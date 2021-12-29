AES Andes S A : reports sale of shares on December 28

December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, AES Andes sold 4,090,000 shares at an average price of CLP132.70/share on the Santiago stock exchange.

After these transactions, AES Andes currently owns 12.946.382 shares, representing a 0.12% stake of the company's shares.

The shares had ordinarily been purchased in 2020 in accordance with the 5-year share repurchase program approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2020.

The company will continue to report in a timely manner further purchases on its website.