Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. AES Andes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AESANDES   CL0002694637

AES ANDES S.A.

(AESANDES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
114.00 CLP    0.00%
01:39aAes Andes S A : Acquires Bolero Solar Park in Northern Chile
PU
06/06Fitch Affirms Cochrane at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/06Fitch Affirms Mercury Chile HoldCo LLC Notes at 'BB+'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AES Andes S A : Acquires Bolero Solar Park in Northern Chile

06/08/2023 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 7, 2023

In a new step to accelerate its transition to renewable energy, AES Andes has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Bolero Solar Park, located in the municipality of Sierra Gorda, in the Atacama Desert, in the region of Antofagasta.

The photovoltaic plant has an installed capacity of 146 MWp, over an area of 518 hectares. The photovoltaic park is divided into two sections: Bolero Este and Bolero Oeste, with an installed capacity of 60 MWp and 86 MWp, respectively. It has approximately 470,000 solar panels and is connected by a 3-kilometer transmission line to the Laberinto substation, which is owned by AES Andes.

It began commercial operations in April 2018 and its generation is equivalent to energy needs of 181,000 homes.

"With the acquisition of Bolero Solar, we are accelerating our transformation by incorporating an excellent asset already in operation and expanding our solar hub in the north of the country. This will allow us to increase our capacity in the region and create important synergies in the operation of our photovoltaic plants in the Atacama Desert," said Javier Dib, CEO of AES Andes.

The CEO emphasized that "this area is unique in the world thanks to its high solar radiation, which allows us to continue accelerating the future of energy together. To this end, we will evaluate the possibility of adding a storage system that will allow us to inject energy during non-solar hours".

The Company's new 100% renewable plant was acquired from EDF EN Chile Holding SpA (50%) and Marubeni Corporation (50%).

The CEO of EDF Renewables Chile, Matías Steinacker, said that "the sale of Bolero follows a strategic decision by EDF Renewables, and is part of a reorganization process aimed at diversifying our assets in the country. In addition to our renewable power plants in operation, we have a diversified portfolio of renewable energy, storage and hydrogen projects under development, which is a clear sign of our commitment to continue contributing to the country's energy transition."

With Bolero Solar, AES Andes will operate 249 MW of solar, including Andes Solar I and IIA (103 MW). This is in addition to the projects currently under construction, such as Andes Solar IIb (180 MW) and Andes Solar IV (238 MW), which will include 112 MW and 147 MW battery storage systems for 5 hours, respectively.

About AES Andes

AES Andes generates and sells energy in Chile, Colombia and Argentina. The Company operates 5,345 MW in the region and has a broad portfolio of renewable energy projects under development. The Company is one of the leading generators in the region with a diversified portfolio that includes hydro, wind, solar, energy storage, biomass, gas and coal plants.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AES Andes SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AES ANDES S.A.
01:39aAes Andes S A : Acquires Bolero Solar Park in Northern Chile
PU
06/06Fitch Affirms Cochrane at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/06Fitch Affirms Mercury Chile HoldCo LLC Notes at 'BB+'
AQ
06/06Fitch Affirms AES Andes' IDRs at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/06AES Andes S.A. (SNSE:AESANDES) agreed to acquire Helio Atacama Tres..
CI
05/26Aes Andes S A : reports the retirement of its coal-fired units in Tocopilla.
PU
05/04Aes corp - 10-q - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resul..
AQ
05/04Aes Andes S A : advances in its transformation process with a new wind farm in operation a..
PU
05/04AES Andes S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/13Aes Andes S A : Third Notice Summoning Shareholders Meetings – April 21, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AES ANDES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 579 M - -
Net income 2022 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 1,54%
Chart AES ANDES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AES Andes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES ANDES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Javier Dib Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Roizen Gottlieb Chief Financial Officer
Juan Ignacio Rubiolo Chairman
Vicente Javier Giorgio Chief Operations Officer
Gonzalo Parot Palma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AES ANDES S.A.0.00%1 491
NTPC LTD5.38%20 606
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD13.76%12 980
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED9.90%10 758
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED19.50%8 678
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.22.83%7 256
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer