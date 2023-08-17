ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - AES BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

Version: 1

Number of Shares

Current Quarter

(Unit)

06/30/2023

of Paid-in capital

Common

601,927,311

Preferred

0

Total

601,927,311

Treasury shares

Common

0

Preferred

0

Total

0

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of financial position - Assets

(Thousands of Brazilian reais)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

06/30/2023

12/31/2022

1

Total Assets

6,355,473

5,699,580

1.01

Current Assets

922,242

395,192

1.01.01

Cash and Cash Equivalents

78

35,056

1.01.02

Financial Investments

897,845

352,000

1.01.02.01

Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value through

897,845

352,000

Profit or Loss

1.01.06

Taxes Recoverable

21,818

8,045

1.01.06.01

Current taxes recoverable

21,818

8,045

1.01.06.01.01

Income and social contribution taxes recoverable

21,818

8,045

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

2,501

91

1.01.08.03

Other

2,501

91

1.01.08.03.01

Guarantees and Restricted Deposits

641

0

1.01.08.03.03

Other receivables

1,860

91

1.02

Noncurrent Assets

5,433,231

5,304,388

1.02.01

Long-Term Assets

8,027

975

1.02.01.07

Deferred Taxes

8,004

966

1.02.01.10

Other Noncurrent Assets

23

9

1.02.01.10.03

Guarantees and Restricted Deposits

23

0

1.02.01.10.06

Other receivables

0

9

1.02.02

Investments

5,422,613

5,300,840

1.02.02.01

Equity interest

5,422,613

5,300,840

1.02.03

Property, Plant & Equipment

1,639

2,460

1.02.03.02

Right of Use in Leases

1,639

2,460

1.02.03.02.01

Right of Use of Leased Land

1,639

2,460

1.02.04

Intangible assets

952

113

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

952

113

1.02.04.01.05

Software and other intangible assets

952

113

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

06/30/2023

12/31/2022

2

Total Liabilities

6,355,473

5,699,580

2.01

Current Liabilities

91,549

47,477

2.01.02

Trade accounts payable

158

598

2.01.02.01

Domestic suppliers

158

598

2.01.03

Tax Obligations

3,239

479

2.01.03.01

Federal Tax Obligations

3,239

479

2.01.03.01.02

Other Taxes Payable

3,239

479

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

60,915

40,062

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

13,871

1,033

2.01.04.01.02

In Foreign Currency

13,871

1,033

2.01.04.02

Debentures

47,044

39,029

2.01.05

Other Obligations

26,594

6,338

2.01.05.02

Other

26,594

6,338

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and IoE Payable

147

147

2.01.05.02.06

Other Obligations

3,263

4,706

2.01.05.02.08

Derivative financial instruments

23,184

1,485

2.01.06

Provisions

643

0

2.01.06.01

Provisions for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Contingencies

643

0

2.01.06.01.05

Provision for Legal Proceedings and Others

643

0

2.02

Noncurrent Liabilities

1,859,784

1,260,925

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

1,788,794

1,258,481

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

724,668

201,364

2.02.01.01.02

In Foreign Currency

724,668

201,364

2.02.01.02

Debentures

1,064,126

1,057,117

2.02.02

Other Obligations

70,990

2,444

2.02.02.02

Other

70,990

2,444

2.02.02.02.03

Derivative financial instruments

69,807

998

2.02.02.02.04

Lease Liabilities

390

1,166

2.02.02.02.07

Other Obligations

793

280

2.03

Equity

4,404,140

4,391,178

2.03.01

Capital Realized

2,196,958

2,196,958

2.03.01.01

Capital Realized

2,196,958

2,196,958

2.03.02

Capital Reserve

1,259,604

1,259,106

2.03.02.04

Granted Options

1,886

1,388

2.03.02.07

Capital transaction on the purchase of shares of AES Brasil

-38,375

-38,375

Operações S.A.

2.03.02.08

Goodwill on issuance of shares

-18,230

-18,230

2.03.02.09

Capital increase - private offering of shares

967,678

967,678

2.03.02.10

Partial capitalization of the Subsidiary's Special Goodwill

-30,957

-30,957

Reserve

2.03.02.11

Merger of AES Tietê Energia shares

377,602

377,602

2.03.04

Income reserves

1,090,752

1,090,752

2.03.04.01

Legal Reserve

31,022

31,022

2.03.04.04

Unearned Income Reserve

74,671

74,671

2.03.04.10

Investment Reserve

985,059

985,059

2.03.05

Retained earnings/Accumulated losses

47,897

0

2.03.08

Other Comprehensive Income

-191,071

-155,638

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

06/30/2023

12/31/2022

2.03.08.01

Equity valuation adjustments, net of taxes

-122,274

-96,456

2.03.08.02

Merger of AES Tietê shares

-119,824

-119,824

2.03.08.03

Indirect effect of subsidiary's cash flow hedge

-34,249

-39,603

2.03.08.05

Remeasurement of post-employment benefit

23,788

23,788

obligations

2.03.08.06

Equity interest repurchase option

77,090

78,343

2.03.08.07

Cash flow hedge

-15,602

-1,886

