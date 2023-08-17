Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting
of Stockholders
and Proxy Statement
Friday, September 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MESSAGE AND Q&A WITH OUR CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS
PROXY SUMMARY
Proposal 1 - Election of Nominees to the Board of Directors
Director Qualifications and Independence 2023 Nominees for Class II Directors Summary of Director Nominees Corporate Governance
Director Compensation
Related Party Transactions
Executive Officers
AUDIT MATTERS
Audit Committee Report
Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of
- Deloitte & Touche LLP as Our Independent
Registered Public Accounting Firm
Proposal 3 - Non-Binding Advisory Vote on
the Compensation of our Named Executive
Officers
Proposal 4 - Non-Binding Advisory Vote on
the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on
13 the Compensation of our Named Executive
Officers
76
Proposal 5 - Approval of AeroVironment, Inc.
2023 Employee Stock Purchase Program
STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL
SHARE OWNERSHIP
Ownership of Equity Securities of the Company
Proposal 6 - Stockholder Proposal
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
Regarding the Declassification of the Board
Equity Compensation Plan Information
of Directors
Statement Against Stockholder Proposal Regarding
Declassification of the Board
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION AND OTHER
INFORMATION
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT ANNUAL
Compensation Committee Report
MEETING AND VOTING
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
Executive Compensation Tables
Pay Versus Performance
Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this Proxy Statement may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets as part of acquisitions that are subject to potential impairments in the future and any realization of such impairments; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers
and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive and increasing regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 made available with this Proxy Statement. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MESSAGE AND Q&A WITH AEROVIRONMENT CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WAHID NAWABI
What a difference a year makes!
At the beginning of fiscal year 2023, we said that we were going to set out to make this a noteworthy year filled with achievements, and we did just that. By carefully managing through some ongoing supply chain challenges and hiring constraints, and preparing for rapid growth, we put the Company on a path to success while supporting our customers' vital missions.
Given our current book of business and strong demand for the Company's broad portfolio of robotic systems and services - bolstered by our Switchblade and Puma performance in Ukraine - we are at the beginning of a new phase of growth, that will lead to further attractive returns for our shareholders. Fiscal year 2023 was an inflection point for the Company in terms of our long-term strategic vision to build the world's premier autonomous robotic solutions provider, and we are honored to support our nation and allies around the world. With expanding markets, a newfound appreciation of our unique capabilities by international customers, key technology advancements powered by machine learning, and broad support for our products here at home, AeroVironment is well-positioned for success going forward.
I would like to thank our talented team for their dedication and hard work in helping our customers achieve their vital missions. Based on their perseverance, the faith entrusted in us by our customers, and the ongoing support of our investors, we believe we are in the best shape ever for a record-setting fiscal year 2024.
- What have been, and will continue to be, the key growth drivers for the Company?
- Our success this past year demonstrated the depth and breadth of our portfolio and our ability to provide our customers with the best-in-class robotic solutions to meet their critical mission needs. The growth drivers that positively impacted us in fiscal 2023 - resulting in record revenue for our Small UAS (SUAS), Loitering Missile Systems (LMS), and Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) segments - will continue to propel top-line growth going forward. For LMS, the U.S. government recently approved Switchblades for sale to nearly 50 countries in total, up from 20 last year. Similarly, our SUAS business expanded significantly on the back of our largest-ever Foreign Military Sales award in support of Ukraine; the Puma has proven itself on the battlefield there and is providing scouting and support for all U.S.-provided artillery weapon systems. At the same time, our UGV business has grown substantially due to demand in Ukraine and elsewhere. The trends for these segments - as well as much of our product portfolio - point to continued strength in our top-line results and overall underlying performance. The geopolitical environment has led to greater adoption of unmanned systems, and Ukraine has accelerated interest in distributed solutions such as small drones and loitering munitions by demonstrating their effectiveness against well-equipped adversaries. The fundamentals of our business are as strong as they've ever been, and we expect fiscal year 2024 to be another record-setting year for the Company.
- How will segment reporting change going forward?
- Starting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, AeroVironment will define its operating units differently to reflect the larger, broader nature of our products and services, along with their associated end markets. Going forward, we will report in three segments: our SUAS, MUAS, and UGV product lines will be combined into a new "Unmanned Systems" segment; our Tactical Missile Systems will now become "Loitering Munition Systems;" and "MacCready Works" will include the current MacCready business along with HAPS and other customer-funded R&D programs. We believe this is a practical and appropriate evolution of our segment reporting, given our robust growth, that also provides adequate transparency for our investors. We look forward to sharing more on this new segmentation when we file our Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 results.
