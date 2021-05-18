Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ARPO   US00810B1052

AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARPO)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aerpio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARPO

05/18/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) and Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is fair to Aerpio shareholders. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aerpio shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aerpio and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Aerpio shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Aerpio shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aerpio shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aerpio shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
