    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
AeroVironment : Drone maker AeroVironment moves headquarters from Simi Valley to D.C. area

06/18/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Unmanned aircraft firm AeroVironment, Inc. this week announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Simi Valley to Arlington, Virginia.

But officials with the defense contractor - in the spotlight recently for its role in the creation of NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter - said it will keep its former headquarters at 900 Innovators Way open for business. It will also continue operations at its three other Simi Valley facilities and one in Moorpark.

None of AeroVironment's 746 local employees will lose their jobs or be transferred to the new headquarters across the country, company spokesperson Makayla Thomas said on Thursday.

The move to Arlington, a suburb of Washington, was effective Tuesday.

'The greater Washington D.C. area is where many of our key customers are located, and expanding our presence in the region will further our access to decision-makers, influencers and talent,' Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment president and CEO, said in a news release.

'We look forward to growing our Washington, D.C. presence and continuing to serve our customers with solutions that help them proceed with certainty,' he said.

Simi Valley City Manager Brian Gabler said AeroVironment will continue to have a strong presence in the city.

'We understand AeroVironment's relocation of its headquarters to Virginia as it makes sense to be near the defense industry decision-makers,' he said. 'However, AeroVironment's operations in Simi Valley will still continue and the relocation will have minor impact on our community.'

He noted the company recently renewed leases on three of its four Simi Valley buildings.

'So, we're excited to continue to have Simi Valley as the major home of AeroVironment's operations and look forward to their continuing as a good corporate citizen here,' he said.

AeroVironment said it will maintain existing operations in other parts of the country and in Germany, too.

The company's engineers made significant contributions to a miniature NASA helicopter that in April flew on Mars - the first powered flight of an aircraft on another world.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 407 M - -
Net income 2021 21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 748 M 2 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 826
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 126,50 $
Last Close Price 112,27 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wahid Nawabi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy E. Conver Chairman
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.29.19%2 748
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.84%131 273
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.87%106 421
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.15%59 346
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.11%52 946
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.59%45 174