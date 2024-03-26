14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for the action
15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per share or as a percentage of old basis
16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the valuation dates
For Paperwork Reduction Act Notice, see the separate Instructions.
Cat. No. 37752P
Form 8937 (12-2017)
Form 8937 (12-2017)
Page 2
Part II
Organizational Action (continued)
17 List the applicable Internal Revenue Code section(s) and subsection(s) upon which the tax treatment is based
18 Can any resulting loss be recognized?
19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year
Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return, including accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, it is true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than officer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.
Sign
Here
Signature
Date
March 25, 2024
Print your name
Title
Paid Preparer
Print/Type preparer's name
Preparer's signature
Date
PTINCheckif self-employed
Use Only Firm's EINFirm's name Firm's addressPhone no.
Send Form 8937 (including accompanying statements) to: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0054
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The AES Corporation published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 18:13:09 UTC.