Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AeroVironment investors have until October 30, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 7, 2021, AeroVironment released its second quarter earnings, and disclosed that it was reducing its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance from between $560 and $580 million down to between $440 and $460 million. AeroVironment claimed the revision was due to supply chain constraints, extended procurement cycles, and staffing shortages.

On this news, AeroVironment’s stock price fell $21.97, or 27.5%, to close at $57.98 per share on December 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AeroVironment had been experiencing a decline in sales in all of their core businesses; (2) AeroVironment’s projections were inaccurate and that Defendants lacked the necessary internal controls over financial reporting to develop accurate projections; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

