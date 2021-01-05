Log in
AerSale : Announces Additional Boeing 757 Passenger-To-Freighter Conversions at Its Goodyear, AZ MRO Facility

01/05/2021 | 08:08am EST
- AerSale’s Recent Acquisition of 24 Boeing 757-200 Passenger Aircraft Stored at AerSale’s Roswell, NM Facility Will Fuel Demand for More Dedicated Freighter Aircraft -

AerSale, Inc., a leading global provider of aviation products and services (NASDAQ: ASLE), announced today that it has inducted the first of its 24-owned Boeing 757-200 aircraft for passenger-to-freighter (“P2F”) conversion at its heavy-MRO center in Goodyear, AZ. The first aircraft was delivered by Boeing in 1999 to American Airlines. All 24 of these aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines, making this fleet the narrow-body freighter of choice due to its attractive payload, range and cost of ownership characteristics.

AerSale’s Goodyear, AZ heavy-MRO facility has been performing P2F conversions on 757 aircraft since 2013. “There is no rival to the B757 as a freighter, and with our younger, high-spec, and well maintained fleet we are ideally positioned to support cargo airlines with turnkey freighters to meet the booming e-commerce market,” stated Craig Wright, AerSale’s President of Aircraft & Engine Management. “Post-COVID, the lack of freight capacity has been further exacerbated by the dramatic decrease in passenger aircraft flights whose cargo holds have typically carried the bulk of global air freight.”

AerSale’s fleet of 24 B757-200 aircraft are presently stored at its Roswell, New Mexico MRO facility. AerSale will ferry these aircraft to its Goodyear, AZ facility for the performance of P2F conversions.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale’s Chairman & CEO added, “Because of AerSale’s integrated product and services offerings, we are well positioned to transition a large fleet of passenger aircraft to their best and highest use, whether through outright sale, leasing, or P2F conversions, and at both the whole aircraft and component level for engines and used serviceable material (“USM”) piece-parts. We are confident we can offer our customers these high quality products at competitive prices.”

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).


© Business Wire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Finazzo Chairman, CEO & President-TechOps Division
Eric J. Zahler President & Independent Director
Martin Garmendia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Iso Nezaj Chief Technology Officer
Robert B. Nichols Vice Chairman
