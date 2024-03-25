The AES Corporation

BofA: Power x Data Centers Mini-Conference

March 25, 2024

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity prices and foreign currency pricing, continued normal or better levels of operating performance and electricity demand at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth from investments at investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Data Center Load Has Grown Significantly Over Past Decade; Explosive Future Growth Projections

US Data Center Demand1, Capacity in GW

2023

2026

January 2023 Projections

1. McKinsey & Company.

2. Generative Artificial Intelligence.

2030

March 2024 Projections

à US data center demand grew by 10GW over the past decade, mostly met by renewable energy

à Exponential Growth Projections Add 35GW of demand by 20301, driven by GenAI2

à GenAI2 causing companies to scramble for more data center capacity, looking for first mover advantage

Large Technology Firms' Ambitious Sustainability Goals Drive Demand for Renewables and Customized Solutions

24/7 Carbon-Free

Energy by 2030

100/100/0 Commitment by 2030

100% Renewable

Energy by 2030

Net Zero Emissions by 2030

• Operations powered by clean energy every hour of the day

• Reached 100% of annual electricity match with renewables in 2017

• On all the world's grids, 100% of electrons, 100% of the time, generated from zero carbon sources by 2030

• On a path to powering operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 (five years ahead)

• Asking suppliers to switch to renewable energy as well

• Global operations supported by 100% renewable energy

AES is the Leading Provider of Renewables Solutions to Data Centers Through Innovation and Partnership

Renewables Solutions

Cumulative Signed PPAs (GW) with Technology Customers4

GreenPPAs & VPPAs1

Shaped Energy

1. Virtual PPAs. Tariff Sleeves2 LFA3 & 24/7 Matching 2018-2020

2. PPAs where regulated utilities, municipalities or electric cooperatives contract between AES and corporates.

3. Load Following Agreement.

4. As of December 31, 2023.

4.9

2021

2022

2023

AES' Reputation of Delivering on Our Commitments is a Key Pillar in Our Customer Centricity Approach

1.

Green Tariff Sleeve with Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement & Power District.

Future Growth Propelled by Generative AI Has Flexibility to Take Advantage of Competitive Renewable Resources

Top Data Center Markets (Capacity in MW)1

Northwest,

Solar & Wind Resources2

Co-Location of Data Center Load & Renewable Generation for Less Latency Sensitive Data Centers Can Meet Power Needs at Scale While Meeting Sustainability Goals

1. JLL, "Data Centers 2024 Global Outlook," June 2023.

2. NREL.

The Sector Will Need All Solutions to Meet Such Explosive Growth, But Renewables are the Clear Winner

Existing Fossil Existing Nuclear New Renewables Emerging Technologies + • No new capital required • No new capital required • Meets sustainability goals (including additionality)

• Competitive and predictable LCOE1

• Can deploy at scale and faster relative to others • Potential to meet reliability needs (geothermal, SMR, etc.)

• Short-term penetration in combination with renewables − • Does not meet sustainability goals • May not meet additionality goals

• Not scalable • Requires capital • Longer lead time for technology development and for scale

We Believe ~90% of the 60 GW1 Demand by 2030 will be Met by Renewables (150 GW of Capacity)

1. Levelized Cost of Electricity.

Renewables Can Meet Around-the-Clock Needs When Combined with BESS, Grid Services & Emerging Technologies

Customer 24/7 Demand

Solar

Wind

Storage

Charge Discharge

Market Balancing

Energy (MWh)

150

Takeaways

à Data centers and Generative AI driving enormous power demand

à Major technology firms have ambitious clean energy goals

à AES is the premier provider of renewable solutions for technology customers and others

à AES has unique competitive advantages that lead to long-term growth and outsized returns

