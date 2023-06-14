Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEZS   CA0079755017

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

(AEZS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:34:14 2023-06-14 pm EDT
3.730 CAD   -0.27%
04:45pAeterna Zentaris : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Form 6-K
PU
04:06pAeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Virtual 2023 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/23Aeterna Zentaris : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeterna Zentaris : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Form 6-K

06/14/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

Report of Voting Results

Submitted Pursuant to

Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

June 14, 2023

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2023 via live audio webcast. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2023 (the "Circular").

(a) The five nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results on this matter:
FOR % FOR AGAINST % AGAINST
Peter Edwards 401,912 68.94 % 181,057 31.06 %
Carolyn Egbert 296,499 50.86 % 286,470 49.14 %
Gilles Gagnon 402,690 69.08 % 180,279 30.92 %
Dr. Klaus Paulini 317,211 54.41 % 265,758 45.59 %
Dennis Turpin 298,514 51.21 % 284,455 48.79 %
(b) Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. The following are the voting results on this matter:
FOR % FOR WITHHELD %WITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors 1,157,809 83.18 % 234,119 16.82 %

Dated this 14th day of June, 2023.

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

By: (signed) Giuliano La Fratta
Name: Giuliano La Fratta
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

AEterna Zentaris Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 20:44:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
04:45pAeterna Zentaris : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National..
PU
04:06pAeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Virtual 2023 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/23Aeterna Zentaris : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ALL PROPOSED RESO..
PU
05/15Aeterna Zentaris Announces Virtual 2023 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/09AEterna Zentaris Reports Q1 Revenue of US$2.1 Million
MT
05/09Aeterna Zentaris Brief: For the three-month period ended March 31..
MT
05/09Aeterna Zentaris Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/09Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/05Aeterna Zentaris Provides Update on Macrilen, Reiterates Advancement of Pediatric DETEC..
MT
04/05Aeterna Zentaris Brief: Providing Update on Macrilen (Macimorelin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6,27 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 13,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,74
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Wolfgang Paulini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuliano La Fratta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carolyn Egbert Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Teifel Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicola Ammer Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.-13.02%14
MODERNA, INC.-28.75%48 787
LONZA GROUP AG24.74%46 321
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.00%39 917
SEAGEN INC.52.71%36 798
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.75%24 599
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer