AES Brasil Energia S A : DF 2022 AES Brasil (English Version)

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Individual Financial Statements prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by International Accounting Standards Board - IASB

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Independent Auditor's Report on the individual and consolidated financial statements

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

AES Brasil Energia S/A

São Paulo - SP

Opinion

We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of AES Brasil Energia S/A (the "Company"), identified as individual and consolidated, respectively, which comprise the statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and the statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

Opinion on the individual financial statements

In our opinion, the individual financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, and its individual financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil.

Opinion on the consolidated financial statements

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by the Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matter

A key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Recognition and measurement of acquisitions

In the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all the share capital of the companies that comprise the Araripe, Caetés and Cassino Wind Complexes ("Cúbico II Complex"), whose total assets amount to R$ 1,995,364 thousand. The consideration transferred in exchange for control of the acquired companies was R$ 979,042 thousand, paid in full on the closing date, as disclosed in note 1.4. The transaction was recognized as an asset acquisition.