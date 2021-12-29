Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. AES Andes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AESANDES   CL0002694637

AES ANDES S.A.

(AESANDES)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 12/28
133 CLP   +0.19%
01:57pAES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones el 28 de Diciembre
PU
01:57pAES ANDES S A : reports sale of shares on December 28
PU
12/28AES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones el 27 de Diciembre
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AES Andes S A : reports sale of shares on December 28

12/29/2021 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AES Andes reports sale of shares on December 28
December 29, 2021
Download (opens in new window)

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, AES Andes sold 4,090,000 shares at an average price of CLP132.70/share on the Santiago stock exchange.

After these transactions, AES Andes currently owns 12.946.382 shares, representing a 0.12% stake of the company's shares.

The shares had ordinarily been purchased in 2020 in accordance with the 5-year share repurchase program approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2020.

The company will continue to report in a timely manner further purchases on its website.

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

AES Andes SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AES ANDES S.A.
01:57pAES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones el 28 de Diciembre
PU
01:57pAES ANDES S A : reports sale of shares on December 28
PU
12/28AES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones el 27 de Diciembre
PU
12/28AES ANDES S A : reports sale of shares on December 27
PU
12/27AES ANDES S A : reports sale of shares from buyback program
PU
12/27AES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones de plan de recompra
PU
12/16AES ANDES S A : 2021 Green Bond Impact Report
PU
12/16AES ANDES S A : Reporte de Impacto de Bono Verde 2021
PU
12/09AES ANDES S A : Director Opinions Regarding The AES Corporation Tender Offer
PU
12/09AES ANDES S A : Opiniones de los Directores sobre OPA de The AES Corporation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 708 M - -
Net income 2021 -419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,56x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 1 612 M 1 612 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart AES ANDES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AES Andes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES ANDES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 0,18 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Manuel Falú Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Roizen Gottlieb Chief Financial Officer
Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez Chairman
Vicente Javier Giorgio Chief Operations Officer
Gonzalo Parot Palma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AES ANDES S.A.12.90%1 612
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED219.16%16 438
NTPC LTD24.91%16 113
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.51%13 097
AC ENERGY CORPORATION24.44%8 479
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.75.00%7 697