Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEZS   CA0079754028

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

(AEZS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   +3.51%
04:33pAeterna Zentaris Gets Shareholder, Board Approvals for Share Consolidation; Shares Sink After Hours
MT
04:19pAeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
MT
04:16pAeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation

07/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) ("Aeterna" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that the proposed consolidation of the Company’s shares (the “Share Consolidation”) was approved at its reconvened annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today.

Following the Meeting, the Company’s board of directors approved the Share Consolidation on the basis of one post-Share Consolidation share for every twenty-five pre-Share Consolidation shares. The Company expects to file articles of amendment to implement the Share Consolidation in the coming days. The Share Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Capital Market.

For additional information regarding the Share Consolidation, please refer to the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen; Ghryvelin®), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a growing pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). Additionally, the Company is developing an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Chlamydia trachomatis.

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities legislation and regulations and such statements are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the impact and timing of the Consolidation.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, results from ongoing or planned pre-clinical studies of our products under development may not be successful or may not support advancing the product to human clinical trials; our ability to raise capital and obtain financing to continue our currently planned operations; our now heavy dependence on the success of macimorelin (sold under the trade names Macrilen® in the United States and Ghryvelin in the EU) and related out-licensing arrangements and the continued availability of funds and resources to successfully commercialize the product, including our heavy reliance on the success of the license agreement and the amended license agreement (collectively the Novo Amended License Agreement) and our license agreement with Consilient Health; the global instability due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical instability, and its unknown potential effect on our planned operations; our ability to enter into out-licensing, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution agreements with other pharmaceutical companies and keep such agreements in effect; and our ability to continue to list our shares on the NASDAQ. Investors should consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties, including those risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, under the caption "Risk Factors". Given the uncertainties and risk factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, unless required to do so by a governmental authority or applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: aezs@jtcir.com


All news about AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
04:33pAeterna Zentaris Gets Shareholder, Board Approvals for Share Consolidation; Shares Sink..
MT
04:19pAeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
MT
04:16pAeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
GL
04:16pAETERNA ZENTARIS BRIEF : Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
MT
04:15pAeterna Zentaris Announces Shareholder Approval of Share Consolidation
AQ
07/06AETERNA ZENTARIS : Announces Further Adjournment of Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
07/06Aeterna Zentaris Announces Further Adjournment of Shareholder Meeting
GL
07/06Aeterna Zentaris Announces Further Adjournment of Shareholder Meeting
GL
06/21AETERNA ZENTARIS : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
06/21AETERNA ZENTARIS : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,54 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 26,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Wolfgang Paulini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuliano La Fratta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carolyn Egbert Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Teifel Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicola Ammer Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.-37.36%26
MODERNA, INC.-37.03%63 610
LONZA GROUP AG-27.91%41 357
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.86%40 127
SEAGEN INC.13.97%32 432
CELLTRION, INC.-5.81%19 753