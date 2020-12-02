AES Tietê Energia S A : Material Fact - Closing of the Ventus Wind Complex Acquisition

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registration (NIRE) 35.300.183.550

MATERIAL FACT

AES Tiete Energia S.A. ("AES Brasil" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with

Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, and other applicable provisions, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market what follows:

On the date hereof, the Company concluded the acquisition of all shares representing the capital of the special purpose entities ("Operation") comprising the Brasventos Eolo (former Rei dos Ventos 1), Rei dos Ventos 3 and Miassaba 3 ("Ventus Wind Complex" or "Project"), with J. Malucelli Energia S.A. and other shareholders.

In accordance with the Material Fact of August 05, 2020, the total value of the acquisition (Enterprise Value) was R$ 650 million ("Acquisition Price"), to be adjusted according to the variation in working capital and net debt of the Ventus Wind Complex in relation to the base balance of the transaction. The total Purchase Price comprises: (i) R$ 449 million, paid 51% on the present date and 49% after 5 months, with no monetary updates; and (ii) assumption of the Project's net debt, whose balance on October 31, 2020 is R$ 183 million.

The Project is located in one of the most privileged regions in terms of wind in the country, in Rio Grande do Norte state, Northeast coast. Operational since 2014, it has 187.0 MW of installed capacity, fully sold at the regulated market in reserve energy auction (LER 2009) for a term of 20 years. The contract price is R$ 269.3 / MWh, updated on base date of July 2020. With the conclusion of the Operation, AES Brasil now has an installed capacity of 3.9 GW from its 100% renewable portfolio. This Project is in line with our growth and diversification strategy and the creation of a new wind cluster in Rio Grande do Norte.

The Company shall call a special shareholders' meeting to deliberate on the approval of the Transaction, pursuant to Article 256, §1º of the Brazilian Corporations Act, with the right of withdrawal by dissenting shareholders not applicable, since the Acquisition Price does not fit the transaction adressed in the main Section, II, of that same legal instrument.

São Paulo, December 02, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer