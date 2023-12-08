The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation approved an increase of 4% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1659 per share to $0.1725 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's first quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.1725 per share is payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024.
The AES Corporation Increases Dividend for the First Quarter of 2024, Payable on February 15, 2024
December 08, 2023 at 05:00 pm EST
