Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of AES Corp
Patrocinado da AES Corp, código ISIN
(Company), ISIN BRA1ESBDR007, hereby
BRA1ESBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em
informs that on 06/10/2023, the Company
06/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no
approved a Dividendos of USD 0,165900000 per
valor de USD 0,165900000, que considerando a
share.
taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,1918 -
Considering the FX Rate of 5,1918 - 06/10/2023,
06/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$
BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the
0,582610939 por BDR.
preliminary value of R$ 0,582610939 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/11/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 30/10/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 31/10/2023 até 01/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
The payment will be completed on 21/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 30/10/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 31/10/2023 to 01/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
The AES Corporation published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 14:31:24 UTC.
The AES Corporation is one of the world's leading electricity producers and distributors. The activity is organized around 2 areas:
- electricity production and sale: owned, at the end of 2021, of 119 power plants worldwide, with a production capacity of 31 459 MW;
- electricity distribution.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (31.7%), Chile (20.6%), Dominican Republic (9.8%), El Salvador (7.1%), Bulgaria (6.3%), Panama (5.3%) , Brazil (4.2%), Mexico (4.2%), Argentina (3.5%), Colombia (3.4%), Vietnam (2.9%) and others (1%).