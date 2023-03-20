AES Brasil Energia S A : 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report.

We have an increasingly diversified our portfolio, exploring solutions that benefit our customers, investors, communities and other agents, contributing to the decarbonization necessary to reach the global sustainable development goals. Green Hydrogen (H2V) is a new business opportunity that will become even more important in the Company's growth strategy. On this front, we signed a pre-agreement with Port of Pecém's Industrial Complex to conduct preliminary feasibility studies for the production of 2GW of H2V per year.

few years, have enabled us to practically double our 100% renewable energy installed capacity in the last six years. From 2.7 GW solely in hydroelectric power plants, we now have 5.2 GW of installed capacity distributed into hydro, wind and solar sources.

2022 was yet another year of transformations for AES Brasil and marked by the implementation of our growth strategy in 100% renewable energy sources. Through innovation, we have been changing our daily operations, and we believe that Brazil is ready to lead a global, sustainable and productive energy transition. We are increasingly committed to be the best choice for our customers in the free market with resilience, competitiveness and responsibility.

456 MW of operational wind assets acquired 100% of neutralized historical GHG emissions In our industry, 2022 was a year marked by an important step towards the full opening of the free energy market for all high voltage consumers, which means more customers will be eligible to purchase energy directly from generators - and we are ready to serve them. We traded carbon credits for the first time, from the Salinas (RN) and Mandacaru (CE) Wind Power Complexes and studied new asset certification possibilities. Another important lesson of 2022 was to learn how to operate in a post-pandemic world. We further appreciated human relations, health, safety and everyone's well-being. We paid close attention to our relationship with the communities near our assets, especially as regards their expectations and needs in terms of income generation and quality of life. In this pillar, I am pleased to inform that we have begun 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report Foreword

an important water security and productive inclusion initiative in the semi-arid region of the state of Rio Grande do Norte, where we are building the Cajuína Wind Power Complex. Another important achievement was the implementation of a technical training program in partnership with Senai-RN. This program is designed exclusively for women and trained 76 female workers on the Operation and Maintenance of Wind Farms. And I am also proud to announce that the Cajuína Wind Power Complex will be the fully operated by women, replicating our excellent experience at Tucano. All these achievements have only been possible because we rely on a highly skilled and engaged team, whose development and satisfaction are always in the forefront of our minds. As a result of these efforts, for the second consecutive year, we were chosen as the "Most Awesome Place to Work" in the energy industry, an award organized by Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA), reflecting the opinion of those who at AES. We continue to meet the goals set in our 2030 ESG Commitments, and I highlight two important achievements: we neutralized 100% of our historical greenhouse gas emissions since the beginning of our