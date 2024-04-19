Coral Gables, Florida - April 19, 2024-- AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) ("AerSale") announced a favorable recommendation by a U.S. Federal Magistrate Judge in AerSale's lawsuit with Jetaire Aerospace, LLC, Jetaire Flight Systems, LLC (collectively "Jetaire"), and Jetaire's owner Michael Williams, relating to AerSale's AerSafe products that provide a means for mitigating the risk of a catastrophic fuel tank explosion on certain commercial aircraft, including Boeing 737-300/400/500, 737-600/700/800, 757-200/300, 767-200/300 and 777-200/300, and the Airbus A319/320/321 family of aircraft.

On December 17, 2020, Jetaire Aerospace filed a lawsuit against AerSale, alleging that AerSafe products infringe three patents held by Jetaire Aerospace (the "Jetaire Patents"). AerSale filed various counterclaims against Jetaire and Mr. Williams, including seeking declaratory judgments that (i) AerSale's AerSafe products do not infringe upon the Jetaire Patents and (ii) the Jetaire Patents should be declared invalid.

AerSale moved for judgment in its favor as a matter of law on its counterclaims regarding non-infringement and invalidity of Jetaire's patents. The U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge assigned to the case filed a report and recommendation on April 17, 2024, recommending that the District Court invalidate Jetaire's patents and enter judgment in favor of AerSale on these counterclaims. Should the District Court adopt this recommendation, Jetaire's patent claims would be rendered moot. The report and recommendation can be accessed HERE.

AerSale's Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Finazzo noted "We appreciate the Magistrate Judge's well-reasoned report and recommendation in our favor. We are hopeful that the District Court will adopt the report and recommendation and enter judgment in AerSale's favor on all of Jetaire's claims against us."

About AerSafe®

AerSafe® is a cost-saving solution that was designed by AerSale to meet the FAA's latest fuel quantity indication system (FQIS) and fuel tank flammability mitigation requirements (FTFR). The system uses precision cut reticulated polyurethane foam blocks placed in an aircraft's fuel tank. The AerSafe system works effectively by limiting the amount of available oxygen within the empty space of the fuel tank where fuel vapors are present and mitigates sparks or other ignition sources from initiating an explosion.

AerSafe has been designed to optimize aircraft down time by arriving in pre-packaged, precision pre-cut foam blocks. There is no need for any on-site cutting or modifications, resulting in a process that is fast and efficient, requiring only 24 hours installation time. Additionally, given the simplicity of the system, no additional maintenance is required between heavy checks, making AerSafe the preeminent reticulated polyurethane foam Ignition Mitigation Means (IMM) solution.

AerSafe is an approved method of compliance (MOC) and certified IMM that meets the requirements of 14 CFR 25.981 (a)(c)(d) and 121.1117.

About AerSale®

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale's offerings include Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed 'Engineered Solutions' to comply with regulatory mandates and/or to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and now AerAware™).

