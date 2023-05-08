Advanced search
    AESB3   BRAESBACNOR7

AES BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(AESB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  12:01:52 2023-05-08 pm EDT
11.19 BRL   -1.24%
11.19 BRL   -1.24%
11:54aAes Brasil Energia S A : 1Q23 Results Release
PU
05/05Transcript : AES Brasil Energia S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/04AES Brasil Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
AES Brasil Energia S A : 1Q23 Results Release

05/08/2023 | 11:54am EDT
Ventus Wind Complex - RN

1Q23 Results

EARNINGS

Code: AES Brasil

CONFERENCE CALL

Dial-In:

Brazil: +55 11 4090-1621 | +55 11 3181-8565

05.05.2023

USA: +1 412 717-9627 | +1 844 204-8942

10 a.m. (BRT) / 9 a.m. (EST)

Presentation slides and audio will be

available at ri.aesbrasil.com.br

São Paulo, May 4th, 2023 - AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil Energia and Company) (B3: AESB3) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2023 ("1Q23") compared to the results of the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"). Except where stated otherwise, the operational and financial information of the Company is presented on a consolidated basis in millions of Brazilian real, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Long-termPPA for 77MWavg signed: AES Brasil signed an Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement (PPA) with an excellent credit profile counterparty to supply energy for 15 years starting from July 2024, representing approximately 154 MW of installed capacity. The Project is under development at the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and has fully funded investments.
  • Increase in the Level of Contracting in the Portfolio: Thanks to the commercial strategy adopted, the
    Company's consolidated portfolio is fully contracted for 2023 and registered an increase of 7 p.p. in the contracting level for 2024 through 2027.
  • Record retailer sales: By the end of April, the Company signed agreements with 120 clients, with volume negotiated of 18.3 MWavg. As a result, AES Brasil ends the period with 207 clients, 571 Consumer Units and 62.3 MWavg of energy sold through retail sales, consolidating its position as one of the three largest retail businesses in Brazil.
  • Cajuína Complex Phase 1 (314 MW): More than 86% of the project executed, with the 40 first wind turbines fully assembled and 14 of them being tested. In March, the Caju Substation and the Transmission Line were energized. The commercial operation of the first wind turbines is slated for 1H23. In Phase 2 (370 MW), progress of works already exceeds 40%, with 62% progress in construction works and 95% progress in works at the Caju substation. The complex is expected to start operations in the second half of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL

Financial Indicators (BRL million)

1Q22

1Q23

Var

Net Revenue

676.8

786.3

16.2%

Energy Costs¹

(245.2)

(226.4)

-7.7%

Net Margin

431.6

559.8

29.7%

EBITDA

300.6

398.3

32.5%

EBITDA Margin (%)

44.4%

50.7%

6,3 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA2

313.3

409.3

30.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

46.3%

52.1%

5,8 p.p

Net Income

70.9

60.4

-14.9%

Adjusted Net Income3

79.3

67.7

-14.7%

1 - Includes industry and transmission charges; 2 - 1Q22 EBITDA adjusted for biannual maintenance of locks and closing of the acquisition price of the Guaimbê Complex. 1Q23 EBITDA adjusted for reversal of contingent assets and provision of assets related to the sale of AES Inova; 3 - Considers the adjustments made in EBITDA, net of Income Tax/Social Contribution.

To help investors and analysts with their modeling, the Company provides an Excel file with its historical Financial and Operational Dataand a Modeling Guide.

2

CONTENTS

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL

2

AES BRASIL

4

COMPANY PROFILE

4

OWNERSHIP BREAKDOWN - 03/31/2023

4

PORTFOLIO

5

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

7

CONSOLIDATED GENERATION

7

HYDROPOWER GENERATION

7

WIND POWER GENERATION

9

SOLAR POWER GENERATION

10

COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE

11

PORTFOLIO CONTRACTING LEVEL

11

RETAIL SALES

12

HYDROPOWER ENERGY BALANCE5

12

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

13

NET REVENUE AND NET MARGIN

13

OPERATING COSTS AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

13

EBITDA

14

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)

15

NET INCOME

16

DEBT

16

INVESTMENTS

18

MANAGERIAL CASH FLOW

19

REGULATORY SCENARIO

20

ANCILLARY SERVICES

20

RESERVE AND ENERGY

21

MINIMUM SPOT PRICE (PLD)

22

ESG PERFORMANCE

22

GUIDELINES AND COMMITMENTS

22

ANNEXES

25

OPERATIONAL INDICATORS IN THE PERIOD

25

GENERATION PERFORMANCE BY SOURCE

26

AES BRASIL ENERGIA - BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

27

RESULTS BY SOURCE

28

DEBT

29

ESG INDICATORS

30

3

AES BRASIL

COMPANY PROFILE

AES Brasil has been investing in Brazil for almost 25 years and is a 100% renewable electricity generator. The Company has a diversified portfolio, with installed capacity of 4.2 GW in operation and over 1.0 GW under construction (Tucano and Cajuína) for total installed capacity - exclusively renewable - of 5.2 GW.

5.2 GW Installed capacity

Ceará

Mandacaru - 108 MW

Rio Grande do Norte

Cajuína (under construction) - 684 MW

Ventus - 187 MW

Salinas - 50 MW

Piaui & Pernambuco

São Paulo

Ventos do Araripe (PI) - 210 MW

Caetés (PE) - 182 MW

Hydro - 2,658 MW

Guaimbê - 150 MW

Bahia

Ouroeste - 145 MW

Tucano (under construction) - 322 MW

Alto Sertão II - 386 MW

Rio Grande do Sul

Cassino - 64 MW

OWNERSHIP BREAKDOWN - 03/31/2023

Controlling

BNDESPar

Eletrobras

Others

Company¹

47.32%

6.98%

6.80%

38.90%

AES

Greenfield

New Wind

AES

Operações

Projects²

3

Comercializadora

Assets

1 - Indirect interest held by The AES Corp through AES Holdings Brasil and AES Holdings Brasil II; 2 - Corporate structuring concluded in 4Q22; 3 - Ventos do Araripe and Caetés Wind Complexes, acquired by AES Brasil in November/2022. Cassino complex is considered in AES Operações.

4

PORTFOLIO

Operational Installed

Installed Capacity

Estimated Installed Capacity

Capacity

by Source

Expansion Plan¹

7%

6%

10%

29%

+1.0 GW under

+1.7 GW

39%

construction

5.2 GW

Pipeline¹

4.2 GW

43%

51%

6.8 GW

64%

51%

Hydro

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Wind

Solar

1- Subject to change due to optimizations of projects.

WIND SOURCE

Operation

Installed

Physical Guar.

Contracted

PPA Price

1

Wind Complexes

O&M

% AES Brasil

Startup

Capacity (MW)

MME (Gross

Mwavg

Start of PPA

End of PPA

(BRL/MWh)

End of Author.

Mwavg)

OPERATIONAL

1,187.5

540.3

533.1

Alto Sertão II - BA

386.1

181.3

177.1

-

-

-

-

LER 2010

OSA

100%

2014

167.7

83.2

73.5

Sep/13

Aug/33

249.02

2046

LEN 2011

OSA

100%

2015

218.4

98.1

103.6

Jan/16

Dec/35

195.76

2047

Ventus - RN

187.0

65.8

58.3

-

-

-

-

LER 2009

FSA

100%

2014

187.0

65.8

58.3

Jul/12

Jun/32

326.51

2045

Mandacaru and Salinas - CE/RN

158.5

64.3

68.4

-

-

-

-

LER 2009

Internal

100%

2014

94.5

39.1

37.0

Jul/12

Jun/32

324.98

2045

LEN 2011

Internal

100%

2014

64.0

25.2

31.4

Jan/16

Dec/35

209.33

2047

New Assets - PI/PE/RS

455.9

228.9

229.4

-

-

-

-

Ventos do Araripe - LER 13

Internal

100%

2015

210.0

110.0

108.3

Jan/13

Dec/32

188.59

2049

Caetés - LER 13

OSA

100%

2016

181.9

94.7

94.7

Jan/13

Dec/32

198.90

2049

Cassino - LFA 10

FSA

100%

2015

64.0

24.2

26.4

Jan/13

Dec/32

282.58

2046

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

1,006.4

497.4

432.0

Tucano

-

-

322.4

147.1

130.0

-

-

-

-

PPA Unipar I (self-production)

FSA

50%

1H23e

155.0

71.5

60.0

Jan/13

Dec/42

-

2055

PPA Anglo

FSA

100%

1H23e

167.4

75.6

70.0

Jan/22

Dec/36

-

2055

Cajuína

-

-

684.0

350.3

302.0

-

-

-

-

PPA Minasligas

-

100%

2023e

45.6

22.9

21.0

Jan/23

Dec/43

-

2055

PPA Ferbasa

-

100%

2023e

165.3

83.7

80.0

Jan/24

Dec/43

-

2055

PPA Copel

-

100%

2023e

11.4

6.1

4.0

Jan/23

Dec/35

-

2055

PPA BRF (self-production)

-

76%

2023e

165.3

84.5

80.0

Jan/24

Dec/38

-

2055

PPA Unipar III (self-production)

-

90%

2023e

91.2

44.2

40.0

Jan/24

Dec/43

-

2055

New PPA

-

100%

2023e

153.9

79.7

77.0

Jul/24

Jul/39

-

2055

Additional Capacity

-

-

-

51.3

29.2

-

-

-

-

-

PIPELINE

2

999.5

Tucano

-

-

-

260.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cajuína

-

-

-

739.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 - Base date: March 2023; 2 - Subject to change due to optimization of projects.

5

Disclaimer

AES Brasil Energia SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
