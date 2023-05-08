AES Brasil Energia S A : 1Q23 Results Release

São Paulo, May 4th, 2023 - AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil Energia and Company) (B3: AESB3) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2023 ("1Q23") compared to the results of the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"). Except where stated otherwise, the operational and financial information of the Company is presented on a consolidated basis in millions of Brazilian real, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

Long-term PPA for 77MWavg signed: AES Brasil signed an Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement (PPA) with an excellent credit profile counterparty to supply energy for 15 years starting from July 2024, representing approximately 154 MW of installed capacity. The Project is under development at the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and has fully funded investments.

AES Brasil signed an Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement (PPA) with an excellent credit profile counterparty to supply energy for 15 years starting from July 2024, representing approximately 154 MW of installed capacity. The Project is under development at the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and has fully funded investments.

Company's consolidated portfolio is fully contracted for 2023 and registered an increase of 7 p.p. in the contracting level for 2024 through 2027.

By the end of April, the Company signed agreements with 120 clients, with volume negotiated of 18.3 MWavg. As a result, AES Brasil ends the period with 207 clients, 571 Consumer Units and 62.3 MWavg of energy sold through retail sales, consolidating its position as one of the three largest retail businesses in Brazil.

By the end of April, the Company signed agreements with 120 clients, with volume negotiated of 18.3 MWavg. As a result, AES Brasil ends the period with 207 clients, 571 Consumer Units and 62.3 MWavg of energy sold through retail sales, consolidating its position as one of the three largest retail businesses in Brazil. Cajuína Complex Phase 1 (314 MW): More than 86% of the project executed, with the 40 first wind turbines fully assembled and 14 of them being tested. In March, the Caju Substation and the Transmission Line were energized. The commercial operation of the first wind turbines is slated for 1H23. In Phase 2 (370 MW), progress of works already exceeds 40%, with 62% progress in construction works and 95% progress in works at the Caju substation. The complex is expected to start operations in the second half of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL

Financial Indicators (BRL million) 1Q22 1Q23 Var Net Revenue 676.8 786.3 16.2% Energy Costs¹ (245.2) (226.4) -7.7% Net Margin 431.6 559.8 29.7% EBITDA 300.6 398.3 32.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 44.4% 50.7% 6,3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA2 313.3 409.3 30.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 46.3% 52.1% 5,8 p.p Net Income 70.9 60.4 -14.9% Adjusted Net Income3 79.3 67.7 -14.7%

1 - Includes industry and transmission charges; 2 - 1Q22 EBITDA adjusted for biannual maintenance of locks and closing of the acquisition price of the Guaimbê Complex. 1Q23 EBITDA adjusted for reversal of contingent assets and provision of assets related to the sale of AES Inova; 3 - Considers the adjustments made in EBITDA, net of Income Tax/Social Contribution.

To help investors and analysts with their modeling, the Company provides an Excel file with its historical Financial and Operational Dataand a Modeling Guide.

