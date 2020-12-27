Log in
AES Tietê Energia S.A.

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

(TIET11)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

AES Tietê Energia S A : Material Fact - MS and Santos Wind Complexes Acquisition Agreement

12/27/2020 | 03:11pm EST
AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.183.550

MATERIAL FACT

AES Tiete Energia S.A ("AES Brasil" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, and other applicable provisions, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market what follows:

The Company entered into, on the date hereof, a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Cúbico Brasil S.A. for the acquisition, by AES Brasil of all shares representing the capital stock ("Transaction") of the special purpose entities that comprise the MS Wind Complex and the Santos Wind Complex ("Project"). The Transaction closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

The Project

The Project is located in one of the most privileged regions in terms of wind in the country, in Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará state, Northeast coast. Operational since 2013, it has 158.5 MW of installed capacity, fully sold in the regulated market (LER 2009 e LEN 2011) for 20 years. Below is a table with the main characteristics of the Project:

MS

Santos

Total

State

CE e RN

RN

SPEs

4

3

7

Installed capacity (auction)

94.5

64.0

158.5

Assured energy (MWavg)

P50 (auction)

37.0

31.4

68.4

PPA price (R$/MWh)1

273.70

171.56

226.81

Inflation

IPCA

Periodicity Update PPA

Annual

End of PPA

2Q2033 e 1Q2034

3Q2034

-

COD

2013 / 2014

2014

-

End of Authorization

2045

2047

-

Net Capacity factor2

P50 (auction)

39.2%

49.1%

43.2%

Supplier

Suzlon S88 and S95

Gamesa G97

# of WTGS

45

32

77

WTGS capacity (MW)

2.1

2.0

2.1

  1. Source: CCEE. As of November, 2020.
  2. Net of losses.

Enterprise Value

The enterprise value is up to R$ 806 million: (i) R$ 529 million of equity; and (ii) R$ 277 million of net debt (as of December 2019). The agreed transaction price is subject to adjustments that are typical for this kind of transaction, which include working capital variations and will be financed, in its entirety, through the additional debt capacity of the project and the Company.

This is another step in the Company's growth and portfolio diversification strategy through the acquisition of assets that are complimentary to the hydro source and with long-term PPAs, envisaging the creation of value for our shareholders. With the closing of the Transaction, AES Brasil will have an installed capacity of 4.0 GW from its 100% renewable portfolio. This Project is in line with our growth and diversification strategy and the potential creation of a wind cluster in the Northeast coast.

The Approvals

Upon the conclusion of the Transaction, AES Brasil will call an extraordinary shareholders meeting to deliberate on approving the Transaction, in accordance with article 256, first paragraph of the Brazilian Corporations Law, as soon as appraisal report prepared by a specialized firm stating said need is concluded. Any conditions for exercising the right to withdraw by dissenting shareholders, if applicable, will be informed in due course.

The Company will keep the Market and its shareholders duly informed of future developments.

São Paulo, December 27th, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:10:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
