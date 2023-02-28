AES Brasil Energia S A : 4Q22/2022 Earnings Release

São Paulo, February 27, 2023 - AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil Energia and Company) (B3: AESB3) announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 ("4Q22") and the year 2022 compared to the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 ("4Q21") and the year 2021. Except where stated otherwise, the operational and financial information of the Company is presented on a consolidated basis in millions of Brazilian real, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law. For comparison purposes, given the incorporation and listing of AES Brasil Energia S.A. on March 29, 2021, information in this document includes the financial results of AES Brasil Energia for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 2022 and the pro forma net financial result of AES Tietê Energia for 1Q21 to represent 2021.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"The year 2022 was marked by the rollout of the strategy of growth in 100% energy renewable sources and by the advances made by AES Brasil towards meeting the strategic objective of being the customer's best choice in the free market by offering resilient, competitive and responsible solutions.

The highlight event of the year was the acquisition of Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino, which added 456 MW of installed capacity to the Company's portfolio, fully contracted in the regulated market. The Enterprise Value of this transaction was BRL 1.9 billion, which was funded by the successful private capital increase of approximately BRL 1 billion. With this acquisition, AES Brasil now has installed capacity of 5.2 GW, 100% renewable (49% wind/solar and 51% hydro), of which 4.2 GW is operational and 1.0 GW under construction, making it one of the largest renewable players in Brazil.

We also announced the acquisition of up to 305 MW of wind development capacity by winning the competitive bid for the Cordilheira dos Ventos Isolated Production Unit (UPI), in connection with the court-supervised reorganization of Renova.

Also worth highlighting is the progress of construction of the Tucano and Cajuína Wind Complexes. At Tucano, more than 95% of the construction work has been concluded and 24 of the 52 wind turbines are operating. By the end of 2Q23, Tucano is expected to be fully operating. Cajuína Phase 1 has completed 78% of the construction work, with 21 wind turbines assembled, out of a total of 55. Phase 2 has concluded more than 18% of construction work. The Cajuína Complex is expected to start operations in 2023.

Regarding regulation, 2022 was marked by an important step toward the full opening of the free energy market, which means that all high voltage consumers will be eligible to migrate to the free market and choose their energy provider as of January 1, 2024. With more consumers enabled to purchase energy directly from generators, AES Brasil is ready to meet this new demand with its retail trader, which is one of the leading retail traders in Brazil.

We also made progress in regulatory discussions about Green Hydrogen (H2V), which will generate opportunities for the Company's future. In this regard, we signed a pre-contract with the Port of Pecém to conduct a feasibility study on generating 2 GW of H2V a year.

We ended 2022 with EBITDA of BRL 1.2 billion, up 37% from 2021, mainly reflecting the improved hydropower margin and better operational performance of the wind and solar complexes. Net Income in 2022 was BRL 320 million. This significant improvement is the result of our portfolio growth and diversification strategy, which is now increasingly reflected, until the full startup of assets under construction, in our financial results.

Finally, we wish to highlight that we have neutralized 100% of our historic greenhouse gas emissions, we remained in B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) portfolio for the 16th straight year and continue to be the only energy company in Latin America with the AAA rating from MSCI.

Alessandro Gregori - CFO

