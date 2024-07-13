to reduce our emissions, phase out coal, and accelerate the integration of renewables into the grid, we remain focused on providing our people opportunities for internal mobility and reskilling programs so they can continue to be a part of the evolving energy workforce. We are also working directly with our customers to continue providing reliable and renewable energy and explore new technologies that support a responsible transition.

Innovation is a driving force in all of our work. AES was one of the first developers of battery-based energy storage, deploying the first-everutility-scale system in the world in Indianapolis in 2009 and installed the first commercially-operating system in Chile. Our people have designed projects globally integrating these battery systems into existing technologies, such as solar-plus-storage designs, and deploying them at hydroelectric projects functioning as a virtual reservoir. Today, we continue to be the industry leader in storage solutions partnering with Fluence, our joint venture with Siemens, one of the world's leading energy storage companies. As a 10-timefinalist in the prestigious Edison Electric Institute's "Edison Awards," AES has won two of its seven Awards for battery storage system projects.

Our more than 9,000 people worldwide bring our positive impact and innovation to life - scaling cutting- edge technologies such as prefabricated solar for rapid deployment on less land, working with utilities to optimize supply and demand and create a smarter more resilient grid, and advancing programs that empower households to manage their energy usage, all contributing to a more sustainable future.

Our impact goes beyond the energy solutions we provide. Our businesses, teams, and AES volunteers went into the communities where they live and work to build relationships, identify new opportunities for long-term social impact partnerships, and contributed their time and talent to over 500 community- oriented programs and initiatives organized globally.

We continued to expand our talent management, leadership development, learning offerings, culture programs and resources to promote an inclusive and diverse work environment and ensure our people are positioned to succeed today and in the future. We take pride in providing equal employment opportunities. The commitment to our people has earned us Great Place to Work Certification™, in some markets for more than 10 years, including best places to work for women. In 2023, for example, 79 percent of our people in the US said AES is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical US-based company.

We have built and sustained our company for more than 40 years by living our core values, including our commitment to highest standards. That is why in 2023, for the tenth year in a row, we were recognized by Ethisphere® as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.