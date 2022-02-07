Log in
    ASLE   US00810F1066

AERSALE CORPORATION

(ASLE)
AerSale Announces Participation at Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

02/07/2022 | 08:15am EST
AerSale, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLE), today announced that members of its management team will present at the virtual Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Members of management will present at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of AerSale’s investor relations site at https://ir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 320 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 702 M 702 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Finazzo Chairman, CEO & President-TechOps Division
Eric J. Zahler President & Independent Director
Martin Garmendia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Iso Nezaj Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Adam Seiffer Independent Director
