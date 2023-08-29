Summary of Reportable Business Segments Under the New Segment Structure

The following tables present our segment operating results for our fiscal years ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 and the quarters ended therein under the new segment structure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 30, 2022

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

Revenue

$

67,775

$

23,011

$

17,730

$

108,516

$

67,056

$

19,176

$

14,777

$

101,009

Gross margin

21,504

7,746

4,464

33,714

20,699

5,989

2,035

28,723

(Loss) income from operations

(3,698)

(1,031)

1,455

(3,274)

(9,064)

(463)

(2,586)

(12,113)

Acquisition-related expenses

304

-

31

335

2,248

251

755

3,254

Amortization of intangibles (1)

6,231

-

616

6,847

8,512

-

612

9,124

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$

2,837

$

(1,031)

$

2,102

$

3,908

$

1,696

$

(212)

$

(1,219)

$

265

Three Months Ended October 29, 2022

Three Months Ended October 30, 2021

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

Revenue

$

61,634

$

31,101

$

18,849

$

111,584

$

87,840

$

18,418

$

15,750

$

122,008

Gross margin

7,903

12,636

5,351

25,890

31,648

6,222

4,585

42,455

(Loss) income from operations

(17,347)

2,004

1,029

(14,314)

2,759

47

533

3,339

Acquisition-related expenses

569

-

-

569

542

163

143

848

Amortization of intangibles (1)

7,250

-

592

7,842

9,650

-

672

10,322

Adjusted (loss) income from operations

$

(9,528)

$

2,004

$

1,621

$

(5,903)

$

12,951

$

210

$

1,348

$

14,509

Three Months Ended January 28, 2023

Three Months Ended January 29, 2022

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

Revenue

$

92,329

$

24,015

$

18,051

$

134,395

$

55,091

$

18,603

$

16,399

$

90,093

Gross margin

33,432

7,841

4,237

45,510

11,177

5,209

5,050

21,436

Income (loss) from operations

4,902

(129)

(166)

4,607

(14,182)

(1,289)

1,345

(14,126)

Acquisition-related expenses

286

-

-

286

253

54

61

368

Amortization of intangibles (1)

6,604

-

542

7,146

8,763

-

620

9,383

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$

11,792

$

(129)

$

376

$

12,039

$

(5,166)

$

(1,235)

$

2,026

$

(4,375)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

Revenue

$

122,172

$

42,497

$

21,372

$

186,041

$

90,757

$

20,217

$

21,648

$

132,622

Gross margin

49,111

14,513

4,776

68,400

33,944

7,065

7,613

48,622

(Loss) income from operations

(171,933)

7,230

(979)

(165,682)

11,461

(1,414)

2,966

13,013

Goodwill impairment (2)

190,166

-

-

190,166

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related expenses

196

-

-

196

333

-

36

369

Amortization of intangibles (1)

6,925

-

544

7,469

7,267

-

637

7,904

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$

25,354

$

7,230

$

(435)

$

32,149

$

19,061

$

(1,414)

$

3,639

$

21,286

Year Ended April 30, 2023

Year Ended April 30, 2022

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

UMS

LMS

MW

Total

Revenue

$

343,910

$

120,624

$

76,002

$

540,536

$

300,743

$

76,415

$

68,574

$

445,732

Gross margin

111,950

42,736

18,828

173,514

97,467

24,486

19,283

141,236

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(188,076)

8,074

1,339

(178,663)

(9,025)

(3,120)

2,258

(9,887)

Goodwill impairment (2)

190,166

-

-

190,166

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related expenses

1,354

-

31

1,385

3,562

297

995

4,854

Amortization of intangibles (1)

27,124

-

2,294

29,418

34,166

-

2,541

36,707

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$

30,568

$

8,074

$

3,664

$

42,306

$

28,703

$

(2,823)

$

5,794

$

31,674

(1) Amortization of intangibles includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments.
(2) Goodwill impairment includes impairment of goodwill and accelerated amortization.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income before intangible amortization, amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, and acquisition related expenses.

