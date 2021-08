Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. News Summary ARPO US00810B1052 AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ARPO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 08/23 04:00:00 pm 2.22 USD +3.74% 05:34p AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS : ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K) PU 05:29p AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 08/18 AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Aerpio Pharmaceuticals : ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K) 08/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT This ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the ' Agreement ') is entered into as of August 17, 2021 (the ' Effective Date '), by and between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation on behalf of itself and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (' Seller '), and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation (' Purchaser '). RECITALS WHEREAS, Seller desires to sell, assign, transfer, convey and deliver to Purchaser, and Purchaser desires to purchase, acquire and accept from Seller, the Transfer Assets (as defined below), upon the terms and subject to the conditions hereinafter set forth. AGREEMENT NOW THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, Purchaser and Seller hereby agree as follows: 1. Sale of Transfer Assets . Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of this Agreement, in consideration of and in exchange for the consideration set forth in Sections 3, Seller agrees, on the Closing Date (as defined below), to sell, transfer, assign and convey to Purchaser, and Purchaser hereby agrees to purchase, acquire and accept from Seller, all of Seller's right, title and interest in and to the Transfer Assets (as defined below) 'as is', 'where is', and without recourse (except as expressly set forth in this Agreement), and (except as set forth in Section 8 below) without representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as to quiet enjoyment, merchantability, value, useful life, fitness for intended use, or similar representations and warranties. On the Closing Date, Seller and Purchaser shall execute and deliver to each other a Bill of Sale, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A , and a Patent Assignment, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D . For purposes of this Agreement, ' Transfer Assets ' shall mean the following: (a) the patents and patent applications listed on Exhibit B attached hereto (the ' Patents '). 2. Excluded Assets . Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Agreement, the Transfer Assets shall not include any of the Excluded Assets and the Excluded Assets shall not be transferred to Purchaser, but shall be retained by Seller. For purposes of this Agreement, ' Excluded Assets ' shall include all assets of Seller not expressly listed as 'Transfer Assets', including without limitation the following items: (a) all cash, cash equivalents and uncashed checks held or received by Seller prior to the Closing Date; (b) any right that Seller has with respect to tax refunds, claims for tax refunds and tax attributes arising prior to the Closing Date; (c) except as otherwise expressly set forth herein, all books and records of the Seller; (d) the rights or obligations granted to the Seller under this Agreement; (e) any rights or claims under any insurance policies of the Seller; and (f) any claims or causes of action arising from or relating to the Seller's use, ownership or operation of the Transfer Assets prior to the Closing, other than claims for infringement or misappropriation of the Patents and other intellectual property rights included in the Transfer Assets. 3. Consideration . As consideration for the sale, transfer, assignment and conveyance to Purchaser of the Transfer Assets on the Closing Date, Purchaser shall, within one business day following the Effective Date, pay Seller a one-time,non-refundable (except as provided in Section 14(n) ), non-creditable payment of Four Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($450,000) (the ' Purchase Amount '). Upon Seller's receipt of the Purchase Amount, the Purchase Amount shall be held in escrow pursuant to the terms of the Joint Escrow Instructions attached to this Agreement as Exhibit E . On the Effective Date, Purchaser and Seller shall execute and deliver to the individual designated as the escrow agent in the Joint Escrow Instructions or person's designee (the ' Escrow Agent ') the Joint Escrow Instructions, which will be held and used by the Escrow Agent pursuant to the terms of the Joint Escrow Instructions. For the avoidance of doubt, the Joint Escrow Instructions provide that the Purchaser and Seller shall instruct the Escrow Agent to release the Purchase Amount to Seller following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent set forth in Sections 6 and 7 . 4. Obligations Assumed . (a) Liabilities . Purchaser agrees, upon consummation of, and effective as of, the Closing, to assume all liabilities, obligations and commitments of Seller of any nature whatsoever under or related the Transfer Assets, other than liabilities arising out of or relating to conduct accruing prior to the Closing Date (collectively, the ' Assumed Liabilities '). (b) Liabilities and Obligations Not Assumed . Except for the Assumed Liabilities, Purchaser shall not assume or become obligated in any way to pay any liabilities, debts or obligations of Seller whatsoever, including but not limited to any liabilities or obligations now or hereafter arising from Seller's business activities that took place prior to the Closing or any liabilities arising out of or connected to any action or inaction of Seller in connection with the liquidation and winding down of Seller's business. All liabilities, debts and obligations of Seller not expressly assumed by Purchaser hereunder as Assumed Liabilities are hereinafter referred to as the ' Excluded Liabilities .' 2 (c) No Obligations to Third Parties . The execution and delivery of this Agreement shall not be deemed to confer any rights upon any person or entity other than the parties hereto, or make any person or entity a third party beneficiary of this Agreement, or to obligate either party to any person or entity other than the parties to this Agreement. Assumption by Purchaser of any liabilities or obligations of Seller under Section 4(a) shall in no way expand the rights or remedies of third parties against Purchaser as compared to the rights and remedies such parties would have against Seller if the Closing were not consummated. 5. Closing . The closing of the purchase and sale of the Transfer Assets (the ' Closing ') shall occur promptly following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent set forth in Sections 6 and 7 below at such time and place as Seller and Purchaser mutually agree, orally or in writing, and may be effected by the email or facsimile exchange of closing deliverables hereunder (or in such other manner, as the parties shall mutually agree in writing). The date on which the Closing is consummated is referred to herein as the ' Closing Date .' Assets meeting the definition of Transfer Assets delivered to Purchaser by or on behalf of Seller either on or after the Closing Date shall be deemed to be Transfer Assets for all purposes of this Agreement. (a) With respect to the materials listed on Exhibit C attached hereto (the ' Materials '), each of Seller and Purchaser shall use commercially reasonable efforts (A) to endeavor to obtain the consents, approvals, clearances, ratifications, permissions, authorizations or waivers from any third parties that control the Materials to cause Purchaser to take title or assume (as applicable) the Materials as of and subject to the Closing (provided that neither Seller nor Purchaser shall be required to expend money, commence, defend or participate in any litigation or offer or grant any accommodation (financial or otherwise) to any such third party), and (B) to cooperate, upon written request of Purchaser, in endeavoring to obtain for Purchaser, at no cost to Seller, an arrangement to provide to the Purchaser, in compliance with law, substantially comparable interests in the Materials as held by Seller immediately prior to the closing. For avoidance of doubt, Seller shall be deemed to have satisfied its obligations under the preceding sentence if, on or before the Closing Date: i. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Singota Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. ii. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Aroz Technologies Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. iii. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Charles River Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. iv. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Intrinsik IND Materials,' Seller shall have delivered letters to the FDAs in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit F-1 and Exhibit F-2 , duly executed by Seller, providing notification of the transfer to the Purchaser of all rights of the Seller in and to such Materials. v. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Intrinsik Other Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. 3 vi. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'SDC Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. vii. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'MedPace Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. viii. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Experis Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, to the possessor of such Materials. ix. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Iron Mountain Materials,' Seller shall have delivered a Letter of Assignment, in the form previously delivered to Purchaser and signed by the Seller, or such other documentation as may be appropriate to convey the Iron Mountain Materials to Purchaser at Closing, to the possessor of such Materials. x. With respect to the Materials under the heading 'Electronic Records,' Seller shall have made such Materials available for download by Purchaser. (b) Following the Effective Date and prior to the Closing, Seller will make available to Purchaser some or all of the Materials and such Materials shall be deemed to be Confidential Information under that certain Bilateral Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement, dated March 23, 2021, between Seller and Purchaser. In the event that this Agreement is terminated prior to Closing, promptly following such termination, Purchaser shall destroy or return to Seller, at Seller's sole discretion, any Materials delivered or made available to Purchaser in accordance with Seller's instructions. 6. Seller ' s Conditions Precedent . Seller's obligations to consummate the Closing shall be conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of the following: (a) The representations and warranties of Purchaser contained in Section 9 shall be true on and as of Closing. (b) The Purchaser shall have performed or complied with all agreements, obligations and conditions contained in this Agreement that are required to be performed or complied with by the Purchaser on or before the Closing. (c) The Seller shall have consummated a merger with Aspen Merger Subsidiary, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Merger '). (d) The Purchaser shall have executed and delivered to the Escrow Agent the Joint Escrow Instructions in the form attached as Exhibit E hereto. (e) As of the Closing Date, the sale of the Transfer Assets by Seller or any of the transactions contemplated hereby are not prohibited by any stay or injunction in any litigation, governmental action, or other proceeding, including, without limitation, the 'automatic stay' under 11 U.S.C. § 362 in any pending case under Title 11 of the United States Code by or against Seller. 4 7. Purchaser ' s Conditions Precedent . Purchaser's obligations to consummate the Closing shall be conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of the following: (a) The representations and warranties of Seller contained in Section 8 shall be true on and as of Closing. (b) The Seller shall have performed or complied with all agreements, obligations and conditions contained in this Agreement and required to be performed or complied with by it on or before the Closing, including, but not limited to, Seller's obligations pursuant to Section 5(a) . (c) As of the Closing Date, the sale of the Transfer Assets by Seller or any of the transactions contemplated hereby are not prohibited by any stay or injunction in any litigation, governmental action, or other proceeding, including, without limitation, the 'automatic stay' under 11 U.S.C. § 362 in any pending case under Title 11 of the United States Code by or against Seller. (d) The Seller shall have executed and delivered to the Escrow Agent the Joint Escrow Instructions in the form attached as Exhibit E hereto. (e) The Seller shall have executed and delivered to Purchaser a Bill of Sale in the form attached as Exhibit A hereto and a Patent Assignment in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D , with respect to the Transfer Assets. 8. Representations and Warranties of Seller . Except as to Seller's representations and warranties expressly provided below, the Transfer Assets are being sold 'as is,' and 'where is' with no express or implied representations or warranties of any kind, nature, or type whatsoever from or on behalf of, Seller. For purposes of this Agreement, the ' Knowledge of Seller ' means the actual knowledge of Seller, without any duty of inquiry. (a) Seller (i) is a corporation duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation and (ii) has all requisite corporate power and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement and to perform the transactions contemplated hereby. (b) The execution, delivery, and performance by Seller of this Agreement and the consummation of the transaction contemplated hereby are within the power of Seller and have been duly authorized by all necessary actions on the part of Seller. The execution of this Agreement by Seller constitutes, or will at the Closing constitute, a legal, valid and binding obligation of Seller, enforceable against Seller in accordance with its terms, except as limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, or other laws of general application relating to or affecting the enforcement of creditors' rights generally and general principles of equity. (c) No consent, approval, authorization or order of, or registration or filing (other than any filing to be made with the U.S. Patent Office to record the Patent Assignment) with, or notice to, any court or governmental agency or body having jurisdiction or regulatory authority over Seller (or any of its properties) is required for (i) Seller's execution and delivery of this Agreement (and each agreement executed and delivered by it in connection herewith) or (ii) the consummation by Seller of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (and each 5 agreement executed and delivered by it in connection herewith) or, to the extent so required, such consent, approval, authorization, order, registration, filing or notice has been obtained, made or given (as applicable) and is still in full force and effect. Notwithstanding the foregoing, except with respect to Patents that are abandoned or expired as of the Effective Date, Seller has paid and, as of the Effective Date, is current on the payment of all maintenance fees, annuities, and the like, due and owing to any governmental bodies and other third parties in connection with the Transfer Assets, and Seller has obtained all necessary intellectual property assignments from inventors to Seller in connection with the Transfer Assets, except, in each case, as would not reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect. (d) Seller has good and marketable title to and, on the Closing Date, Seller will convey to Purchaser, all of the Transfer Assets, free and clear from any lien, security interest or other encumbrance. (e) The execution, delivery and performance by Seller of this Agreement and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby will not conflict with, or result in a breach of or a constitute a default under, or result in the creation of any lien, security interest or other encumbrance upon the Transfer Assets under, any provision of (i) Seller's certificate of incorporation or bylaws; (ii) any applicable law; or (iii) any contract to which Seller is a party or by which any Transfer Asset is bound. (f) There is no judicial, governmental or administrative action, investigation, audit, claim, suit, arbitration, proceeding or other litigation to which Seller or any of its affiliates is a party, or to which the Transfer Assets are subject, that is pending or, to the Knowledge of Seller, threatened. No order, judgment, settlement agreement or stipulation has been issued or entered into that restricts in any respect the use, provision, transfer, assignment or licensing of the Transfer Assets. (g) Except for the representations and warranties contained in this Section 8, neither Seller nor any other person or entity makes any other express or implied representation or warranty with respect to Seller, any of its affiliates or the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, and Seller disclaims any other representations or warranties, whether made by Seller, any of its affiliates, or any of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents or representatives. Except for the representations and warranties contained in this Section 8, Seller hereby disclaims all liability and responsibility for, or any use by Purchaser or its affiliates or representatives of, any representation, warranty, projection, forecast, statement or information made, communicated or furnished (orally or in writing) to Purchaser or its affiliates or representatives (including any opinion, information, projection or advice that may heretofore have been or may hereafter be made available to Purchaser or its affiliates or representatives, whether in any 'data rooms,' 'management presentations,' or 'break out sessions,' in response to questions submitted by or on behalf of Purchaser or otherwise by any director, officer, employee, agent, or representative of Seller or any of its respective affiliates). The parties agree that any matter, condition or set of facts which is more specifically (rather than generally or by implication) covered in any of the representations and warranties of this Section 8 shall be solely governed by such more specific representation and warranty without reference to or inclusion within a more generalized representation and warranty that but for this sentence could be applicable to such matter, condition or set of facts. 6 9. Representations and Warranties of Purchaser . Purchaser represents and warrants to Seller, as follows: (a) Purchaser (i) is a corporation duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation and (ii) has all requisite corporate power and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement and to perform the transactions contemplated hereby. (b) The execution, delivery, and performance by Purchaser of this Agreement and the consummation of the transaction contemplated hereby are within the power of Purchaser and have been duly authorized by all necessary actions on the part of Purchaser. The execution of this Agreement by Purchaser constitutes, or will at the Closing constitute, a legal, valid and binding obligation of Purchaser, enforceable against Purchaser in accordance with its terms, except as limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, or other laws of general application relating to or affecting the enforcement of creditors' right generally and general principles of equity. (c) No consent, approval, authorization or order of, or registration or filing with, or notice to, any court or governmental agency or body having jurisdiction or regulatory authority over Purchaser (or any of its properties) is required for (i) Purchaser's execution and delivery of this Agreement (and each agreement executed and delivered by it in connection herewith) or (ii) the consummation by Purchaser of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (and each agreement executed and delivered by it in connection herewith) or, to the extent so required, such consent, approval, authorization, order, registration, filing or notice has been obtained, made or given (as applicable) and is still in full force and effect. (d) No person or entity acting on behalf of Purchaser or any of its affiliates or under the authority of any of them is or will be entitled to any 'brokers' or 'finders' fee or any other commission or similar fee, directly or indirectly, from Purchaser or any of its affiliates in connection with any of the transactions contemplated hereby. (e) Notwithstanding anything contained in this Agreement to the contrary, Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that Seller is not making any representations or warranties whatsoever, express or implied, beyond those expressly given by Seller in Section 8, and Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that, except for such representations and warranties contained therein, the Transfer Assets of Seller are being transferred to Purchaser on a 'where is' and, as to condition, 'as is' basis. Any claims Purchaser may have for breach of representation or warranty shall be based solely on the representations and warranties of Seller set forth in Section 8. Purchaser further represents that none of Seller, its affiliates nor any other person or entity has made, and Purchaser has not relied upon, any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information regarding Seller, the Transfer Assets or the transactions contemplated by this Agreement not expressly set forth in Section 8 and Purchaser hereby expressly disclaims any reliance on any representations or warranties other than those expressly set forth in Section 8. Purchaser hereby acknowledges and agrees that none of Seller, any of its affiliates nor any other person or entity will have or be subject to any liability to Purchaser or any other person or entity resulting from the distribution to Purchaser or its representatives or Purchaser's use of any such information, including any confidential memoranda distributed on behalf of Seller relating to the Transfer Assets or other publications, data room information or any 7 other document or information in any form provided to Purchaser or its representatives in connection with the sale of the Transfer Assets and the transactions contemplated hereby other than this Agreement including its exhibits and the documents delivered by Seller at the Closing pursuant to express requirements of this Agreement. Purchaser acknowledges that it (i) has conducted, to its satisfaction, its own independent investigation of the condition of the Transfer Assets and the business of Seller in making its determination to proceed with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, Purchaser has relied on the results of its own independent investigation and, except with respect to those representations or warranties expressly set forth in Section 8, waives any right it may have against Seller with respect to any omission of any kind on the part of Seller of any potentially material information other than a failure to disclose information constituting material exceptions to the representations and warranties of set forth in Section 8, (ii) had adequate access to Seller's books and records, contracts, agreements and documents, and employees, agents and representatives; and (iii) has had such opportunity to seek accounting, legal and other advice or information in connection with its entry into this Agreement and the other documents referred to herein relating to the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby as it has seen fit. 10. Survival; Limitations of Liability . All representations and warranties contained in this Agreement shall survive the Closing and shall terminate on the earlier of (i) date that is forty-five (45) days following the Closing Date or (ii) the closing date of the Merger. IN NO EVENT WILL SELLER BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES IN CONNECTION WITH OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT (INCLUDING LOSS OF PROFITS, USE, DATA, OR OTHER ECONOMIC ADVANTAGE), HOWSOEVER ARISING, EITHER OUT OF BREACH OF THIS AGREEMENT (INCLUDING BREACH OF EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTY), NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, TORT OR ANY OTHER THEORY, EVEN IF THE OTHER PARTY HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. EXCEPT FOR ANY CLAIMS BASED UPON OR ARISING FROM (A) ANY ACTION SEEKING EQUITABLE REMEDY OR SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE BROUGHT AGAINST SELLER FOR FAILURE TO DELIVER THE TRANSFER ASSETS AS CONTEMPLATED BY SECTION 1, OR (B) SELLER'S ACTUAL FRAUD (AS DEFINED BELOW), SELLER'S LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES ARISING UNDER THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE LIMITED TO THE VALUE OF THE PURCHASE AMOUNT. Recovery of the Purchase Amount by Purchaser shall be Seller's sole liability and Purchaser's sole remedy for the matters described in this Section 10, and Purchaser shall not be entitled to any other remedy or indemnification rights or claims of any nature whatsoever against Seller, its affiliates or any other person or entity in respect thereof or otherwise in connection with this Agreement. For purposes of this Agreement, ' Actual Fraud ' means an inaccurate representation or warranty contained in this Agreement if, at the time such representation or warranty was made, Seller had actual knowledge of the inaccuracy of such representation or warranty and failed to notify Purchaser in writing of, or otherwise correct, the same. 11. Expenses . Purchaser and Seller shall each bear their own expenses incurred in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 8 12. Transfer Taxes . Purchaser shall pay all sales, use, excise, stamp, documentary, filing, recording, transfer or similar fees or taxes or governmental charges, as levied by any taxing authority or governmental agency in connection with the sale and transfer of Transfer Assets contemplated by this Agreement. Prior to the Closing Date, (a) Purchaser shall deliver to Seller evidence that these transactions are exempt from sales tax, or (b) Purchaser shall remit to Seller any sales tax due as a result of these transactions. Seller hereby agrees to file all necessary documents with respect to such amounts in a timely manner. 13. Notices . Any notice or other communication provided for herein or given hereunder to a party hereto shall be in writing, and shall be deemed given when personally delivered to a party set forth below or when sent by telecopy providing a transmission confirmation (provided that such notice is immediately sent by a recognized overnight delivery service), or three (3) days after mailed by first class mail, registered, or certified, return receipt requested, postage prepaid, or when delivered by a nationally-recognized overnight delivery service, with proof of delivery, delivery charges prepaid, in any case addressed as follows. To Seller: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. c/o Regina Marek 10663 Loveland-Madeira Road #168 Loveland, Ohio 45140 with a copy to: Goodwin Procter LLP 100 Northern Avenue Boston, MA 02210 Attention: Kingsley Taft To Purchaser: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 480 Pleasant Street, Suite A210 Watertown, MA 02472 Attention: Chief Legal Officer 14. Miscellaneous . (a) Entire Agreement . This Agreement, together with the schedules and exhibits attached hereto, constitutes the entire agreement of the parties hereto regarding the purchase and sale of the Transfer Assets, and all prior agreements, understandings, representations and statements regarding such subject matter, oral or written, are superseded hereby. (b) Captions . Section captions used in this Agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect the construction of this Agreement. (c) Counterpart Execution . This Agreement may be executed in one or more counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original and all of which shall together constitute one and the same instrument. Delivery of an executed counterpart of a signature page to this Agreement by facsimile transmission or by e-mail in .PDF or similar electronic format shall be effective as delivery of a manually executed counterpart thereof and shall be deemed an original signature for all purposes. 9 (d) Severability . If any provision of this Agreement shall for any reason be held to be invalid or unenforceable, such invalidity or unenforceability shall not affect any other provision of this Agreement, but this Agreement shall be construed as if such invalid or unenforceable provision had never been contained in this Agreement. (e) Amendments and Waivers . No amendment of any provision of this Agreement shall be valid unless the same shall be in writing and signed by Purchaser and Seller, and no waiver of any provision of this Agreement shall be valid unless the same shall be in writing and signed by the party against which such waiver is to be enforced. No waiver by any party hereto of any default, misrepresentation, condition precedent or breach of warranty or covenant hereunder, whether intentional or not, shall be deemed to extend to any other default, misrepresentation, condition precedent or breach of warranty or covenant hereunder or affect in any way any rights arising by virtue of any prior or subsequent such occurrence. (f) Governing Law . This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (without reference to conflicts of law principles). (g) Waiver of Trial by Jury . SELLER AND PURCHASER HEREBY EXPRESSLY WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY OF ANY CLAIM, DEMAND, ACTION, CAUSE OF ACTION, OR PROCEEDING ARISING UNDER OR WITH RESPECT TO THIS AGREEMENT, OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH, OR RELATED TO, OR INCIDENTAL TO, THE DEALINGS OF THE PARTIES HERETO WITH RESPECT TO THIS AGREEMENT OR THE TRANSACTIONS RELATED HERETO OR THERETO, IN EACH CASE WHETHER NOW EXISTING OR HEREAFTER ARISING, AND IRRESPECTIVE OF WHETHER SOUNDING IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR OTHERWISE. SELLER AND PURCHASER HEREBY AGREE THAT ANY SUCH CLAIM, DEMAND, ACTION, CAUSE OF ACTION, OR PROCEEDING SHALL BE DECIDED BY A COURT TRIAL WITHOUT A JURY AND THAT ANY PARTY HERETO MAY FILE AN ORIGINAL COUNTERPART OR A COPY OF THIS SECTION WITH ANY COURT AS WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF THE CONSENT OF THE OTHER PARTY OR PARTIES HERETO TO WAIVER OF ITS OR THEIR RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY. (h) Submission to Jurisdiction; Selection of Forum . EACH PARTY HERETO (A) AGREES THAT IT SHALL BRING ANY ACTION OR PROCEEDING IN RESPECT OF ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT OR THE TRANSACTIONS CONTAINED IN OR CONTEMPLATED BY THIS AGREEMENT, WHETHER IN TORT OR CONTRACT OR AT LAW OR IN EQUITY, EXCLUSIVELY IN (I) THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS OR IN THE EVENT THAT SUCH COURT LACKS SUBJECT MATTER JURISDICTION OVER THE ACTION OR PROCEEDING, (II) IN AN APPROPRIATE STATE COURT LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF SUFFOLK, MASSACHUSETTS (THE ' CHOSEN COURT '), (B) IRREVOCABLY SUBMITS TO THE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF THE CHOSEN COURT, (C) WAIVES, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, 10 ANY OBJECTION TO LAYING VENUE IN ANY SUCH ACTION OR PROCEEDING IN THE CHOSEN COURT, (D) WAIVES ANY ARGUMENT THAT THE CHOSEN COURT IS AN INCONVENIENT FORUM OR DOES NOT HAVE JURISDICTION OVER ANY PARTY THERETO, AND (E) AGREES THAT SERVICE OF PROCESS UPON ANY PARTY IN ANY SUCH ACTION OR PROCEEDING SHALL BE EFFECTIVE IF NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 13 OF THIS AGREEMENT. (i) Construction . The parties hereto have participated jointly in the negotiation and drafting of this Agreement. In the event an ambiguity or question of intent or interpretation arises, this Agreement shall be construed as if drafted jointly by the parties and no presumption or burden of proof shall arise favoring or disfavoring any party by virtue of the authorship of any of the provisions of this Agreement. Any reference to any federal, state, local, or foreign statute or law shall be deemed also to refer to all rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, unless the context requires otherwise. The word 'including' shall mean 'including without limitation.' (j) No Third-Party Beneficiaries . This Agreement shall not confer any rights or remedies upon any person or entity other than the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns. (k) Successor and Assigns . This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties named herein and their respective successors and permitted assigns. Neither party may assign its rights or obligations hereunder without obtaining the prior written consent of the other party; provided, however, that each party shall be entitled, without the prior written consent of the other party, to assign its rights and obligations under this Agreement to an affiliate or to its successor in connection with the sale of all or substantially all of its business or assets related to this Agreement, whether by way of merger, consolidation, sale of stock, sale of assets, operation of law or otherwise, subject in each case to the assignee agreeing in writing to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Agreement. Any attempted assignment, delegation or transfer by a party in violation hereof shall be null and void. Subject to the foregoing, this Agreement shall be binding on the parties and their successors and permitted assigns. (l) Confidentiality . i. Purchaser agrees that it will treat in complete confidence all documents, materials and other information, made available by Seller to the Purchaser in connection with the transaction contemplated herein or the negotiation of this Agreement (the ' Confidential Information ') and shall use such Confidential Information solely to evaluate the proposed purchase and sale of the Transfer Assets (the ' Purpose '); provided, however, that after Closing Date Purchaser may use or disclose any Confidential Information included in the Transfer Assets or otherwise necessary to exercise its rights or obligations under this Agreement. Purchaser shall not, directly or indirectly, disclose, publish, divulge, furnish or make accessible to anyone all or any portion of the Confidential Information, other than (A) to Purchaser's employees and consultantswho are required to have access to such Confidential Information in connection with the Purpose, (B) to Purchaser's professional advisers (e.g., lawyers and accountants), provided that any and all such employees and consultants are bound by written agreements or, in the case of professional advisers, ethical duties, respecting the Confidential Information in the manner set forth in this Agreement and (C) retention of a copy of the Materials that constitute electronic 11 records by Seller for ordinary archival and recordkeeping purposes. If the transactions contemplated hereby are not consummated, the Purchaser will promptly return to the Seller all Confidential Information. In addition to the restrictions set forth in this Section 14(l) , but subject to the terms of Section 14(m) , each party agrees that it shall not, at any point prior to or after the Closing Date, without the prior written consent of the other party, disclose the existence or terms or conditions of this Agreement. ii. Confidential Information shall not include any information that (A) at the time of disclosure is available to the public, (B) after the date of disclosure becomes generally available to the public, except through a breach of this Section 14(l) , (C) is independently developed by the employees or agents of the Purchaser without use of or reference to the Confidential Information, (D) that is received from a third party without restriction and without breach of any agreement between such third party and the Seller. iii. In the event that the Purchaser is required by law to make any disclosure of any of the Confidential Information, by subpoena, judicial or administrative order or otherwise, the Purchaser shall first give written notice of such requirement to the Seller, and shall permit the Seller to intervene in any relevant proceedings to protect its interests in the Confidential Information, and provide full cooperation and assistance to the Seller in seeking to obtain such protection. iv. Each party acknowledges that a breach by it of any of the terms of this Agreement would cause irreparable harm to the other party for which the other party could not be adequately compensated by money damages. Accordingly, each party agrees that, in addition to all other remedies available to the other party in an action at law, in the event of any breach or threatened breach by a party of the terms of this Section 14(l) , the other party shall, without the necessity of proving actual damages or posting any bond or other security, be entitled to seek temporary and permanent injunctive relief, including, but not limited to, specific performance of the terms of this Section 14(l) . (m) Public Announcements . No party shall issue or make any public announcement, press release or other public disclosure regarding this Agreement or its subject matter without the prior written approval of the other party, except for any such disclosure that is, in the opinion of the disclosing party's counsel, required by applicable law (including securities regulations) or the rules of a stock exchange on which the securities of the disclosing party are listed. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Agreement, following the Closing, (i) Purchaser and its licensees, sublicensees and other collaborators shall be permitted, without the prior approval of or prior notice to Seller, to disclose for any purpose, and to make publications and public presentations regarding, progress and results with respect to the development and commercialization of the Transfer Assets; and (ii) Purchaser shall be permitted, without the prior approval of or prior notice to Seller, to disclose the existence and terms of this Agreement, other than the amount of the Purchase Price, to actual and potential investors, licensees, sublicensees, collaborators and acquirers on a reasonable need-to-know basis under circumstances that reasonably ensure the confidentiality thereof. If a party is, in the opinion of its counsel, required by applicable law (including securities regulations) or the rules of a stock exchange on which its securities are listed to make a public disclosure regarding this Agreement or its subject matter, such party shall, if practicable under the circumstances, submit the proposed 12 disclosure in writing to the other party and provide the other party a reasonable opportunity to comment thereon. The contents of any public announcement, press release or other public disclosure that has been made in compliance with this Section 14(l) may then be re-released by any party without a requirement for advance notice or re-approval. (n) Termination . Each of Seller and Purchaser shall have the right to terminate its obligations to complete the Closing and the transactions contemplated in connection therewith in the event that the other party materially breaches this Agreement and such breach is not cured within thirty (30) days after such other party receives notice from the first party of such material breach. For the avoidance of doubt, the Joint Escrow Instructions provide that the Purchaser and Seller shall instruct the Escrow Agent to release the Purchase Amount to Purchaser following any such termination. [Signature Page Follows] 13 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, Purchaser and Seller have caused this Agreement to be executed as of the Effective Date. AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. By: /s/ Joseph Gardner Name: Joseph Gardner Title: President EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. By: /s/ George Elston Name: George Elston Title: Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development Signature page to Asset Purchase Agreement EXHIBIT A BILL OF SALE [Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K] EXHIBIT B TRANSFER ASSETS Patents and Patent Applications ATTACHMENT A Country Application No. Filing

Date Patent No. Patent

Date Title United States 60/816,730 06/27/2006 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 60/816,731 06/27/2006 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 60/816,825 06/27/2006 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 11/823,086 06/26/2007 7,622,593 11/24/2009 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 11/821,846 06/26/2007 7,795,444 09/14/2010 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 11/821,868 06/26/2007 7,589,212 09/15/2009 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 12/624,072 11/23/2009 8,258,311 09/04/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/309,452 12/01/2011 8,338,615 12/25/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/691,757 12/01/2012 8,946,232 02/03/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/936,450 07/08/2013 8,895,563 11/25/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/309,445 12/01/2011 8,329,916 12/11/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 14/569,106 12/12/2014 9,126,958 09/08/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 14/252,140 04/14/2014 9,284,285 03/15/2016 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 15/016,599 02/05/2016 9,795,594 10/24/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 15/705,639 09/15/2017 10,463,650 11/05/2019 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 16/577,808 09/20/2019 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 17/096,548 11/12/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 12/558,169 09/11/2009 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 12/850,026 08/04/2010 8,106,078 01/31/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 12/467,430 05/18/2009 8,188,125 05/29/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/626,590 09/25/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 13/626,614 09/25/2012 8,846,685 09/30/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 14/938,526 11/11/2015 RE46,592 10/31/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE WO PCT/

US2007/014822 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 2 WO PCT/

US2007/014823 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE WO PCT/

US2007/014824 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 7809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 12196179.1 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 17187910.9 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Europe 17182516.9 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 12196174.2 06/27/2007 602007052457.1 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 3 Germany 602007052232.3 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 602007053259.0 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Germany 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 12196179.1 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE France 7809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 4 United Kingdom 12196179.1 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United Kingdom 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Austria 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Belgium 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Belgium 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 5 Belgium 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Belgium 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Belgium 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Belgium 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Bulgaria 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Bulgaria 7809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Bulgaria 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Lithuania 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Lithuania 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Lithuania 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Latvia 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Latvia 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Latvia 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 6 Switzerland 7809909 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Switzerland 7809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Switzerland 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Switzerland 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Switzerland 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Switzerland 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Cyprus 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Cyprus 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Cyprus 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Czech Republic 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Czech Republic 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Czech Republic 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Czech Republic 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Denmark 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 7 Denmark 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Denmark 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Denmark 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Denmark 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Denmark 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Estonia 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Estonia 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Estonia 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Spain 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Spain 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Spain 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Spain 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Spain 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 8 Spain 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Finland 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Greece 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Greece 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Greece 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hungary 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hungary 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hungary 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Iceland 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 9 Iceland 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Iceland 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 12196179.1 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Ireland 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 10 Italy 12196179.1 06/27/2007 2592073 08/30/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Italy 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Luxembourg 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Luxembourg 7809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Luxembourg 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Malta 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Malta 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Malta 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Monaco 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Monaco 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Monaco 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Netherlands 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Netherlands 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 11 Netherlands 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Netherlands 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Netherlands 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Netherlands 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Poland 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Portugal 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Portugal 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Portugal 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 12 Portugal 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Portugal 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Portugal 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Romania 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Romania 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Romania 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Sweden 17191765.1 06/27/2007 3323815 10/07/2020 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Slovenia 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Slovenia 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 13 Slovenia 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Slovakia 07809909.0 06/27/2007 2041129 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Slovakia 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Slovakia 07809908.2 06/27/2007 2038265 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Turkey 07809909.0 06/27/2007 TR 2014

12834 T4 09/03/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Turkey 07809907.4 06/27/2007 2041102 11/12/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Turkey 07809908.2 06/27/2007 TR 2015

04305 T4 03/18/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Turkey 12196174.2 06/27/2007 2592072 09/20/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Turkey 14166121.5 06/27/2007 2803663 11/29/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Australia 2007265453 06/27/2007 2007265453 05/03/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Australia 2007265454 06/27/2007 2007265454 02/09/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Australia 2007265455 06/27/2007 2007265455 02/23/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Australia 2012200253 06/27/2007 2012200253 10/18/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Brazil PI

0713570-0 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 14 Brazil PI 0713357-0 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Brazil PI 0713349-9 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Canada 2,657,096 06/27/2007 2,657,096 01/21/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Canada 2,657,107 06/27/2007 2,657,107 01/07/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Canada 2,656,915 06/27/2007 2,656,915 08/07/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE China 200780030939.0 06/27/2007 ZL200780030939.0 08/08/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE China 200780030984.6 06/27/2007 ZL200780030984.6 10/30/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE China 200780031040.0 06/27/2007 ZL200780031040.0 05/30/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Colombia 9007333 06/27/2007 3672 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Colombia 9007334 06/27/2007 3673 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Colombia 9007327 06/27/2007 2408 10/29/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hong Kong 09108319.8 06/27/2007 1129386 01/22/2016 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hong Kong 13112445.1 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 15 Hong Kong 09108320.5 06/27/2007 1129387B 10/02/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hong Kong 13112446 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hong Kong 09108321.4 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Hong Kong 15104703.3 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Israel 196128 06/27/2007 196128 11/30/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Israel 196129 06/27/2007 196129 06/25/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Israel 196130 06/27/2007 196130 07/31/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE India 515/DELNP/2009 06/27/2007 280469 02/22/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE India 513/DELNP/2009 06/27/2007 289597 11/15/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE India 512/DELNP/2009 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Indonesia W00200804210 06/27/2007 IDP000047234 08/09/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Indonesia W-00200804213 06/27/2007 IDP000045140 03/14/2017 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Indonesia W-00200804212 06/27/2007 IDP000040030 12/21/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 16 Japan 2009-518226 06/27/2007 5232778 03/29/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2013-062411 06/27/2007 5860427 12/25/2015 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2009-518227 06/27/2007 5261383 05/02/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2013-029649 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2015-178320 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2015-178321 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2017-213854 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2017-213855 06/27/2007 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Japan 2009-518228 06/27/2007 5201740 02/22/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Korea 10-2009-7001678 06/27/2007 1155365 06/05/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Korea 10-2009-7001694 06/27/2007 1179087 08/28/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Korea 2009-7001692 06/27/2007 1157844 06/13/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Mexico MX/a/2009/000288 06/27/2007 321351 06/24/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Mexico MX/a/2009/000289 06/27/2007 303155 09/06/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 17 Mexico MX/a/

2009/000290 06/27/2007 279959 10/14/2010 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE New Zealand 574407 06/27/2007 574407 06/05/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE New Zealand 574406 06/27/2007 574406 05/07/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE New Zealand 574405 06/27/2007 574405 05/07/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Philippines 1-2009-500031 06/27/2007 1-2009-500031 01/30/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Philippines 1-2009-500032 06/27/2007 1-2009-500032 05/07/2014 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Philippines 1-2009-500033 06/27/2007 1-2009-500033 07/31/2013 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Russian Federation 2009102516 06/27/2007 2447065 12/10/2011 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Russian Federation 2009102538 06/27/2007 2435763 12/10/2011 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Russian Federation 2009102537 06/27/2007 2430101 09/27/2011 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Singapore 200809619-0 06/27/2007 149161 01/31/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Singapore 200809621-6 06/27/2007 148804 07/29/2011 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE Singapore 200809622-4 06/27/2007 148805 07/29/2011 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE 18 South Africa 2009/00559 06/27/2007 2009/00559 06/30/2010 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE South Africa 2009/00492 06/27/2007 2009/00492 06/30/2010 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE South Africa 2009/00558 06/27/2007 2009/00558 04/24/2012 HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATE INHIBITORS AND METHODS OF USE United States 61/144,022 01/12/2009 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 61/184,986 06/08/2009 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 14/075,809 11/08/2013 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 15/443,353 02/27/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 16/719,317 12/18/2019 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 15/930,583 05/13/2020 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 13/968,269 08/15/2013 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 13/724,396 12/21/2012 9,096,555 08/04/2015 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United States 12/677,512 03/22/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME WO PCT/US2010/020817 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Europe 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 11/16/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Germany 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 11/16/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME France 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 11/16/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME United Kingdom 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 11/16/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME 19 Austria 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Belgium 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Switzerland 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Denmark 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Spain 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Finland 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Ireland 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 s04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Italy 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Netherlands 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Norway 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Poland 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Portugal 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Sweden 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Turkey 10729682.4 01/12/2010 2385763 04/18/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Australia 2010203352 01/12/2010 2010203352 11/06/2014 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Australia 2014202211 01/12/2010 2014202211 09/15/2016 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Australia 2016203254 01/12/2010 2016203254 01/03/2019 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME 20 Brazil PI 1006898-8 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Canada 2,748,814 01/12/2010 2,748,814 02/25/2014 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Canada 2,838,846 01/12/2010 2,838,846 01/19/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME China 201080011867.7 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME China 201810637424.7 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME China 201910044287.0 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Hong Kong 12104707.2 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Indonesia W00201102787 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Indonesia P00201900995 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Israel 214047 01/12/2010 214047 02/01/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Israel 248340 01/12/2010 248340 12/21/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Israel 261374 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME India 4961/DELNP/2011 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Japan 2011-545536 01/12/2010 5558489 06/13/2014 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Japan 2014-116250 01/12/2010 5957035 06/24/2016 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Korea 10-2011-7018768 01/12/2010 1495950 02/16/2015 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Malaysia PI 2011003558 01/12/2010 MY-158804-A 11/15/2016 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME 21 Mexico MX/a/2011/007419 01/12/2010 346984 04/07/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME New Zealand 594535 01/12/2010 594535 01/07/2014 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Philippines 1-2011-501369 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Russian Federation 2011133833 01/12/2010 2539917 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Russian Federation 2014146121 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Singapore 201104563-0 01/12/2010 172312 04/19/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Singapore 10201702247S 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME South Africa 2011/05679 01/12/2010 2011/05679 04/25/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Thailand 1101001105 01/12/2010 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME Vietnam 1-2011-01745 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS THAT INHIBIT THE INTRACELLULAR CATALYTIC SITE OF PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (PTP-B) MOLECULE AND COMPOSITIONS COMPRISING THE SAME United States 61/223,260 07/06/2009 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 13/783,311 03/03/2013 8,883,832 11/11/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 14/272,689 05/08/2014 9,174,950 11/03/2015 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 22 United States 14/864,462 09/24/2015 9,949,956 04/24/2018 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 15/913,392 03/06/2018 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 16/582,619 09/25/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 12/677,550 12/01/2010 8,569,348 10/29/2013 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS WO PCT/US2010/020822 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Europe 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Europe 19159755.8 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Germany 10797461.0 01/12/2010 60 2010

057 581.0 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS France 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 23 United Kingdom 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Austria 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Belgium 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Switzerland 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Denmark 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Spain 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Finland 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Ireland 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Italy 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 24 Netherlands 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Norway 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Poland 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Portugal 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Sweden 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Turkey 10797461.0 01/12/2010 2451279 03/13/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Australia 2010271105 01/12/2010 2010271105 08/28/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Brazil PI 1006897-0 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Canada 2,748,765 01/12/2010 2,748,765 07/22/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 25 China 201080012192.8 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS China 201410144271.4 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS China 201510713404.X 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Hong Kong 12105753.2 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Israel 214048 01/12/2010 214048 03/01/2017 COMPOSITIONS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF MELANOMA OR LUNG CANCER Israel 248514 01/12/2010 COMPOSITIONS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF MELANOMA OR LUNG CANCER India 5406/DELNP/

2011 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Indonesia W00201102788 01/12/2010 IDP000045935 05/18/2017 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Japan 2011-554058 01/12/2010 5536113 05/09/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 26 Japan 2014-048238 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Japan 2015-183047 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Japan 2017-80657 01/12/2010 6505153 04/05/2019 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Japan 2019-58234 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Korea 2011-7018742 01/12/2010 10-1426125 07/28/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Malaysia PI 2011003556 01/12/2010 MY-160399-A 03/15/2017 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Mexico MX/a/2011/007420 01/12/2010 328717 03/20/2015 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS New Zealand 594537 01/12/2010 594537 05/01/2014 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Philippines 1-2011-501370 01/12/2010 1-2011-501370 07/21/2017 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Russian Federation 2011133835 01/12/2010 2519123 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS 27 Singapore 201104564-8 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Singapore 10201505672T 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS South Africa 2011/05678 01/12/2010 2011/05678 04/25/2012 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Thailand 1101001097 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS Vietnam 1-2011-01744 01/12/2010 COMPOUNDS, COMPOSITIONS, AND METHODS FOR PREVENTING METASTASIS OF CANCER CELLS United States 61/390,899 10/07/2010 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA AND NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 13/253,397 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA AND NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 14/300,385 01/10/2014 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 15/462,326 03/17/2017 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES 28 United States 16/513,103 07/16/2019 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 17/352,698 06/21/2021 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 15/796,293 10/27/2017 PHOSPHATASE INHIBITORS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES WO PCT/US2011/054873 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA AND NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Europe 11831498.8 10/05/2011 2624916 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Germany 11831498.8 10/05/2011 2624916 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES France 11831498.8 10/05/2011 2624916 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United Kingdom 11831498.8 10/05/2011 2624916 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Ireland 11831498.8 10/05/2011 2624916 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES 29 Australia 2011312203 10/05/2011 2011312203 11/10/2016 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Australia 2016204410 10/05/2011 2016204410 01/17/2019 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Brazil BR112013008452-9 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Canada 2,818,215 10/05/2011 2,818,215 07/21/2015 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Canada 2,890,554 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES China 201180059165.0 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES China 201610996050.9 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Hong Kong 14101185.7 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Israel 229786 10/05/2011 229786 05/29/2017 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES 30 Japan 2013-532904 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Japan 2015-182301 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Japan 2015-182302 10/05/2011 6243882 11/17/2017 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Japan 2017-217317 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Korea 10-2013-

7011704 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Korea 10-2015-

7002121 10/05/2011 1823924 01/25/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULARIZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Malaysia PI

2013000970 10/05/2011 MY-176514-A 08/12/2020 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Mexico MX/a/

2013/003890 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Mexico MX/a/

2017/006194 10/05/2011 361520 12/06/2018 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES 31 New Zealand 610230 10/05/2011 610230 11/03/2015 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES New Zealand 705624 10/05/2011 705624 01/05/2017 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Philippines 1-2013-500577 10/05/2011 1-2013-500577 06/14/2019 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Russian Federation 2013120064 10/05/2011 2600794 10/04/2016 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Singapore 2013023809 10/05/2011 189177 11/16/2015 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA AND NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES South Africa 2013/03005 10/05/2011 2013/03005 01/29/2014 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA, NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES Thailand 1301001776 10/05/2011 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR EDEMA AND NEOVASCULAZATION AND RELATED DISEASES United States 61/792,679 03/15/2013 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 61/792,868 03/15/2013 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 61/882,048 09/25/2013 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 32 United States 61/882,056 09/25/2013 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 61/934,570 01/31/2014 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 13/999,670 03/14/2014 9,440,963 09/13/2016 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 14/214,413 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/098,955 04/14/2016 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/099,161 04/14/2016 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/355,910 11/18/2016 10,220,048 03/05/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/443,622 02/27/2017 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/958,346 04/20/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/958,355 04/20/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/958,358 04/20/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 33 United States 15/969,109 05/02/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 16/257,287 01/25/2019 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 16/559,006 09/03/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 16/888,247 05/29/2020 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United States 17/155,463 01/22/2021 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES WO PCT/US2014/029723 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Europe 14762974.5 03/14/2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Europe 19174479.6 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Germany 14762974.5 03/14/2014 602014055602.7 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES France 14762974.5 03/14/2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United Kingdom 1411935.8 03/14/2014 GB2516561 03/09/2016 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 34 United Kingdom 1520656.8 03/14/2014 2540638 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United Kingdom 1709419.4 03/14/2014 2549865 01/17/2018 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES United Kingdom 14762974.5 14-Mar-2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Spain 14762974.5 14-Mar-2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Ireland 14762974.5 03/14/2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Italy 14762974.5 03/14/2014 2967066 10/23/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Australia 2014233363 03/14/2014 2014233363 10/12/2017 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Australia 2017235953 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Brazil 1120150237533 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Canada 2,903,871 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES China 201480028572.9 03/14/2014 105307498 04/16/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 35 China 201910221542.4 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Israel 240786 03/14/2014 240786 11/01/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES India 9436/DELNP/2015 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Indonesia P00201506598 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Israel 267997 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Japan 2016-503207 03/14/2014 6,572,201 08/16/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Japan 2019-147238 03/14/2014 6865254 04/07/2021 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Japan 2021-64106 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Korea 10-2015-7029411 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Malaysia PI 2015002288 03/14/2014 MY-171945-A 11/08/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 36 Malaysia PI2019000040 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Mexico MX/a/2015/011131 03/14/2014 371382 01/28/2020 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Mexico MX/a/2020/001060 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES New Zealand 712694 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES New Zealand 750667 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Philippines 1-2015-502153 03/14/2014 1-2015-502153 11/12/2019 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Philippines 1-2019-502018 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Singapore 11201507131W 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES South Africa 2015/07387 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES South Africa 2020/00522 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES Thailand 1501005287 03/14/2014 COMPOSITIONS, FORMULATIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING OCULAR DISEASES 37 United States 61/953,680 03/14/2014 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS United States 14/657,276 03/14/2014 9,994,560 06/12/2018 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS United States 15/972,863 05/07/2018 10,858,354 12/08/2020 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS United States 17/062,098 10/02/2020 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS WO PCT/US2015/020425 03/13/2015 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS Europe 15760687.2 03/13/2015 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS China 201580026210.0 03/13/2015 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS Japan 2016-556997 3/13/2015 6483148 02/22/2019 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS Japan 2018-246712 3/13/2015 6661744 02/14/2020 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS Japan 2019-77696 04/16/2019 HPTP-BETA INHIBITORS United States 62/034,695 08/07/2014 COMBINATION OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 14/819,871 08/06/2015 9,539,245 01/10/2017 COMBINATION OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 15/365,186 11/30/2016 COMBINATION OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 WO PCT/US2015/044030 08/06/2015 COMBINATION OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/019,002 06/30/2014 METHODS OF TREATING SEXUAL DISORDERS WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 38 United States 62/190,871 07/10/2015 METHODS OF TREATING SEXUAL DISORDERS WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/361,703 07/13/2016 METHODS OF TREATING SEXUAL DISORDERS WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/222,481 09/23/2015 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 15/273,068 09/22/2016 10,952,992 03/23/2021 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 17/150,430 01/15/2021 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 WO PCT/US2016/053107 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Europe 16849594.3 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Australia 2016326510 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Brazil 1120180054992 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Canada 2,998,673 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 China 201680068508.2 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 India 201817014284 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Indonesia P00201802937 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Israel 258150 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 39 Japan 2018-534502 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Korea, Republic of 10-2018-7010228 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Malaysia PI2018000423 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Mexico MX/a/2018/003542 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 New Zealand 740730 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Philippines 1-2018-500658 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Singapore 11201802402U 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Singapore 10201912000W 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 South Africa 2018/01795 09/22/2016 METHODS OF TREATING INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/635,102 02/26/2018 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS United States 62/790,646 01/10/2019 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS United States 16/284,349 02/25/2019 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS United States 17/130,687 12/22/2020 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS 40 WO PCT/US2019/019366 02/25/2019 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS Europe 19756688.8 02/25/2019 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS Japan 2020-567452 02/25/2019 METHODS OF TREATING DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY USING HPTPB INHIBITORS United States 62/835,626 04/18/2019 METHODS OF TREATING HYPERTENSION WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/840,655 04/30/2019 METHODS OF TREATING PULMONARY HYPERTENSION USING TIE-2 ACTIVATORS United States 16/850,613 04/16/2020 METHODS OF TREATING HYPERTENSION WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 WO PCT/US2020/028577 04/16/2020 METHODS OF TREATING HYPERTENSION WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/865,653 06/24/2019 FORMULATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF United States 63/009,083 04/13/2020 FORMULATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF United States 16/908,996 06/23/2020 FORMULATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF United Kingdom 2009592.3 06/23/2020 FORMULATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF United States 62/927,233 10/29/2019 SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 17/082,612 10/28/2020 SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 WO PCT/US2020/057641 10/28/2020 SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 62/840,068 04/29/2019 TIE-2 ACTIVATORS TARGETING SCHLEMM'S CANAL 41 United States 16/860,347 04/28/2020 TIE-2 ACTIVATORS TARGETING SCHLEMM'S CANAL WO PCT/US2020/030224 04/28/2020 TIE-2 ACTIVATORS TARGETING THE SCHLEMM'S CANAL United States 62/958,348 01/08/2020 COMBINATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND PROSTAGLANDINS AND USES THEREOF United States 63/089,144 10/08/2020 COMBINATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND PROSTAGLANDINS AND USES THEREOF United States 17/143,394 01/07/2021 COMBINATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND PROSTAGLANDINS AND USES THEREOF WO PCT/US2021/012407 01/07/2021 COMBINATIONS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS AND PROSTAGLANDINS AND USES THEREOF United States 63/127,412 12/18/2020 DOSAGE FORMS OF TIE-2 ACTIVATORS United States 63/127,411 12/18/2020 METHODS FOR MANUFACTURE OF SMALL ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 United States 63/028,317 05/21/2020 METHODS OF TREATING ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 WO PCT/US2021/033495 05/20/2021 METHODS OF TREATING ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME WITH ACTIVATORS OF TIE-2 Group 2 Country Application No. Filing

Date Patent No. Patent

Date Title United States 60/790,506 04/07/2006 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) United States 60/798,896 05/09/2006 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) 42 United States 11/784,094 04/05/2007 7,973,142 07/05/2011 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) United States 15/430,100 02/10/2017 9,926,367 03/27/2018 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United States 15/894,442 02/12/2018 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United States 16/696,212 11/26/2019 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United States 16/784,970 02/07/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE beta (HPTPbeta) AND USES THEREOF United States 13/115,180 05/25/2011 8,524,235 09/03/2013 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) United States 13/958,990 08/05/2013 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) WO PCT/

IB2007/051239 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) Europe 07735408.2 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 43 Europe 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Europe 17169315.3 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United Arab Emirates 978/2008 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Austria 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Australia 2007237096 04/05/2007 2007237096 12/20/2012 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Belgium 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Brazil PI 0710645-9 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Canada 2,648,284 04/05/2007 2,648,284 08/16/2016 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Switzerland 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 44 China 200780011778.0 04/05/2007 ZL 200780011778.0 08/31/2016 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF China 201610648805.6 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Colombia 08-105786 04/05/2007 4311 08/24/2012 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Germany 602007051642.0 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Germany 602007060503.2 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Denmark 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Egypt 1612/2008 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Spain 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Spain 17169315.3 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 45 Finland 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF France 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF France 17169315.3 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United Kingdom 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United Kingdom 17169315.3 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Indonesia W00200803006 04/05/2007 IDP000051812 07/10/2018 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Ireland 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Israel 194550 04/05/2007 194550 10/01/2015 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Israel 239320 04/05/2007 239320 05/01/2019 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 46 Israel 263755 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF India 8043/DELNP/2008 04/05/2007 271047 01/29/2016 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Italy 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Italy 17169315.3 04/05/2017 3252079 07/29/2020 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Japan 2009-503719 04/05/2007 5166398 12/28/2012 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Japan 2012-223157 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Japan 2015-107275 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Japan 2016-226664 04/05/2007 6395791 09/07/2018 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Japan 2017-131042 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 47 Japan 2018-246735 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Korea 10-2008-7026944 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Korea 10-2011-7024995 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Korea 10-2013-7022106 04/05/2007 1482483 01/07/2015 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Morocco PV/31325 04/05/2007 30353 04/01/2009 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Mexico MX/a/2008/012991 04/05/2007 295062 01/23/2012 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Malaysia PI 20080003870 04/05/2007 MY-150400-A 01/15/2014 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Netherlands 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF New Zealand 571300 04/05/2007 571300 04/02/2012 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 48 Philippines 1-2008-502246 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Poland 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Portugal 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Russia 2008138399 04/05/2007 2473565 01/27/2013 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Russia 2011141686 04/05/2007 2494108 09/27/2013 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Sweden 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Singapore 200806979-1 04/05/2007 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Singapore 201102498-1 04/05/2007 170842 04/09/2015 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF San Marino P-200800060 04/05/2007 SM-AP-200800060 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF 49 Turkey 11155518.1 04/05/2007 2371865 07/12/2017 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF Vietnam 1-2008-02466 04/05/2007 14457 08/17/2015 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF South Africa 2008/07978 04/05/2007 2008/07978 08/26/2009 ANTIBODIES THAT BIND HUMAN PROTEIN TYROSINE PHOSPHATASE BETA (HPTPBETA) AND USES THEREOF United States 61/546,708 10/13/2011 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE United States 13/652,154 10/15/2012 8,999,325 04/07/2015 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE United States 14/627,463 02/20/2015 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASES United States 15/463,340 03/20/2017 10,329,357 06/25/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASES United States 16/395,972 04/26/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASES United States 16/751,824 01/24/2020 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASES WO PCT/US2012/060263 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Europe 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Europe 18202143.6 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Australia 2012323849 10/15/2012 2012323849 08/03/2017 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Brazil 112014008759-8 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Canada 2,850,824 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE 50 China 201280054482.8 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE China 201710084072.2 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Germany 12840725.1 10/15/2012 602012066453.3 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Spain 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE France 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE United Kingdom 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Hong Kong 15101784.1 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Hong Kong 15101828.9 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Ireland 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Italy 12840725.1 10/15/2012 2766044 12/11/2019 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Japan 2014-535978 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Japan 2016-178592 10/15/2012 6259503 12/15/2017 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Japan 2016-178593 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Japan 2018-103592 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Japan 2018-103593 10/15/2012 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE Mexico MX/a/2014/004449 10/15/2012 347226 04/19/2017 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE New Zealand 623275 10/15/2012 623275 08/30/2016 TREATMENT OF OCULAR DISEASE 51 United States 61/546,697 10/13/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 61/546,748 10/13/2011 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 13/652,203 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 15/438,218 02/21/2017 10,150,811 12/11/2018 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 16/168,060 10/23/2018 10,815,300 10/27/2020 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 17/027,034 09/21/2020 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER WO PCT/US2012/060273 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Europe 12840220.3 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Europe 18201774.9 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Australia 2012323856 10/15/2012 2012323856 09/07/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Brazil 112014008819-5 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Canada 2,850,830 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER China 201280052307.5 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER 52 China 201910768287.5 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Hong Kong 15101641.4 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Japan 2014-535979 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Japan 2017-130652 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Japan 2017-143622 07/25/2017 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Japan 2019-87483 10/15/2012 6706367 05/19/2020 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Japan 2019-115666 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Mexico MX/a/2014/004448 10/15/2012 363351 03/20/2019 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER Mexico MX/a/2019/002983 10/15/2012 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER New Zealand 623283 10/15/2012 623283 08/30/2016 METHODS FOR TREATING VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME AND CANCER United States 62/054,752 24-Sep-2014 VE-PTP EXTRACELLULAR DOMAIN ANTIBODIES DELIVERED BY A GENE THERAPY United States 14/862,948 09/23/2015 VE-PTP EXTRACELLULAR DOMAIN ANTIBODIES DELIVERED BY A GENE THERAPY United States 15/815,097 11/16/2017 VE-PTP EXTRACELLULAR DOMAIN ANTIBODIES DELIVERED BY A GENE THERAPY WO PCT/US2015/051719 09/23/2015 VE-PTP EXTRACELLULAR DOMAIN ANTIBODIES DELIVERED BY A GENE THERAPY 53 United States 62/364,381 07/20/2016 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP United States 62/377,072 08/19/2016 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP United States 15/654,289 07/19/2017 10,253,094 04/09/2019 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP (HPTP-Beta) United States 16/180,850 11/05/2018 10,604,569 03/31/2020 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP (HPTP-Beta) United States 16/180,854 11/05/2018 10,597,452 03/24/2020 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP (HPTP-Beta) United States 16/775,860 01/29/2020 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP (HPTP-Beta) United States 16/851,420 04/17/2020 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP (HPTP-Beta) Europe 17831790.5 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP WO PCT/US2017/042855 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Australia 2017299581 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Brazil 1120190012060 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Canada 3,030,298 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP 54 China 201780057896.9 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Indonesia PID201900449 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Israel 263936 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP India 201817049429 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Japan 2019-502696 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Japan 2020-120521 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP (HPTP-ß) Korea 10-2019-7002479 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Mexico MX/a/2019/000727 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Malaysia PI2019000120 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP New Zealand 749494 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Philippines 1-2019-500145 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Singapore 11201900464T 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP Singapore 10201912556V 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP 55 South Africa 2019/00368 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THAT TARGETS VE-PTP South Africa 2020/01991 07/19/2017 HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP (HPTP-ß) Group 3 Country Application No. Filing

Date Patent

No. Patent

Date Title United States 62/735,331 09/24/2018 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET VE-PTP(HPTP-B) AND VEGF United States 62/832,461 04/11/2019 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF United States 16/579,078 09/23/2019 10,894,824 01/19/2021 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF United States 17/117,993 12/10/2020 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF WO PCT/US2019/052405 09/23/2019 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF Europe 19867311.3 09/23/2019 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF China 201980077336.9 09/23/2019 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-B(VE-PTP) AND VEGF Japan 2021-516373 09/23/2019 MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES THAT TARGET HPTP-ß (VE-PTP) AND VEGF 56 EXHIBIT C MATERIALS [Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K] 57 EXHIBIT D PATENT ASSIGNMENT [ Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K ] 58 EXHIBIT E JOINT ESCROW INSTRUCTIONS [ Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K ] 59 EXHIBIT F-1 IND TRANSFER LETTER (#1) [ Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K ] 60 EXHIBIT F-2 IND TRANSFER LETTER (#2) [ Omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K ] 61 Attachments Original document

