Chilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental
regulator accused a major hydroelectric power facility operated
by U.S.-based AES of violations, largely related to a
failure to build required infrastructure but it also said the
company skirted its ecological obligations.
Environment regulator SMA outlined four charges covering
AES' $3.5 billion Alto Maipo project in a statement on Thursday,
which also accused it of engaging in work in a protected
paleontological area plus unlawful moving of fauna.
AES is analyzing the regulator's charges, it said in a
statement released later on Thursday, adding it is committed to
complying with its legal obligations to care for the environment
and human health.
Alto Maipo, located southeast of the capital Santiago,
features two power plants and an extensive network of tunnels
that extend deep under the Andes Mountains. It has been mired in
controversy dating back several years, including fierce
opposition from local communities who complain the facilities
harm their access to water.
An audit showed that the company's local unit AES Andes
failed to build a "complementary" water outlet for irrigation
for a canal set out in previously agreed to deal with local
communities, SMA Superintendent Marie Claude Plumer said in the
statement.
In its statement, AES Andes refuted that
accusation, saying it did build the water infrastructure for the
Manzano canal, which it described as "operational."
The violations could lead to a fine of around $18.5 million,
the closure of the plants or the termination of its
environmental permit.
AES Andes sells electricity to Chile, as well as Colombia
and Argentina.
It has 10 working days to present a compliance plan and 15
working days to submit its response, according to the regulator.
(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Editing by David Gregorio
and Aurora Ellis)