Certain statements in this Proxy Statement may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets as part of acquisitions that are subject to potential impairments in the future and any realization of such impairments; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers

and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive and increasing regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 made available with this Proxy Statement. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MESSAGE AND Q&A WITH AEROVIRONMENT CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WAHID NAWABI

What a difference a year makes!

At the beginning of fiscal year 2023, we said that we were going to set out to make this a noteworthy year filled with achievements, and we did just that. By carefully managing through some ongoing supply chain challenges and hiring constraints, and preparing for rapid growth, we put the Company on a path to success while supporting our customers' vital missions.

Given our current book of business and strong demand for the Company's broad portfolio of robotic systems and services - bolstered by our Switchblade and Puma performance in Ukraine - we are at the beginning of a new phase of growth, that will lead to further attractive returns for our shareholders. Fiscal year 2023 was an inflection point for the Company in terms of our long-term strategic vision to build the world's premier autonomous robotic solutions provider, and we are honored to support our nation and allies around the world. With expanding markets, a newfound appreciation of our unique capabilities by international customers, key technology advancements powered by machine learning, and broad support for our products here at home, AeroVironment is well-positioned for success going forward.

I would like to thank our talented team for their dedication and hard work in helping our customers achieve their vital missions. Based on their perseverance, the faith entrusted in us by our customers, and the ongoing support of our investors, we believe we are in the best shape ever for a record-setting fiscal year 2024.

What have been, and will continue to be, the key growth drivers for the Company? Our success this past year demonstrated the depth and breadth of our portfolio and our ability to provide our customers with the best-in-class robotic solutions to meet their critical mission needs. The growth drivers that positively impacted us in fiscal 2023 - resulting in record revenue for our Small UAS (SUAS), Loitering Missile Systems (LMS), and Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) segments - will continue to propel top-line growth going forward. For LMS, the U.S. government recently approved Switchblades for sale to nearly 50 countries in total, up from 20 last year. Similarly, our SUAS business expanded significantly on the back of our largest-ever Foreign Military Sales award in support of Ukraine; the Puma has proven itself on the battlefield there and is providing scouting and support for all U.S.-provided artillery weapon systems. At the same time, our UGV business has grown substantially due to demand in Ukraine and elsewhere. The trends for these segments - as well as much of our product portfolio - point to continued strength in our top-line results and overall underlying performance. The geopolitical environment has led to greater adoption of unmanned systems, and Ukraine has accelerated interest in distributed solutions such as small drones and loitering munitions by demonstrating their effectiveness against well-equipped adversaries. The fundamentals of our business are as strong as they've ever been, and we expect fiscal year 2024 to be another record-setting year for the Company.