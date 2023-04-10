Advanced search
    AESANDES   CL0002694637

AES ANDES S.A.

(AESANDES)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
114.00 CLP    0.00%
01:46pAes Andes S A : Second Notice Summoning Shareholders Meetings – April 21, 2023
PU
04/06Aes Andes S A : In-person participation form ESM - April 21, 2023
PU
04/06Aes Andes S A : In-person participation form OSM - April 21, 2023
PU
AES Andes S A : Second Notice Summoning Shareholders Meetings – April 21, 2023

04/10/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
www.pulso.cl • Lunes 10 de abril de 2023

P 5

Disclaimer

AES Andes SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 17:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 579 M - -
Net income 2022 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 1,54%
Managers and Directors
Javier Dib Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Roizen Gottlieb Chief Financial Officer
Juan Ignacio Rubiolo Chairman
Vicente Javier Giorgio Chief Operations Officer
Gonzalo Parot Palma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AES ANDES S.A.0.00%1 445
NTPC LTD5.26%20 761
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD-0.18%11 732
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.75%9 952
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-4.95%7 307
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.5.99%6 477
