    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-06-16 pm EDT
93.88 USD   -0.70%
AeroVironment : Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Presentation

06/19/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

W E L L S F A R G O I N D U S T R I A L S P R E S E N T A T I O N / J U N E 2 0 2 3

Kevin McDonnell, CFO

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers'

and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition;

uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

210913

Slide 2

© 2022 AeroVironment, Inc. - Proprietary Information

AeroVironment At-A-Glance

Pureplay unmanned systems company

providing air and ground vehicle solutions for defense and commercial markets

50+ years of groundbreaking innovation since 1971

HQ in Arlington, VA

~1,300 employees

$2B+ enterprise value

Slide 3 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

Global footprint with sales to

50+ allied nations

Fiscal LTM Results - FY2022 - FY2023

SUAS

Metric

Q4 FY 2022 - Q3 FY 2023

Revenue

$487M

Adj. Gross profit1

$168M

$198.5

OTHER

MUAS

TMS

Adj. EBITDA 2

$72M

Non-GAAP

$0.31

EPS 3 (diluted)

Funded Backlog

$414M

R&D Investment

$61M

HAPS

$98.3

$85.0

$63.9

$41.3

SUAS

TMS

MUAS

HAPS

OTHER*

  1. Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin on Appendix C
  2. Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA on Appendix B.

3 Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share on Appendix D.

Record funded backlog of $413.9 million as of January 28, 2023

Slide 4 | © 2023 AeroVironment, Inc.

AVAV General Business Categories

Unmanned

Tactical Missile

Advanced Solutions

Systems

Systems

Global Franchise

Global Market Leader

in Loitering Munitions

in Group 1 Aircraft;

Group 2/3 Aircraft

Switchblade 300 & 600 are flagship

Emerging Leader

products

Products Sold to

Recently given ability to export to

50+ Countries

20+ Countries

Classified & Un-Classified Projects

for U.S. Defense, Telecom & JPL

Center of Excellence for Machine Learning, AI & Autonomy

210913

Slide 5

© 2022 AeroVironment, Inc. - Proprietary Information

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
