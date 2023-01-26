Advanced search
    AESANDES   CL0002694637

AES ANDES S.A.

(AESANDES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
114.00 CLP    0.00%
03:28pChilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations
RE
01/11Aes Andes S A : signs a 100% renewable energy contract with Codelco
PU
01/09Aes Andes S A : Signs Green PPA with Codelco in Chile
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations

01/26/2023 | 03:28pm EST
SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator accused a major hydroelectric power facility operated by U.S.-based AES of violations, largely related to a failure to build required infrastructure but also charges it skirted its ecological obligations.

Environment regulator SMA outlined four charges covering AES' $3.5 billion Alto Maipo project in a statement on Thursday, which also accuse it of engaging in work in a protected paleontological area plus unlawful moving of fauna.

Alto Maipo, located southeast of the capital Santiago, features two power plants and an extensive network of tunnels that extend deep under the Andes Mountains. It has been mired in controversy dating back several years, including fierce opposition from local communities who complain the facilities harm their access to water.

An audit showed that the company's local unit AES Andes failed to build a "complementary" water outlet for irrigation for a canal set out in previously agreed to deal with local communities, SMA Superintendent Marie Claude Plumer said in the statement.

AES Andes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The violations could lead to a fine of around $18.5 million, the closure of the plants or the termination of its environmental permit.

AES Andes sells electricity to Chile as well as Colombia and Argentina.

It has 10 working days to present a compliance plan and 15 working days to submit its response, according to the regulator. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AES ANDES S.A. 0.00% 114 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.02% 201.7631 Delayed Quote.6.17%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.60% 310.148765 Real-time Quote.6.06%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.25% 185.31 Delayed Quote.4.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 771 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 091 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 473 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 1,54%
Chart AES ANDES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AES Andes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES ANDES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Javier Dib Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Roizen Gottlieb Chief Financial Officer
Juan Ignacio Rubiolo Chairman
Vicente Javier Giorgio Chief Operations Officer
Gonzalo Parot Palma Independent Director
