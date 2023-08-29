Summary of Reportable Business Segments Under the New Segment Structure
The following tables present our segment operating results for our fiscal years ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 and the quarters ended therein under the new segment structure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended July 30, 2022
Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
Revenue
$
67,775
$
23,011
$
17,730
$
108,516
$
67,056
$
19,176
$
14,777
$
101,009
Gross margin
21,504
7,746
4,464
33,714
20,699
5,989
2,035
28,723
(Loss) income from operations
(3,698)
(1,031)
1,455
(3,274)
(9,064)
(463)
(2,586)
(12,113)
Acquisition-related expenses
304
-
31
335
2,248
251
755
3,254
Amortization of intangibles (1)
6,231
-
616
6,847
8,512
-
612
9,124
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
$
2,837
$
(1,031)
$
2,102
$
3,908
$
1,696
$
(212)
$
(1,219)
$
265
Three Months Ended October 29, 2022
Three Months Ended October 30, 2021
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
Revenue
$
61,634
$
31,101
$
18,849
$
111,584
$
87,840
$
18,418
$
15,750
$
122,008
Gross margin
7,903
12,636
5,351
25,890
31,648
6,222
4,585
42,455
(Loss) income from operations
(17,347)
2,004
1,029
(14,314)
2,759
47
533
3,339
Acquisition-related expenses
569
-
-
569
542
163
143
848
Amortization of intangibles (1)
7,250
-
592
7,842
9,650
-
672
10,322
Adjusted (loss) income from operations
$
(9,528)
$
2,004
$
1,621
$
(5,903)
$
12,951
$
210
$
1,348
$
14,509
Three Months Ended January 28, 2023
Three Months Ended January 29, 2022
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
Revenue
$
92,329
$
24,015
$
18,051
$
134,395
$
55,091
$
18,603
$
16,399
$
90,093
Gross margin
33,432
7,841
4,237
45,510
11,177
5,209
5,050
21,436
Income (loss) from operations
4,902
(129)
(166)
4,607
(14,182)
(1,289)
1,345
(14,126)
Acquisition-related expenses
286
-
-
286
253
54
61
368
Amortization of intangibles (1)
6,604
-
542
7,146
8,763
-
620
9,383
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
$
11,792
$
(129)
$
376
$
12,039
$
(5,166)
$
(1,235)
$
2,026
$
(4,375)
Three Months Ended April 30, 2023
Three Months Ended April 30, 2022
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
Revenue
$
122,172
$
42,497
$
21,372
$
186,041
$
90,757
$
20,217
$
21,648
$
132,622
Gross margin
49,111
14,513
4,776
68,400
33,944
7,065
7,613
48,622
(Loss) income from operations
(171,933)
7,230
(979)
(165,682)
11,461
(1,414)
2,966
13,013
Goodwill impairment (2)
190,166
-
-
190,166
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related expenses
196
-
-
196
333
-
36
369
Amortization of intangibles (1)
6,925
-
544
7,469
7,267
-
637
7,904
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
$
25,354
$
7,230
$
(435)
$
32,149
$
19,061
$
(1,414)
$
3,639
$
21,286
Year Ended April 30, 2023
Year Ended April 30, 2022
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
UMS
LMS
MW
Total
Revenue
$
343,910
$
120,624
$
76,002
$
540,536
$
300,743
$
76,415
$
68,574
$
445,732
Gross margin
111,950
42,736
18,828
173,514
97,467
24,486
19,283
141,236
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(188,076)
8,074
1,339
(178,663)
(9,025)
(3,120)
2,258
(9,887)
Goodwill impairment (2)
190,166
-
-
190,166
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related expenses
1,354
-
31
1,385
3,562
297
995
4,854
Amortization of intangibles (1)
27,124
-
2,294
29,418
34,166
-
2,541
36,707
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
$
30,568
$
8,074
$
3,664
$
42,306
$
28,703
$
(2,823)
$
5,794
$
31,674
|(1)
|Amortization of intangibles includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments.
|(2)
|Goodwill impairment includes impairment of goodwill and accelerated amortization.
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income before intangible amortization, amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, and acquisition related expenses.
