AeroVironment's Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Revises Fiscal 2023 Guidance
MT
Aerovironment : Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
AEROVIRONMENT INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
AQ
Summary 
Summary

AeroVironment : Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Presentation

03/06/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter

Fiscal Year 2023

Earnings Presentation

March 6, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

052620

Slide 2 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Key Messages

Achieved third quarter results in

line with or slightly ahead of our expectations with record funded backlog over $400 million as of January 28th

Increasing Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance range to $89 million - $95 million. Midpoint of range represents 50% increase over FY2022.

1. Forecast net income for FY23 of $0 - $5m. Refer to Reconciliation of non- GAAP FY23 Adjusted EBITDA expectations on Appendix E

Narrowing revenue guidance to $510

million - $525 million with 100%+ visibility

to midpoint of guidance range with current backlog.

Given robust global demand and supporting macro trends, company is on pace for double-digittop line growth in FY2024.

Slide 3 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Third Quarter Results Fiscal Year 2023

Year-Over-

Metric

Q3 FY23

Year Change

Notes

Overall increase in revenue primarily due to increase in revenue

Revenue

$134.4 m

+49%

in SUAS segment and TMS segment, partially offset by a

decrease in revenue in MUAS and reflects an increase in

products sales partially offset by a decrease in service revenue

Increase reflects higher product margins and higher service

GAAP Gross profit

$45.5 m

+112%

margins primarily related to favorable product mix and a

decrease in non-cash purchase accounting related expense

Adjusted EBITDA1

$23 m

+$18 m

YOY increase due to higher gross profit partially offset by higher

operating expenses.

Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)2

$0.33

+$0.02

YOY Increase due to higher gross profit partially offset by higher

operating expenses and higher interest rate expenses.

Funded Backlog

$413.9 m

+83%

Record backlog driven by SUAS and TMS increase in

international demand following the war in Ukraine

  1. Q3 net loss $0.7m. Refer to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Appendix D.
  2. Q3 GAAP EPS was negative $0.03 per diluted share. Refer to

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share on Appendix A.

Slide 4 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Revenue Mix by Segment and Type

QUARTERLY REVENUE BY SEGMENT

QUARTERLY REVENUE BY TYPE

Revenue in millions

$160.0 $140.0 $120.0

$100.0 $80.0 $60.0 $40.0 $20.0

$-

Other

HAPS

TMS

MUAS SUAS

$132.6

$134.4

$108.5

$111.6

$90.1

Q3 FY22 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY23

$16.4

$17.0

$12.8

$17.5

$16.7

1

$9.5

$13.1

$10.2

$9.1

$8.9

$18.6

$20.2

$23.0

$31.1

$24.0

2

$21.2

$23.1

$19.3

$27.3

$15.4

$24.4

$59.2

$43.3

$26.7

$69.4

100%

50%

Revenue

53%

44%

47%

44%

32%

90%

45%

37%

80%

40%

70%

35%

QuarterlyPercentage

34%

MarginGross

60%

31%

30%

50%

25%

24%

23%

40%

20%

68%

30%

15%

47%

56%

53%

56%

20%

10%

10%

5%

0%

0%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

FY23

Product Revenue

Service Revenue

GAAP Gross Margin

Anticipate Shift Back to 70% Product and 30% Service to Continue in Q4

1 HAPS on track to deliver revenues of $35-$40 million for FY23 | 2 Expect FY23 second half decline in MUAS services revenues more than offset by anticipated increases in SUAS and MUAS product revenues

Slide 5 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 516 M - -
Net income 2023 11,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 235x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 230 M 2 230 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
