabilities in maritime drone technology

In mid-September 2021, AeroVironment participated in a major NATO-sponsored exercise called REP(MUS) 21, which stands for Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems, 2021. The event took place at the Portuguese Navy Centre for Operational Experimentation in Troia, Portugal, and included the navies from 13 active participating nations and three observing nations. REP(MUS) 21 was jointly organized by the Portuguese Navy, the University of Porto, NATO's Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation and the NATO Unmanned Systems Initiative. The objective was to enhance NATO members' maritime capabilities.