AES Brasil Energia S A : 4Q22/2022 Earnings Release

São Paulo, February 27, 2023- AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil Energia and Company) (B3: AESB3) announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 ("4Q22") and the year 2022 compared to the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 ("4Q21") and the year 2021. Except where stated otherwise, the operational and financial information of the Company is presented on a consolidated basis in millions of Brazilian real, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law. For comparison purposes, given the incorporation and listing of AES Brasil Energia S.A. on March 29, 2021, information in this document includes the financial results of AES Brasil Energia for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 2022 and the pro forma net financial result of AES Tietê Energia for 1Q21 to represent 2021.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
"The year 2022 was marked by the rollout of the strategy of growth in 100% energy renewable sources and by the advances made by AES Brasil towards meeting the strategic objective of being the customer's best choice in the free market by offering resilient, competitive and responsible solutions.
The highlight event of the year was the acquisition of Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino, which added 456 MW of installed capacity to the Company's portfolio, fully contracted in the regulated market. The Enterprise Value of this transaction was BRL 1.9 billion, which was funded by the successful private capital increase of approximately BRL 1 billion. With this acquisition, AES Brasil now has installed capacity of 5.2 GW, 100% renewable (49% wind/solar and 51% hydro), of which 4.2 GW is operational and 1.0 GW under construction, making it one of the largest renewable players in Brazil.
We also announced the acquisition of up to 305 MW of wind development capacity by winning the competitive bid for the Cordilheira dos Ventos Isolated Production Unit (UPI), in connection with the court-supervised reorganization of Renova.
Also worth highlighting is the progress of construction of the Tucano and Cajuína Wind Complexes. At Tucano, more than 95% of the construction work has been concluded and 24 of the 52 wind turbines are operating. By the end of 2Q23, Tucano is expected to be fully operating. Cajuína Phase 1 has completed 78% of the construction work, with 21 wind turbines assembled, out of a total of 55. Phase 2 has concluded more than 18% of construction work. The Cajuína Complex is expected to start operations in 2023.
Regarding regulation, 2022 was marked by an important step toward the full opening of the free energy market, which means that all high voltage consumers will be eligible to migrate to the free market and choose their energy provider as of January 1, 2024. With more consumers enabled to purchase energy directly from generators, AES Brasil is ready to meet this new demand with its retail trader, which is one of the leading retail traders in Brazil.
We also made progress in regulatory discussions about Green Hydrogen (H2V), which will generate opportunities for the Company's future. In this regard, we signed a pre-contract with the Port of Pecém to conduct a feasibility study on generating 2 GW of H2V a year.
We ended 2022 with EBITDA of BRL 1.2 billion, up 37% from 2021, mainly reflecting the improved hydropower margin and better operational performance of the wind and solar complexes. Net Income in 2022 was BRL 320 million. This significant improvement is the result of our portfolio growth and diversification strategy, which is now increasingly reflected, until the full startup of assets under construction, in our financial results.
Finally, we wish to highlight that we have neutralized 100% of our historic greenhouse gas emissions, we remained in B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) portfolio for the 16th straight year and continue to be the only energy company in Latin America with the AAA rating from MSCI.
Alessandro Gregori - CFO
CONTENTS
CONTENTS
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL
AES BRASIL
COMPANY PROFILE
OWNERSHIP BREAKDOWN - 12/31/2022
PORTFOLIO
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
CONSOLIDATED GENERATION
HYDROPOWER GENERATION
WIND POWER GENERATION
SOLAR POWER GENERATION
COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE
ENERGY MARKET
PORTFOLIO CONTRACTING LEVEL
ENERGY BALANCE-HYDROPOWER
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - CONSOLIDATED
NET REVENUE AND NET MARGIN
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
EBITDA
FINANCIAL RESULTS
EQUITY INCOME
NET INCOME
DEBT
INVESTMENTS
MANAGERIAL CASH FLOW
REGULATORY SCENARIO
ORDINARY REVIEW OF PHYSICAL GUARANTEE (HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS)
MARKET OPENING
GREEN HYDROGEN
NEW METHODOLOGY FOR CALCULATING TUST
ANCILLARY SERVICES
RESERVE AND ENERGY
ESG PERFORMANCE
GUIDELINES AND COMMITMENTS
ANNEXES
OPERATIONAL INDICATORS IN THE PERIOD
GENERATION PERFORMANCE BY SOURCE
AES BRASIL ENERGIA - BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
RESULTS BY SOURCE
DEBT
ESG INDICATORS
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
GROWTH & CONSTRUCTION
M&A: Acquisition on November 30, 2022, of 456 MW of operational wind capacity related to the Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino Wind Complexes. The Enterprise Value of the operation was BRL 1,855 million, comprised of: (i) the payment of BRL 960 million; and (ii) the assumption of net debt of BRL 895 million (baseline date: November 30, 2022).
Tucano Complex (322 MW): Overall evolution of the project exceeds 95%. By February 2023, 24 of the 52 wind turbines started operations. The complex is expected to be 100% operational in 2Q23.
oCajuína Complex Phase 1 (325 MW): More than 78% of the project executed, the first 21 wind turbines fully assembled and the connection bay to the Açu III Substation energized in January 2023. In Phase 2 (370 MW), progress of works already exceeds 18%, with 47% progress in construction works and 42% progress in works at the Caju substation. The complex is expected to start operations in 2023.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Private Capital Increase (ACP): On October 3, the Board of Directors approved a Capital Increase through the issue of 106,599,446 new common shares at the issue price of BRL 9.61 per share, totaling BRL 1,024.4 million. The operation received important support from the shareholder base, which subscribed to 92% of the shares issued. The proceeds were used to fund the acquisition of the Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino Wind Complexes.
Equalization of Cajuína funding: By January 2023, the Company had raised all the necessary funds to build Cajuína 1 and 2 (installed capacity of 695 MW) through the issue of debentures amounting to BRL 950 million, at an average cost of IPCA + 7.07% p.a. and a term of 22 years, in addition to bridge loans totaling BRL 1.8 billion. AES Brasil will replace the short-term bridge loans with long-term financing at the project level as market conditions evolve to a favorable scenario.
REGULATION
Opening of Free Market: On September 28, the Ministry of Mines and Energy published Ordinance 50/2022, which entitles all high voltage market consumers to migrate to the Free Market that can choose their energy supplier as from January 1, 2024. In this scenario, the Company remains a leading retail trader in Brazil and is prepared to serve the new entrants in the free market.
oOrdinary Review of Physical Guarantee: The Ministry of Mines and Energy published Ordinance 709/2022, which approved the methodology, criteria, assumptions and structures for the Ordinary Review of the Physical Guarantee of Energy from Hydroelectric Plants dispatched centrally in the National Interconnected System, effective from January 1, 2023. The Company estimates this process will result in loss of allocated energy of approximately 9 MWavg a year, considering the generation of ERM adjusted by the expected impact of GSF.
oGreen Hydrogen: On September 22, AES Brasil signed a pre-contract with the Industrial Port Complex of Pecém to start feasibility studies for generating up to 2 GW of green hydrogen from electrolysis and up to 800 thousand tons of green ammonia per year. This is the Company's first initiative in this new segment of the Brazilian market, which offers the ideal conditions for generating this new source of energy, to spearhead the energy transition movement and enable it to achieve the global decarbonization targets.
ESG:
oCarbon Credits: AES Brasil sold, for the first time, 465,807 carbon credits generated by the Mandacaru and Salinas Wind Complexes, which earned revenues of BRL 12 million booked in 2022. The Company is studying the possibility of selling another 2.8 million credits from the wind and solar complexes with COD as of 2016.
Carbon Neutral: In 3Q22, AES Brasil neutralized all of its greenhouse gas emissions since it started operating in Brazil. This was achieved by purchasing carbon credits certified by the UN to offset the emissions from 1999.
MSCI: For the second consecutive year, AES Brasil is the only energy company in Latin America to be assigned the "AAA" rating by MSCI, one of the leading rankings to assess the company's resilience to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks.
ISE: For the 16th consecutive year, the Company has been included in the portfolio underlying the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for 2023. It is one of the 61 companies selected for their recognized commitment to ESG best practices.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - AES BRASIL1
Financial Indicators (BRL million)
4Q21
4Q22
Var
2021
2022
Var
Net Revenue
731.9
760.8
3.9%
2,511.7
2,845.1
13.3%
Energy Costs¹
(437.3)
(254.8)
-41.7%
(1,241.4)
(1,126.1)
-9.3%
Adjusted Net Margin2
294.6
505.9
71.8%
1,270.4
1,719.0
35.3%
Adjusted EBITDA2
203.7
359.9
76.7%
864.8
1,183.7
36.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 (%)
27.8%
47.3%
19.5 p.p.
34.4%
41.6%
7.2 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income3
(31.5)
137.4
n.a.
(38.8)
320.1
n.a.
1 - Includes industry and transmission charges and excludes the GSF reimbursement in 1Q21 (BRL 35.9 million); 2 - Excludes the GSF reimbursement in 1Q21; 3 - Excludes the effect of tax credit recognition (BRL 532.6 million in 3Q21) and GSF reimbursement, net of income tax (1Q21).
In addition, the Company provides an Excel file with historical financial and operational data. To access it, click here.
For a table with other operational indicators for the period, click here.
1 Given the incorporation and listing of AES Brasil Energia S.A. on March 29, 2021, information in this document includes the results of AES Operações (formerly AES Tietê) for 1Q21
