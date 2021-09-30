Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIH   US00809M1045

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(AIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aesthetic Medical International : Announces Restructuring Plans to Optimize Business Operations (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aesthetic Medical International Announces Restructuring Plans to Optimize Business Operations

Shenzhen, China, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the "Company" or "AIH"), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced a preliminary plan for business strategies and restructuring. In light of the time and efforts needed to assess the impact of such plan on its financial results, the Company currently anticipates that the release of its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be delayed.

As a pioneer in the aesthetic medical service industry in China, the Company is committed to facilitating the orderly development of the market in a compliant manner. The Company intends to strategically shift its development strategy from rapid national expansion to a more focused, stable and sustainable growth in terms of revenue and profitability.

As such, the Company is contemplating a strategic restructuring, aiming to maximize its resources with various new strategies, including, among others, the following:

1) More focused market delineation - to focus on core regional markets, i.e., the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze Delta Area;
2) Steadier development - to take a prudent approach in acquisition and enhance organic growth through the renovation of existing flagship hospitals and the investment in synergistic clinics; and
3) Healthier portfolio - to divest certain hospitals and clinics which either are located in non-core markets or did not reach the Company's internal performance requirements.

The Company expects that the restructuring plan under contemplation is an essential move to solidify its leading position and competitiveness in the market, with improvement to its overall operational efficiency. The Company believes that the plan will allow it to enhance its profitability and has a healthier balance sheet in the long run.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as "Peng'ai" in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third-party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Cautionary Statements

The abovementioned plan is currently at a preliminary stage of formulation, and there is currently no definitive timeframe for the implementation of such plan. There is no guarantee that such plan will be implemented in a timely fashion or yield the benefits as anticipated, or at all, and shareholders and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this press release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company's business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical international Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

DLK Advisory Limited

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Email: ir@dlkadvisory.com

Disclaimer

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
06:22aAESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Restructuring Plans to Optimize Business Opera..
PU
04:59aAESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Plans Business, Strategy Restructure
MT
04:30aAESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Restructuring Plans to Optimize Business Opera..
AQ
06/24AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : 1Q2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
06/24AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Grows
MT
06/24Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaud..
GL
06/24Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated E..
CI
06/24Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for th..
CI
06/16Aesthetic Medical International to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Resu..
GL
06/11TD Holdings Appoints Tianshi Yang Finance Chief
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 101 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 8,98 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 592 M 91,6 M 91,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 100%
Chart AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
Managers and Directors
Peng Wu Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guan Hua Wu Chief Financial Officer
Yi Tao Zhou Director & Chief Medical Technique Officer
Qing Hu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Hong Wei Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED-26.38%92
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.88%43 973
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA9.17%26 780
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION7.77%14 769
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD21.82%14 050
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.36%11 140