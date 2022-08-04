Aeterna Zentaris : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements As at JUNE 30, 2022 and for the three AND SIX month periodS ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of US dollars) - Form 6-K/A 08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements As at JUNE 30, 2022 and for the three AND SIX month periodS ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of US dollars) (Unaudited) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 6 (1) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of US dollars) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 58,157 65,300 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 907 1,314 Inventory 261 73 Income taxes receivable 1,389 2,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 5) 2,459 1,772 Total current assets 63,173 70,820 Restricted cash equivalents 314 335 Right of use assets 114 150 Property, plant and equipment 42 42 Other non-current assets 122 - Identifiable intangible assets 573 625 Goodwill 7,487 8,130 Total Assets 71,825 80,102 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Payables and accrued liabilities (note 6) 2,635 2,672 Current portion of provisions 27 34 Income taxes payable 105 115 Current portion of deferred revenues (note 3) 3,534 4,815 Current portion of lease liabilities 106 130 Total current liabilities 6,407 7,766 Deferred revenues (note 3) 2,617 1,493 Deferred gain 90 98 Lease liabilities 16 31 Employee future benefits (note 7) 8,188 17,485 Provisions 213 243 Total liabilities 17,531 27,116 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (note 8) 293,410 293,410 Warrants (note 8) 5,085 5,085 Other capital (note 8) 89,848 89,788 Deficit (333,450 ) (334,619 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") (599 ) (678 ) Total shareholders' equity 54,294 52,986 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,825 80,102 Commitments (note 12) Subsequent events (note 13) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors /s/ Carolyn Egbert /s/ Dennis Turpin Carolyn Egbert Chair of the Board Dennis Turpin Director (2) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of US dollars, except share data, unaudited) Common shares (number of) Share capital Warrants Other capital Deficit Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance - January 1, 2022 4,855,876 293,410 5,085 89,788 (334,619 ) (678 ) 52,986 Net loss - - - - (6,856 ) - (6,856 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - 79 79 Actuarial gain on defined benefit plans and Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability (note 7) - - - - 8,025 - 8,025 Comprehensive income - - - - 1,169 79 1,248 Share-based compensation costs - - - 60 - - 60 Balance - June 30, 2022 4,855,876 293,410 5,085 89,848 (333,450 ) (599 ) 54,294 Common shares (number of) Share capital Warrants Other capital Deficit Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance - January 1, 2021 2,507,145 235,008 12,402 89,505 (322,659 ) (1,045 ) 13,211 Net loss (as restated note1) - - - - (3,542 ) - (3,542 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - 421 421 Actuarial gain on defined benefit plans - - - - (86 ) - (86 ) Comprehensive loss - - - - (3,628 ) 421 (3,207 ) Issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs 943,448 29,082 1,897 - - - 30,979 Exercise of warrants 1,400,447 29,769 (9,728 ) - - - 20,041 Transfer of warrant issuance costs upon

2021 exercise of warrants (note 8) - (532 ) 532 - - - - Exercise of deferred share units (note 8) 840 20 - (28 ) - - (8 ) Share-based compensation costs - - - 273 - - 273 Balance - June 30, 2021 4,851,880 293,347 5,103 89,750 (326,287 ) (624 ) 61,289 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. (3) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss For the three AND SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (As restated- Note 1) (As restated- Note 1)) $ $ $ $ Revenues (note 3) License fees (206 ) 492 226 1,016 Development Services (77 ) 1,030 889 2,125 Product sales - - 57 - Royalties 24 19 43 27 Supply chain 37 43 80 84 Total revenues (222 ) 1,584 1,295 3,252 Operating expenses Cost of sales 13 12 92 41 Research and development expenses 2,398 1,768 4,788 3,226 General and administrative expenses 1,781 1,645 3,339 2,909 Selling expenses 302 318 605 564 Total operating expenses 4,494 3,743 8,824 6,740 Loss from operations (4,716 ) (2,159 ) (7,529 ) (3,488 ) Gain (loss) due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates 502 82 676 (166 ) Other finance costs (2 ) (7 ) (3 ) (17 ) Net finance income (costs) 500 75 673 (183 ) Loss before income taxes (4,216 ) (2,084 ) (6,856 ) (3,671 ) Income tax recovery - - - 129 Net loss (4,216 ) (2,084 ) (6,856 ) (3,542 ) Other comprehensive loss: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 42 (126 ) 79 421 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans (note 7) 5,276 (968 ) 8,025 (86 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 1,102 (3,178 ) 1,248 (3,207 ) Net loss per share [basic and diluted] (0.87 ) (0.43 ) (1.41 ) (0.82 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (note 11): Basic 4,855,876 4,848,129 4,855,876 4,335,821 Diluted 4,855,876 4,848,129 4,855,876 4,335,821 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. (4) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three AND SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of US dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (As restated- Note 1) (As restated- Note 1) $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (4,216 ) (2,084 ) (6,856 ) (3,542 ) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Provision 7 1 5 20 Depreciation and amortization 35 36 71 72 Share-based compensation costs 33 260 60 273 Employee future benefits (note 7) 98 50 197 99 Amortization of deferred revenues 124 (492 ) (704 ) (1,016 ) Foreign exchange on items denominated in foreign currencies (513 ) (54 ) (687 ) 212 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (1 ) - (1 ) Other non-cash items 495 (114 ) 509 (85 ) Interest accretion on lease liabilities - 1 - 3 Payment (refund) of income taxes (51 ) (517 ) 830 (1,641 ) Other asset - (82 ) - (82 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (note 9) (862 ) (639 ) 264 1,008 Net cash used in operating activities (4,850 ) (3,635 ) (6,311 ) (4,680 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common shares (note 8) - - - 34,200 Transaction costs (note 8) - - - (3,221 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants (note 8) - 55 - 20,041 Payments on lease liabilities (34 ) (31 ) (68 ) (63 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34 ) 24 (68 ) 50,957 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 1 - 1 Purchase of intangible assets - - - (490 ) Purchase of property and equipment (42 ) (3 ) (48 ) (20 ) Net cash "used in" provided by investing activities (42 ) (2 ) (48 ) (509 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (513 ) 110 (716 ) (171 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,439 ) (3,503 ) (7,143 ) 45,597 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 63,596 73,371 65,300 24,271 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 58,157 69,868 58,157 69,868 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. (5) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 1. Business overview Summary of business Aeterna Zentaris (the "Company" or "Aeterna") is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company's lead product, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and European Medicines Agency-approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency ("AGHD"). Macrilen™ is currently marketed in the US through a license agreement (the "Novo Amendment") between the Company and Novo Nordisk Health Care AG ("Novo") and in the United Kingdom and Europe through a license agreement with Consilient Healthcare Inc ("Consilient" or "CH") under the trade name of Ghryvelin®. The Company is also dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications with a focus on rare or orphan indications and with the potential for pediatric use. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors (the "Board") on August 3, 2022. Basis of presentation These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. The accounting policies in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those presented in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements, with the exception of the Company's policy with respect to the government assistance which is as follows: Government assistance Amounts received or receivable resulting from government assistance programs, including grants and refundable investment tax credits for research and development, are accounted for in accordance with IAS 20 - Accounting for government grants and disclosure of government assistance and are recognized where there is reasonable assurance that the amount of government assistance will be received, and all attached conditions will be complied with. When the amount relates to an expense item such as research and development costs, it is recognized as income on a systematic basis as a reduction to the costs that it is intended to compensate. When the grant relates to an asset, it reduces the carrying amount of the asset and is then recognized as income over the useful life of the depreciable asset by way of a reduced depreciation charge. (6) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) COVID-19 & Russia and Ukraine conflict The rise in COVID-19 variants has caused delays in site initiation and patient enrollment in our DETECT-trial and may be impacting sales activities for Macrilen™ in the US. Further, the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict may also cause some patients to be unwilling to enroll in our trials or be unable to comply with clinical trial protocols if such events impede patient movement or interrupt healthcare services, both of which would delay our ability to conduct clinical trials or release clinical trial results on a timely basis and could delay our ability to obtain regulatory approval and commercialize our product candidates. For the period ended June 30, 2022, the Company assessed the impact of the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict on its judgments, estimates, accounting policies and amounts recognized in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and determined that no adjustments were required to the carrying value of assets and liabilities. Management determined that the recruitment for the DETECT-trial may now continue until later into 2023 compared to the end of the 2022 year as anticipated at the end of the previous fiscal year. As such, amounts related to deferred revenue have been reclassified from current to long-term to reflect the revised timeline. We are currently assessing with Novo the impact on timelines and study cost. Preliminary indications are that the delays associated with COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine conflict will result in additional costs to the program. As such, this resulted in reversal of revenue in both the license fees and development services for the quarter and in negative revenues of $0.2million and $0.1million for the three-months ended June 30, 2022.. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine conflict in further reporting periods. Actual results could differ from these estimates, and such differences may be material. Restatement of comparative period figures At the end of the prior fiscal year 2021, the Company restated its previously reported condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 with respect to the recognition of revenue for the Novo Amendment, signed in November 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, management reassessed the classification of the development activities associated with the DETECT-trial and concluded that subsequent to the Novo Amendment, the parties no longer shared joint control of these activities and, as such, these development activities no longer met the definition of a joint operation, as defined in IFRS 11 -Joint Arrangements. Therefore, pursuant to the guidance in IFRS 15 -Revenue from Contracts with Customers, the Company reclassified the charges to Novo, from research and development expenses to development services revenue, in the related periods. In addition, the license fees related to the pediatric indication were adjusted to reflect the revised pattern of recognition as the performance obligation for the development services has now been combined with the pediatric license. In addition, the accounting for prepaid expenses and other assets and deferred revenues related the DETECT-trial expenses incurred was restated. (7) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were not adjusted and refiled at the time of discovery of the error, rather the comparatives are being corrected now with the filing of the interim financials for the period ended June 30, 2022. The impacts of the June 30, 2021 restatements are as follows (amounts in thousands, except for basic and diluted loss per share): Previously Effect of reported restatement Amended $ $ $ Consolidated interim statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 License fees 537 (45 ) 492 Development service revenues - 1,030 1,030 Research and development expenses 738 1,030 1,768 Net loss (2,039 ) (45 ) (2,084 ) Total comprehensive loss (3,133 ) (45 ) (3,178 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.42 ) (0.01 ) (0.43 ) Consolidated interim statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 License fees 1,074 (58 ) 1,016 Development service revenues - 2,125 2,125 Research and development expenses 1,101 2,125 3,226 Net loss (3,484 ) (58 ) (3,542 ) Total comprehensive loss (3,149 ) (58 ) (3,207 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.72 ) (0.01 ) (0.82 ) Consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,308 1,067 4,375 Current portion of deferred revenues 2,125 1,111 3,236 Deficit (326,229 ) (58 ) (326,287 ) 2. Critical accounting estimates and judgements The preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of the Company's assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses and related disclosures. Judgments, estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience, expectations, current trends and other factors that management believes to be relevant at the time at which the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared. Management reviews, on a regular basis, the Company's accounting policies, assumptions, estimates and judgments in order to ensure that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim financial statements. Critical accounting estimates and assumptions, as well as critical judgments used in applying accounting policies in the preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, were the same as those applied to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020. (8) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 3. License and supply arrangements On November 16, 2020, the Company, through AEZS Germany, entered into Novo Amendment of its existing License Agreement with Novo related to the development and commercialization of macimorelin. The Company earns license fees, product sales, royalties and supply chain revenue, in addition to development service revenue from conducting the Study P02, from Novo. In June 2020, the Company entered into an exclusive distribution and quality agreement with MegaPharm Ltd. ("MegaPharm") for the commercialization in Israel and in the Palestinian Authority of macimorelin to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and in clinical development for the diagnosis of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (the "MegaPharm Agreement"). As of June 30, 2022, there have been no products supplied under this agreement. On December 7, 2020, the Company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with "CH" for the commercialization of macimorelin in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom (the "CH License Agreement"). The Company earns licenses fees and product sale revenue from CH. The Company and NK Meditech Limited ("NK") entered into a licensing agreement, effective November 30, 2021 and pursuant to which the Company granted to NK the exclusive right to commercialize (including marketing, selling and offering to sell) macimorelin in the Republic of Korea (the "ROK") and as applicable, in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ("DPRK") to the extent NK is allowed to use the aforementioned licensed rights in the latter ("NK License Agreement"). As of June 30, 2022, there have been no products supplied under this agreement. The following table provides a summary of deferred revenue balances: June 30, 2022 Current Non-Current Total $ $ $ Novo Amendment 3,523 1,050 4,573 CH License Agreement 11 1,440 1,451 NK License Agreement - 127 127 Total 3,534 2,617 6,151 December 31, 2021 Current Non-Current Total $ $ $ Novo Amendment 4,791 23 4,814 CH License Agreement 24 1,334 1,358 NK License Agreement - 136 136 Total 4,815 1,493 6,308 (9) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 4. Trade and other receivables June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Trade accounts receivable (net of expected credit losses of $ 55 (December 31, 2021 - ($ 55 ) 490 877 Value-added tax 182 372 Grant receivable 179 - Other 56 65 907 1,314 In March 2022, the Company was awarded a monetary subsidy with respect to two pre-clinical programs-namely, the Company's development of an oral vaccine against infections with SARS-CoV-2 and the development of a product candidate for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica. The subsidy was awarded pursuant to the provisions of the German Act on Tax Incentives for Research and Development, which provides direct reimbursement of certain qualifying R&D expenditures to eligible entities. The CoV-2 grant is related to R&D expenditures incurred in 2021 and during the first half year of 2022. The Neuromyelitis Optica grant is related to expenditures incurred in 2021 and during the first half of 2022. 5. Prepaid expenses and other current assets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Prepaid insurance 1,259 421 Prepaid research and development 1,111 1,329 Other 89 22 2,459 1,772 6. Payables and accrued liabilities June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Trade accounts payable 938 934 Salaries, employment taxes and benefits 120 531 Accrued research and development costs 995 596 Other accrued liabilities 582 611 2,635 2,672 (10) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 7. Employee future benefits The change in the Company's accrued benefit obligations is summarized as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Pension benefit plans Other

benefit plans Total Total $ $ $ $ Change in plan liabilities Balances - Beginning of the period 29,313 99 29,412 15,435 Current service cost 33 5 38 65 Interest cost 149 - 149 88 Employee Contributions 7 - 7 - Actuarial gain arising from changes in financial assumptions (9,802 ) - (9,802 ) (1,130 ) Past service cost associated with multi-employer plan - - - 16,137 Actuarial loss arising from change in current assumptions on funding of future pension increases - - - 556 Benefits paid (344 ) (1 ) (345 ) (511 ) Impact of foreign exchange rate changes (2,098 ) (8 ) (2,106 ) (1,228 ) Balances - End of the period 17,258 95 17,353 29,412 Change in plan assets Balances - Beginning of the period 11,927 - 11,927 - Presentation of plan assets as of December 31, 2021 - - - 11,963 Remeasurement of plan assets (1,777 ) - (1,777 ) - Employer contributions 32 - 32 - Employee contributions 7 - 7 - Benefits paid (122 ) - (122 ) - Impact of foreign exchange rate changes (902 ) - (902 ) (36 ) Balances - End of the period 9,165 9,165 11,927 Net liability of the unfunded plans 7,574 95 7,669 12,749 Net liability of the funded plans 519 - 519 4,736 Net amount recognized as Employee future benefits 8,093 95 8,188 17,485 Amounts recognized: In net loss 181 6 187 (153 ) In other comprehensive loss (9,221 ) (8 ) (9,229 ) 2,408 The calculation of the pension benefit obligation is sensitive to the discount rate assumption. Discount rates were 1.1%at December 31, 2021 and 3.25%at June 30, 2022 causing all of the gain noted above. (11) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 8. Share capital, warrants and other capital The Company has an unlimited number of authorized common shares (being voting and participating shares) with no par value, as well as an unlimited number of preferred, first and second ranking shares, issuable in series, with rights and privileges specific to each class, with no par value. 2021 On February 19, 2021, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 820,390common shares at $36.25per common share, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $29,739, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses of $2,837(the "February 2021 Financing). The Company also granted the underwriter and placement agent (the "Underwriter"), a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 123,058additional common shares at a price of $36.25per common share (the "Underwriter Option"). Additionally, the Company issued warrants underlying 57,427common shares to the Underwriter, with each warrant bearing an exercise price of $45.3125(the "February 2021 Placement Agent Warrants"). The February 2021 Placement Agent Warrants expire on February 17, 2026. On February 22, 2021, the underwriter exercised the Underwriter Option in full and received 123,058common shares in exchange for gross proceeds to the Company of $4,461. Upon exercise of the Underwriter Option, the Underwriter also an additional 8,614February 2021 Placement Agent Warrants. Aggregate gross proceeds received in connection with the February 2021 Financing totaled $34,200, less cash transaction costs of $3,221and non-cash transaction costs, which represent the issue-date fair value of the February 2021 Placement Agent Warrants, of $1,897. The table presented below shows the inputs and assumptions applied to the Black-Scholes option pricing model in order to determine the fair value of these Placement agent warrants: Number of equivalent shares Market value per share price Weighted average exercise price Risk-free annual interest rate Expected volatility Expected life (years) Expected dividend yield ($) ($) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv) February 2021 Placement agent warrants - public offering 57,427 37.00 45.31 0.58734 % 119.18 % 4.99 0.00 % February 2021 Placement agent warrants - Underwriter Option 8,614 37.00 45.31 0.58544 % 119.57 % 4.98 0.00 % (i) Based on United States Treasury Government Bond interest rates with a term that is consistent with the expected life of the warrants. (ii) Based on the historical volatility of the Company's stock price over the most recent period consistent with the expected life of the warrants. (iii) Based upon time to expiry from the issuance date. (iv) The Company has not paid dividends and it does not intend to pay dividends in the foreseeable future. (12) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, warrants were exercised as follows:: Warrants exercised (number of underlying common shares) Exercise Price Aggregate proceeds to the Company September 2019 Investor warrants 80,000 $ 41.25 $ 3,300 February 2020 Investor warrants 69,565 30.00 2,087 July 2020 Investor warrants 841,822 11.25 9,471 July 2020 Placement Agent warrants 74,667 14.0625 1,050 August 2020 Investor warrants 303,595 11.75 3,567 August 2020 Placement Agent warrants 34,798 17.6015625 612 1,404,447 $ 20,087 Other capital Six months ended June 30, 2022 Stock options Weighted average exercise

price DSUs (Number) ($) (Number) Balance - January 1, 2022 43,455 22.00 16,920 Granted 2,000 9.00 - Expired - - - Exercised - - - Balance - June 30, 2022 45,455 21.25 16,920 Year ended December 31, 2021 Stock options Weighted average exercise

price DSUs (Number) ($) (Number) Balance - January 1, 2021 20,256 36.00 6,920 Granted 23,200 10.50 11,200 Expired (1 ) 14,756.25 - Exercised - - (1,200 ) Balance - December 31, 2021 43,455 22.00 16,920 (13) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) Fair value input assumptions for US dollar stock option grants The table below shows the assumptions, or weighted average parameters, applied to the Black-Scholes option pricing model in order to determine share-based compensation costs over the life of the awards. Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, December 31 2022 2021 Expected dividend yield (a) 0.00 % 0.00 % Expected volatility (b) 115.80 % 115.80 % Risk-free annual interest rate (c) 1.23 % 1.23 % Expected life (years) (d) 5.71 5.71 Weighted average share price $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Weighted average exercise price $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Weighted average grant date fair value $ 0.35 $ 0.35 (a) The Company has not paid dividends and it does not intend to pay dividends in the foreseeable future. (b) Based on the historical volatility of the Company's stock price over the most recent period consistent with the expected life of the stock options, as well as on future expectations. (c) Based on United States Treasury Government Bond interest rates with a term that is consistent with the expected life of the stock options. (d) Based upon historical data related to the exercise of stock options, on post-vesting employment terminations and on future expectations related to exercise behavior. 9. Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (255 ) (547 ) 220 103 Inventory - 1 (206 ) (39 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,471 ) 408 (759 ) 315 Payables and accrued liabilities (40 ) (430 ) 119 (315 ) Taxes payable - - - (129 ) Deferred revenues 1,001 3 1,008 1,230 Employee future benefits (97 ) (74 ) (118 ) (157 ) (862 ) (639 ) 264 1,008 (14) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) 10. Segment information The Company operates in a single operating segment, being the biopharmaceutical segment. 11. Net loss per share The following table sets forth pertinent data relating to the computation of basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Net loss (4,216 ) (2,084 ) (6,856 ) (3,542 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 4,855,876 4,848,129 4,855,876 4,335,821 Net loss income per share (basic) (0.87 ) (0.43 ) (1.41 ) (0.82 ) Dilutive effect of stock options and DSUs - - - - Dilutive effect of warrants - - - - Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 4,855,876 4,848,129 4,855,876 4,335,821 Net loss per share (diluted) (0.87 ) (0.43 ) (1.41 ) (0.82 ) Items excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share because the exercise price was greater than the average market price of the common shares or due to their anti-dilutive effect Stock options and DSUs 62,375 37,176 62,375 37,176 Warrants 457,649 461,649 457,649 461,649 Net loss per share is calculated by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the relevant period. Diluted weighted average number of shares reflects the dilutive effect of equity instruments, such as any "in the money" stock options, DSUs and warrants. In periods with reported net losses, all stock options and warrants are deemed anti-dilutive such that basic net loss per share and diluted net loss per share are equal, and thus "in the money" stock options and warrants have not been included in the computation of net loss per share because to do so would be anti-dilutive. 12. Commitments Service and manufacturing R&D contracts TOTAL $ $ $ Less than 1 year 5,015 2,090 7,105 1 - 3 years 938 776 1,714 4 - 5 years 47 - 47 More than 5 years - - - Total 6,000 2,866 8,866 The Company executed various agreements including in-licensing and similar arrangements with development partners. Such agreements may require the Company to make payments on achievement of stages of development, launch or revenue milestones, although the Company generally has the right to terminate these agreements at no penalty. (15) NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data and as otherwise noted)

(Unaudited) Based on the closing exchange rates at June 30, 2022, the Company expects to pay $9,050including $6,804 (€6.5million), and $1,396 (£1.2million) and $850 USD, in R&D milestone payments and up to $39,302, including $28,785 (€27.6million); $1,517 (£1.3million) and $9,000USD, in revenue related milestone payments.The table below contains all potential R&D and revenue-related milestone payments that the Company may be required to make under such agreements: Future potential R&D milestone payments Future potential revenue milestone payments TOTAL $ $ $ Less than 1 year 26 - 26 1 - 3 years 204 - 204 4 - 5 years 1,990 - 1,990 More than 5 years 6,830 39,302 46,132 Total 9,050 39,302 48,352 The future payments that are disclosed represent contract payments and are not discounted and are not risk-adjusted. The development of any pharmaceutical product candidates is a complex and risky process that may fail at any stage in the development process due to a number of factors. The timing of the payments is based on the Company's current best estimate of achievement of the relevant milestone. 13. Subsequent Events Reverse Stock Split On July 15, 2022, the Company's shareholders and board of directors approved an amendment to the Company's articles of amendment to effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares, DSU and Warrants. The Company's outstanding stock options were also adjusted to reflect the 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. Accordingly, all common shares, DSU and Warrants, stock options and per share amounts in these consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to give effect to the reverse stock split. Outstanding stock options were proportionately reduced and the respective exercise prices, if applicable, were proportionately increased. The reverse stock split was effected in the markets on July 21,2022. (16) Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer AEterna Zentaris Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. 08/03 AETERNA ZENTARIS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights - F.. PU 08/03 Aeterna Zentaris Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights GL 07/21 AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 25 FA 07/19 Wall Street Set for Gains After Slide on Apple News MT 07/19 Top Premarket Decliners MT 07/18 AETERNA ZENTARIS : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation - Form 6-K PU 07/18 AEterna Zentaris Down 5.3% After Hours as it Readies One-For-25 Share Consolidation MT 07/18 Aeterna Zentaris Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation GL 07/18 Aeterna Zentaris Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation AQ 07/15 Aeterna Zentaris Gets Shareholder, Board Approvals for Share Consolidation; Shares Sink.. MT Analyst Recommendations on AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. 03/30 HC Wainwright Trims AEterna Zentaris Price Target to $1.50 From $2, Maintains Buy Ratin.. MT 2021 AETERNA ZENTARIS : HC Wainwright Starts AEterna Zentaris at Buy With $2 Price Target MT