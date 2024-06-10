AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) will host its 2024 analyst and investor event in New York City on June 27 to provide stakeholders an overview of the company’s portfolio and examine long-term goals and overall business health. Management presentations and discussions will be live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

The event will include presentations from Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and other members of the executive management team.

The live video webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for time needed to download any necessary audio software.

Video Replay

A video replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610219420/en/