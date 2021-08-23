Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroVironment : Unmanned Ground Vehicles – Handling dangerous tasks from a safe distance

08/23/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unmanned Ground Vehicles - Handling dangerous tasks from a safe distance August 23, 2021

Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have been used in military settings for over a century. In 1915, French engineers developed the 'Torpille Terrestre' (Land Torpedo) - a UGV loaded with explosives meant to breach enemy lines. In the 1930s, the Soviets began using UGVs based on the T-18 and T-26 tanks and were dubbed 'Teletanks.' The Teletanks were controlled remotely from another tank about a mile away and were deployed in the Winter War against Finland in 1940. The UGV had a humble beginning as little more than a single-use detonation device, but today these vehicles feature state-of-the-art capabilities that work to protect and preserve lives.


Additional AV News:click here
AV Media Gallery:click here

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
11:24aAEROVIRONMENT : Unmanned Ground Vehicles – Handling dangerous tasks from a..
PU
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at AeroVironment
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at AeroVironment
MT
08/16AEROVIRONMENT : Has the evolution of the commercial drone industry created oppor..
PU
08/16John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to AeroVironment
CI
08/12IUS : Hitting Double Digits, Mars Helicopter Ingenuity has exceeded expectations
PU
08/12AEROVIRONMENT : 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/11AEROVIRONMENT PORTFOLIO OF INTELLIGE : AeroVironment, Inc.) (Form 8-K)
PU
08/11AEROVIRONMENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/11AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Appoints Cindy Lewis to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 569 M - -
Net income 2022 36,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 451 M 2 451 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 99,51 $
Average target price 126,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy E. Conver Chairman
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.14.51%2 451
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.54%126 007
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.62%98 906
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.13%58 120
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION32.58%55 057
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.28%46 446