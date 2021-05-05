Log in
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
AeroVironment : Soaring to New Heights - Innovation drives the creation of high-altitude aircraft and stratospheric “cell towers”

05/05/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
When it comes to flying high, AeroVironment has led the way in sustained solar-powered, high-altitude flight with projects dating back more than 40 years. Building on its pioneering innovations - Gossamer Condor, Solar Challenger, Pathfinder Plus, and Helios - AeroVironment advanced these earlier technologies to develop a solar-powered, high-altitude platform station (HAPS) named Sunglider™.

'These earlier innovations made significant contributions to the current HAPS aircraft,' said Bob Curtin, HAPS business development director. 'I think it's reasonable to say that the development of today's HAPS aircraft started with the Gossamer Condor in 1977.'


Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 407 M - -
Net income 2021 21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 644 M 2 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 826
Free-Float 89,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wahid Nawabi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy E. Conver Chairman
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.24.33%2 644
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.66%126 467
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.16%107 694
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.47%59 253
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION29.01%54 162
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.02%44 358