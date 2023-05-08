AES Brasil Energia S A : 1Q23 Results Release

SãoPaulo, May 4th, 2023 -AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil Energia and Company) (B3: AESB3) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2023 ("1Q23") compared to the results of the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"). Except where stated otherwise, the operational and financial information of the Company is presented on a consolidated basis in millions of Brazilian real, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law.
1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS
Long-termPPA for 77MWavg signed: AES Brasil signed an Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement (PPA) with an excellent credit profile counterparty to supply energy for 15 years starting from July 2024, representing approximately 154 MW of installed capacity. The Project is under development at the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and has fully funded investments.
Increase in the Level of Contracting in the Portfolio:Thanks to the commercial strategy adopted, the
Company's consolidated portfolio is fully contracted for 2023 and registered an increase of 7 p.p. in the contracting level for 2024 through 2027.
Record retailer sales: By the end of April, the Company signed agreements with 120 clients, with volume negotiated of 18.3 MWavg. As a result, AES Brasil ends the period with 207 clients, 571 Consumer Units and 62.3 MWavg of energy sold through retail sales, consolidating its position as one of the three largest retail businesses in Brazil.
Cajuína Complex Phase 1 (314 MW): More than 86% of the project executed, with the 40 first wind turbines fully assembled and 14 of them being tested. In March, the Caju Substation and the Transmission Line were energized. The commercial operation of the first wind turbines is slated for 1H23. In Phase 2 (370 MW), progress of works already exceeds 40%, with 62% progress in construction works and 95% progress in works at the Caju substation. The complex is expected to start operations in the second half of 2023.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL
Financial Indicators (BRL million)
1Q22
1Q23
Var
Net Revenue
676.8
786.3
16.2%
Energy Costs¹
(245.2)
(226.4)
-7.7%
Net Margin
431.6
559.8
29.7%
EBITDA
300.6
398.3
32.5%
EBITDA Margin (%)
44.4%
50.7%
6,3 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA2
313.3
409.3
30.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
46.3%
52.1%
5,8 p.p
Net Income
70.9
60.4
-14.9%
Adjusted Net Income3
79.3
67.7
-14.7%
1 - Includes industry and transmission charges; 2 - 1Q22 EBITDA adjusted for biannual maintenance of locks and closing of the acquisition price of the Guaimbê Complex. 1Q23 EBITDA adjusted for reversal of contingent assets and provision of assets related to the sale of AES Inova; 3 - Considers the adjustments made in EBITDA, net of Income Tax/Social Contribution.
3
AES BRASIL
COMPANY PROFILE
AES Brasil has been investing in Brazil for almost 25 years and is a 100% renewable electricity generator.The Company has a diversified portfolio, with installed capacity of 4.2 GW in operation and over 1.0 GW under construction (Tucano and Cajuína) for total installed capacity - exclusively renewable - of 5.2 GW.
5.2 GW Installed capacity
Ceará
Mandacaru - 108 MW
Rio Grande do Norte
Cajuína (under construction) - 684 MW
Ventus - 187 MW
Salinas - 50 MW
Piaui & Pernambuco
São Paulo
Ventos do Araripe (PI) - 210 MW
Caetés (PE) - 182 MW
Hydro - 2,658 MW
Guaimbê - 150 MW
Bahia
Ouroeste - 145 MW
Tucano (under construction) - 322 MW
Alto Sertão II - 386 MW
Rio Grande do Sul
Cassino - 64 MW
OWNERSHIP BREAKDOWN - 03/31/2023
Controlling
BNDESPar
Eletrobras
Others
Company¹
47.32%
6.98%
6.80%
38.90%
AES
Greenfield
New Wind
AES
Operações
Projects²
3
Comercializadora
Assets
1 - Indirect interest held by The AES Corp through AES Holdings Brasil and AES Holdings Brasil II; 2 - Corporate structuring concluded in 4Q22; 3 - Ventos do Araripe and Caetés Wind Complexes, acquired by AES Brasil in November/2022. Cassino complex is considered in AES Operações.
4
PORTFOLIO
Operational Installed
Installed Capacity
Estimated Installed Capacity
Capacity
by Source
Expansion Plan¹
7%
6%
10%
29%
+1.0 GW under
+1.7 GW
39%
construction
5.2 GW
Pipeline¹
4.2 GW
43%
51%
6.8 GW
64%
51%
Hydro
Wind
Solar
Hydro
Wind
Solar
Hydro
Wind
Solar
1- Subject to change due to optimizations of projects.
WIND SOURCE
Operation
Installed
Physical Guar.
Contracted
PPA Price
1
Wind Complexes
O&M
% AES Brasil
Startup
Capacity (MW)
MME (Gross
Mwavg
Start of PPA
End of PPA
(BRL/MWh)
End of Author.
Mwavg)
OPERATIONAL
1,187.5
540.3
533.1
Alto Sertão II - BA
386.1
181.3
177.1
-
-
-
-
LER 2010
OSA
100%
2014
167.7
83.2
73.5
Sep/13
Aug/33
249.02
2046
LEN 2011
OSA
100%
2015
218.4
98.1
103.6
Jan/16
Dec/35
195.76
2047
Ventus - RN
187.0
65.8
58.3
-
-
-
-
LER 2009
FSA
100%
2014
187.0
65.8
58.3
Jul/12
Jun/32
326.51
2045
Mandacaru and Salinas - CE/RN
158.5
64.3
68.4
-
-
-
-
LER 2009
Internal
100%
2014
94.5
39.1
37.0
Jul/12
Jun/32
324.98
2045
LEN 2011
Internal
100%
2014
64.0
25.2
31.4
Jan/16
Dec/35
209.33
2047
New Assets - PI/PE/RS
455.9
228.9
229.4
-
-
-
-
Ventos do Araripe - LER 13
Internal
100%
2015
210.0
110.0
108.3
Jan/13
Dec/32
188.59
2049
Caetés - LER 13
OSA
100%
2016
181.9
94.7
94.7
Jan/13
Dec/32
198.90
2049
Cassino - LFA 10
FSA
100%
2015
64.0
24.2
26.4
Jan/13
Dec/32
282.58
2046
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
1,006.4
497.4
432.0
Tucano
-
-
322.4
147.1
130.0
-
-
-
-
PPA Unipar I (self-production)
FSA
50%
1H23e
155.0
71.5
60.0
Jan/13
Dec/42
-
2055
PPA Anglo
FSA
100%
1H23e
167.4
75.6
70.0
Jan/22
Dec/36
-
2055
Cajuína
-
-
684.0
350.3
302.0
-
-
-
-
PPA Minasligas
-
100%
2023e
45.6
22.9
21.0
Jan/23
Dec/43
-
2055
PPA Ferbasa
-
100%
2023e
165.3
83.7
80.0
Jan/24
Dec/43
-
2055
PPA Copel
-
100%
2023e
11.4
6.1
4.0
Jan/23
Dec/35
-
2055
PPA BRF (self-production)
-
76%
2023e
165.3
84.5
80.0
Jan/24
Dec/38
-
2055
PPA Unipar III (self-production)
-
90%
2023e
91.2
44.2
40.0
Jan/24
Dec/43
-
2055
New PPA
-
100%
2023e
153.9
79.7
77.0
Jul/24
Jul/39
-
2055
Additional Capacity
-
-
-
51.3
29.2
-
-
-
-
-
PIPELINE
2
999.5
Tucano
-
-
-
260.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cajuína
-
-
-
739.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 - Base date: March 2023; 2 - Subject to change due to optimization of projects.