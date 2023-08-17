ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - AES BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.
Content
Company Data
Capital Composition
1
Individual Financial Statements
Statement of financial position - Assets
2
Statement of financial position - Liabilities
3
Statement of Profit or Loss
5
Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
7
Statement of Changes in Equity
SCE - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023
8
SCE - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022
9
Statement of Value Added
10
Consolidated Financial Statements
Statement of financial position - Assets
11
Statement of financial position - Liabilities
12
Statement of Profit or Loss
14
Statement of Comprehensive Income
15
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
16
Statement of Changes in Equity
SCE - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023
18
SCE - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022
19
Statement of Value Added
20
Comments on Performance
21
Notes
26
Opinions and Statements
Special Review Report - Unqualified
84
Officers' Statements on the Financial Statements
85
Officers' Statements on the Independent Auditor's Report
86
Number of Shares
Current Quarter
(Unit)
06/30/2023
of Paid-in capital
Common
601,927,311
Preferred
0
Total
601,927,311
Treasury shares
Common
0
Preferred
0
Total
0
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of financial position - Assets
(Thousands of Brazilian reais)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
06/30/2023
12/31/2022
1
Total Assets
6,355,473
5,699,580
1.01
Current Assets
922,242
395,192
1.01.01
Cash and Cash Equivalents
78
35,056
1.01.02
Financial Investments
897,845
352,000
1.01.02.01
Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value through
897,845
352,000
Profit or Loss
1.01.06
Taxes Recoverable
21,818
8,045
1.01.06.01
Current taxes recoverable
21,818
8,045
1.01.06.01.01
Income and social contribution taxes recoverable
21,818
8,045
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
2,501
91
1.01.08.03
Other
2,501
91
1.01.08.03.01
Guarantees and Restricted Deposits
641
0
1.01.08.03.03
Other receivables
1,860
91
1.02
Noncurrent Assets
5,433,231
5,304,388
1.02.01
Long-Term Assets
8,027
975
1.02.01.07
Deferred Taxes
8,004
966
1.02.01.10
Other Noncurrent Assets
23
9
1.02.01.10.03
Guarantees and Restricted Deposits
23
0
1.02.01.10.06
Other receivables
0
9
1.02.02
Investments
5,422,613
5,300,840
1.02.02.01
Equity interest
5,422,613
5,300,840
1.02.03
Property, Plant & Equipment
1,639
2,460
1.02.03.02
Right of Use in Leases
1,639
2,460
1.02.03.02.01
Right of Use of Leased Land
1,639
2,460
1.02.04
Intangible assets
952
113
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
952
113
1.02.04.01.05
Software and other intangible assets
952
113
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of financial position - Liabilities
(Thousands of Brazilian reais)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
06/30/2023
12/31/2022
2
Total Liabilities
6,355,473
5,699,580
2.01
Current Liabilities
91,549
47,477
2.01.02
Trade accounts payable
158
598
2.01.02.01
Domestic suppliers
158
598
2.01.03
Tax Obligations
3,239
479
2.01.03.01
Federal Tax Obligations
3,239
479
2.01.03.01.02
Other Taxes Payable
3,239
479
2.01.04
Loans and Financing
60,915
40,062
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
13,871
1,033
2.01.04.01.02
In Foreign Currency
13,871
1,033
2.01.04.02
Debentures
47,044
39,029
2.01.05
Other Obligations
26,594
6,338
2.01.05.02
Other
26,594
6,338
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and IoE Payable
147
147
2.01.05.02.06
Other Obligations
3,263
4,706
2.01.05.02.08
Derivative financial instruments
23,184
1,485
2.01.06
Provisions
643
0
2.01.06.01
Provisions for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Contingencies
643
0
2.01.06.01.05
Provision for Legal Proceedings and Others
643
0
2.02
Noncurrent Liabilities
1,859,784
1,260,925
2.02.01
Loans and Financing
1,788,794
1,258,481
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
724,668
201,364
2.02.01.01.02
In Foreign Currency
724,668
201,364
2.02.01.02
Debentures
1,064,126
1,057,117
2.02.02
Other Obligations
70,990
2,444
2.02.02.02
Other
70,990
2,444
2.02.02.02.03
Derivative financial instruments
69,807
998
2.02.02.02.04
Lease Liabilities
390
1,166
2.02.02.02.07
Other Obligations
793
280
2.03
Equity
4,404,140
4,391,178
2.03.01
Capital Realized
2,196,958
2,196,958
2.03.01.01
Capital Realized
2,196,958
2,196,958
2.03.02
Capital Reserve
1,259,604
1,259,106
2.03.02.04
Granted Options
1,886
1,388
2.03.02.07
Capital transaction on the purchase of shares of AES Brasil
-38,375
-38,375
Operações S.A.
2.03.02.08
Goodwill on issuance of shares
-18,230
-18,230
2.03.02.09
Capital increase - private offering of shares
967,678
967,678
2.03.02.10
Partial capitalization of the Subsidiary's Special Goodwill
-30,957
-30,957
Reserve
2.03.02.11
Merger of AES Tietê Energia shares
377,602
377,602
2.03.04
Income reserves
1,090,752
1,090,752
2.03.04.01
Legal Reserve
31,022
31,022
2.03.04.04
Unearned Income Reserve
74,671
74,671
2.03.04.10
Investment Reserve
985,059
985,059
2.03.05
Retained earnings/Accumulated losses
47,897
0
2.03.08
Other Comprehensive Income
-191,071
-155,638
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of financial position - Liabilities
(Thousands of Brazilian reais)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
06/30/2023
12/31/2022
2.03.08.01
Equity valuation adjustments, net of taxes
-122,274
-96,456
2.03.08.02
Merger of AES Tietê shares
-119,824
-119,824
2.03.08.03
Indirect effect of subsidiary's cash flow hedge
-34,249
-39,603
2.03.08.05
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit
23,788
23,788
obligations
2.03.08.06
Equity interest repurchase option
77,090
78,343
2.03.08.07
Cash flow hedge
-15,602
-1,886
