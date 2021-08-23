AeroVironment : Unmanned Ground Vehicles – Handling dangerous tasks from a safe distance

Unmanned Ground Vehicles - Handling dangerous tasks from a safe distance
August 23, 2021
Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have been used in military settings for over a century. In 1915, French engineers developed the 'Torpille Terrestre' (Land Torpedo) - a UGV loaded with explosives meant to breach enemy lines. In the 1930s, the Soviets began using UGVs based on the T-18 and T-26 tanks and were dubbed 'Teletanks.' The Teletanks were controlled remotely from another tank about a mile away and were deployed in the Winter War against Finland in 1940. The UGV had a humble beginning as little more than a single-use detonation device, but today these vehicles feature state-of-the-art capabilities that work to protect and preserve lives.
Disclaimer
AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:23:09 UTC.