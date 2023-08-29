Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 UMS LMS MW Total UMS LMS MW Total Revenue $ 122,172 $ 42,497 $ 21,372 $ 186,041 $ 90,757 $ 20,217 $ 21,648 $ 132,622 Gross margin 49,111 14,513 4,776 68,400 33,944 7,065 7,613 48,622 (Loss) income from operations (171,933) 7,230 (979) (165,682) 11,461 (1,414) 2,966 13,013 Goodwill impairment (2) 190,166 - - 190,166 - - - - Acquisition-related expenses 196 - - 196 333 - 36 369 Amortization of intangibles (1) 6,925 - 544 7,469 7,267 - 637 7,904 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 25,354 $ 7,230 $ (435) $ 32,149 $ 19,061 $ (1,414) $ 3,639 $ 21,286

Year Ended April 30, 2023 Year Ended April 30, 2022 UMS LMS MW Total UMS LMS MW Total Revenue $ 343,910 $ 120,624 $ 76,002 $ 540,536 $ 300,743 $ 76,415 $ 68,574 $ 445,732 Gross margin 111,950 42,736 18,828 173,514 97,467 24,486 19,283 141,236 (Loss) income from continuing operations (188,076) 8,074 1,339 (178,663) (9,025) (3,120) 2,258 (9,887) Goodwill impairment (2) 190,166 - - 190,166 - - - - Acquisition-related expenses 1,354 - 31 1,385 3,562 297 995 4,854 Amortization of intangibles (1) 27,124 - 2,294 29,418 34,166 - 2,541 36,707 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 30,568 $ 8,074 $ 3,664 $ 42,306 $ 28,703 $ (2,823) $ 5,794 $ 31,674

(1) Amortization of intangibles includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments.

(2) Goodwill impairment includes impairment of goodwill and accelerated amortization.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.