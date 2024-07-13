Improving lives
Table of contents
CEO letter
3
Executive summary
4
Our strategic highlights of the year
6
About AES
7
Our Impact
10
Our business strategy
12
Renewables leadership
13
Utilities and smarter grids
15
Building greener capacity
16
New energy technologies
17
Our climate ambitions
18
People
21
Empowering our People
22
Talent development
22
Diversity, equity, inclusion
25
Employee engagement
26
Safety and Well-being
27
Well-being
27
Occupational heath and safety
28
Public safety
29
Stakeholder engagement
31
Partnering with Communities
33
Community relations
33
Social impact
34
Volunteering
36
Just and responsible transition
37
Suppliers
38
Human rights
39
Planet
40
Our ambitions
42
Emissions
43
Biodiversity
44
Water
46
Waste
47
Accountability
48
Board of Directors
49
Ethics & compliance
50
Anti-harassment and anti-discrimination
51
Risk management
52
Cybersecurity
53
Summary of 2023 recognitions
54
About this Report
55
GRI and SASB Index
57
Assurance statement
61
Forward-looking
statements / disclaimer
64
Andrés Gluski
President and Chief Executive Officer
CEO letter
2023 was a milestone year for AES, marking unprecedented achievements in our journey to transform the energy sector while making a positive impact on people and the planet.
Climate change is already affecting the world with extreme weather events becoming more frequent. From the wildfires in Chile to record-setting storms in the US Midwest, these previously rare events are disrupting communities around the world and negatively impacting the economic livelihood of millions. AES has always been swift to support our teams and local communities in times of hardship. In 2023, our people were among the first to step up, raising funds, volunteering, and partnering with local organizations to aid in recovery efforts in places like Hawaii, Dominican Republic, and Argentina.
Our commitment to reducing emissions, expanding our renewables portfolio, and advancing this once-in-a-lifetime energy transformation remains steadfast. Our portfolio transformation is well underway. In 2023, we signed a record 5.6 gigawatts (GW) of power purchase agreements for renewables-more than any other year in our 43- year history. We were, once again, ranked as one of the top two sellers of renewables and energy storage to corporate customers by BloombergNEF (BNEF)1. We also completed the construction of 3.5 GW of renewable power projects, doubling our new additions from 2022, and we retired two coal power plants. We have an intent to exit the majority of our coal business by the end of 20252.This process is guided by our dedication to a just and responsible transition, working with markets to decarbonize their energy mix and providing reskilling, training, and new opportunities in the renewables sector for our people.
Innovation is a driving force in all our work - from the evolution of our portfolio to the invention of new solutions to the scaling of new service models with our customers. We were the first to develop and scale battery energy storage solutions for the
grid in 2009, the very solutions critical to service the increased demand from the data centers of our technology customers today. We continue to innovate the solutions the world needs to meet the energy demand of the future.
Our success in 2023 reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented and diverse workforce. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, we remain committed to our values - safety first, highest standards, and all together. Our people will continue working to identify new ways to better meet customers' energy needs, serve the communities where we live and work, and create a sustainable future for the generations to come.
Thank you for your continued support and trust in AES. Together, we are accelerating the future of energy.
Andrés Gluski
President and Chief
Executive Officer
- According to BNEF, AES was the largest seller of clean energy to corporations through PPAs in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, AES was the second largest, with 1.9 GW compared to Engie with 2.4 GW; however, BNEF noted that their methodology does not include energy storage in its ranking, where AES signed more than 1 GW in 2023.
- Through asset sales, fuel conversions and retirements, while maintaining reliability, affordability, and subject to necessary approvals. AES may delay the exit of a few select plants through 2027 to support continued electricity reliability.
We are committed to leading the energy transition while improving lives and protecting the environment.
In the following report, we outline the progress and achievements we made in 2023 as well as our strategic approach to advance responsible energy transitions in 2024 and beyond.
Our commitment to a sustainable future is centered on creating long-term value for our stakeholders. In 2023, we continued to work proactively to improve people's lives and protect the environment as we generated enough energy to serve the annual energy consumption of approximately 22 million people in the countries where we operate.
We also are working to enable others to reach their sustainability goals and that includes data centers for large technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which require a significant and increasing supply of renewable energy. We continue to be one of the top two providers of renewables and energy storage to corporate customers overall, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). Last year, we signed a company record of 5.6 GW of power purchase agreements for renewables and completed the construction of 3.5 GW of renewables.
These newly operational projects represent a nearly 100% increase in our capacity constructed compared to 2022 and generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 500,000 people.
We remain committed to building and maintaining meaningful and trustworthy partnerships with the landowners and communities where we build new projects. We collaborate through the project lifecycle to support sustainable social and economic development. One way we do this is through dual-use projects - co-locating clean energy projects with another agricultural or land use. Currently, we have more than 10,000 acres under active sheep grazing at more than 50 projects across the US. At our Chevelon Butte wind farm, which began operations in 2023, we worked together to ensure the plant was compatible with existing land uses like ranching and hunting, enabling the landowner family and Arizona State Land Department to continue their more than a century-long tradition of raising livestock and stewardship on this property.
As we grew our renewables portfolio, we retired two coal power plants. These retirements led us to a reduction of our carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from approximately 476,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year. While we work
to reduce our emissions, phase out coal, and accelerate the integration of renewables into the grid, we remain focused on providing our people opportunities for internal mobility and reskilling programs so they can continue to be a part of the evolving energy workforce. We are also working directly with our customers to continue providing reliable and renewable energy and explore new technologies that support a responsible transition.
Innovation is a driving force in all of our work. AES was one of the first developers of battery-based energy storage, deploying the first-everutility-scale system in the world in Indianapolis in 2009 and installed the first commercially-operating system in Chile. Our people have designed projects globally integrating these battery systems into existing technologies, such as solar-plus-storage designs, and deploying them at hydroelectric projects functioning as a virtual reservoir. Today, we continue to be the industry leader in storage solutions partnering with Fluence, our joint venture with Siemens, one of the world's leading energy storage companies. As a 10-timefinalist in the prestigious Edison Electric Institute's "Edison Awards," AES has won two of its seven Awards for battery storage system projects.
Our more than 9,000 people worldwide bring our positive impact and innovation to life - scaling cutting- edge technologies such as prefabricated solar for rapid deployment on less land, working with utilities to optimize supply and demand and create a smarter more resilient grid, and advancing programs that empower households to manage their energy usage, all contributing to a more sustainable future.
Our impact goes beyond the energy solutions we provide. Our businesses, teams, and AES volunteers went into the communities where they live and work to build relationships, identify new opportunities for long-term social impact partnerships, and contributed their time and talent to over 500 community- oriented programs and initiatives organized globally.
We continued to expand our talent management, leadership development, learning offerings, culture programs and resources to promote an inclusive and diverse work environment and ensure our people are positioned to succeed today and in the future. We take pride in providing equal employment opportunities. The commitment to our people has earned us Great Place to Work Certification™, in some markets for more than 10 years, including best places to work for women. In 2023, for example, 79 percent of our people in the US said AES is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical US-based company.
We have built and sustained our company for more than 40 years by living our core values, including our commitment to highest standards. That is why in 2023, for the tenth year in a row, we were recognized by Ethisphere® as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
7 Edison Electric Institute Awards
First-ever battery storage system on an electric grid
We are living in a time of unprecedented change and opportunity in the energy sector. The world no longer thinks of energy as a matter of supply and demand. Now it is a space for innovation and partnership - and AES is at the forefront of this transition. We have always been committed to strengthening our positive impact, working with our people, customers, communities to accelerate the future of energy, together.
Our strategic highlights of the year
About AES
Our impact
Our business strategy
Our climate ambitions
People
Planet
Accountability
Summary of 2023 recognitions
Empowering our people3
- Achieved the recognition of Great Place to Work™ across different markets including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, and United States
Partnering with communities3
- Generated enough electricity to serve the consumption of approximately 22 million people across the globe
- Engaged in over 500 community-oriented initiatives aligned with diverse SDGs
- More than 7,000 volunteer hours
Combatting climate change3
- Compared to 2022 we reduced GHG and other air emissions by approximately
- 16 percent CO2
- 11 percent NOx
- 25 percent SOX
- 22 percent PM
Delivering with integrity
- Awarded for the 10th year in a row - Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies
- Named to JUST Capital's Just Companies List
About this report
GRI and SASB Index
Assurance statement
Growing in
Transforming
Growing
renewables
our portfolio
our utilities
Forward-looking statements / disclaimer
- Signed 5.6 GW of renewables and energy storage under long-termPower Purchase Agreements (PPAs)
- Completed the construction of 3.5 GW of renewable energy projects
- At the end of 2023 our backlog4 at the end of 2023 reached 12.3 GW, consisting of: 5.1 GW under construction; and 7.2 GW with signed PPAs, but that are not yet under construction
- See the2023 Excel Filefor additional metrics.
- It includes projects with signed contracts, but which are not yet operational
- Exited or announced the sale or closure of 2.1 GW of coal generation in Vietnam, the US, and Chile
- Awarded up to $2.4 billion of grant funding by the US Department of Energy for two green hydrogen hubs with AES participation
- AES Indiana reached a unanimous settlement agreement for its first rate case since 2018 and also now has regulatory approval for the buildout of over 790 MW of renewables projects
- AES Ohio received approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) for its Electric Security Plan (ESP4), to strengthen service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability and continue investments in the local economy
In 1981, two visionaries, Roger Sant and Dennis Bakke, brought their idea of providing world-class energy solutions to life with the founding of AES. From our very first power plant in Texas to our current global generation portfolio of 34.6 GW, our company was built on the foundation of our values.
Other
2%
Coal
Executive summary
Our strategic highlights of the year
About AES
Our impact
Our business strategy
Our climate ambitions
People
Planet
Accountability
From the very beginning, innovation has been core to who we are. Our diverse workforce of approximately 9,600 people in 13 countries has redefined what is possible by pushing past conventional industry benchmarks while remaining dedicated to delivering on our commitments, providing exceptional customer value, and supporting the communities where we live, work, and serve.
Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, every action we take aligns with our commitment to drive positive impact as a neighbor of choice, while also helping countries, states, and companies meet their renewable portfolio and achieve their sustainability goals. We have been one of the top two sellers of renewable energy and storage to corporations over each of the past 3 years, and we have the scale and expertise to make a significant impact as we generate enough safe and reliable electricity to serve the consumption of 22 million people in the countries where we operate.
"People don't need KWh. They need light. They don't need gasoline. They need mobility. They need the comfort that comes from things that energy provides."
Roger Sant
AES founder
18%
Fuel
type
Gas
Summary of 2023 recognitions
About this report
GRI and SASB Index
Assurance statement
Forward-looking statements / disclaimer
Our Values
Safety first
Safety is at the core of everything we do. We always identify potential risks to our people, contractors, customers, partners and communities, and measure success by how safely we conduct our work together while contributing to a greener energy future.
Highest standards
34,596 MW
We act with utmost integrity towards our people, contractors, customers,
partners and communities, and hold the solutions we deliver together to global
standards of excellence.
in operation (gross)
All together
We work as one team across our business and with our people, contractors, customers, partners and communities. We meet changing customer needs with agility and have fun solving meaningful challenges as a team.
Renewables
27%
53%
34,596 MW
5,116 MW
2.6 million
in operation (gross)
under construction or
utility customers
with signed contracts
$12.7 billion $45 billion
total 2023 revenues
total assets owned &
managed
US
Mexico
El Salvador
Panama
Chile
The Netherlands
Bulgaria
Dominican
Republic
Jordan
Colombia
Vietnam
Brasil*
Argentina
*In May 2024, AES agreed to sell its equity interest in AES Brasil and the transaction is subject to customary closing approvals.
The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is a publicly traded energy company incorporated under the laws of Delaware and is governed by a Board of Directors. For additional details, please refer to our 2023 Annual Report and 10-K.
