AerSale Announces Participation at Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

AerSale, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLE), today announced that members of its management team will present at the virtual Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Members of management will present at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of AerSale’s investor relations site at https://ir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

