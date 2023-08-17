AES Brasil Energia SA is a Brazil-based holding company of the AES Group in Brazil. The Company operates with a focus on investing and developing solutions in the area of renewable energy to meet the needs of its customers. AES Brasil Energia operates a flexible energy platform according to the demands of the customers, offering a wide range of products, from ready-made options to customized solutions. The Company's portfolio of assets in operation and under construction was composed of a total of twenty hydroelectric, wind and solar power generation assets, comprising nine hydroelectric power plants (HPPs), three small hydroelectric power plants (SHPs), six wind power complexes, four of which are in operation and two under construction, and two solar power complexes, with the portfolio's installed capacity totaling 4,691 megawatts (MW).

Sector Electric Utilities