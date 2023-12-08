The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation approved an increase of 4% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1659 per share to $0.1725 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's first quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.1725 per share is payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024.