Aeterna Zentaris : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

Report of Voting Results

Submitted Pursuant to

Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

June 14, 2023

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2023 via live audio webcast. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2023 (the "Circular").

(a) The five nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results on this matter:

FOR % FOR AGAINST % AGAINST Peter Edwards 401,912 68.94 % 181,057 31.06 % Carolyn Egbert 296,499 50.86 % 286,470 49.14 % Gilles Gagnon 402,690 69.08 % 180,279 30.92 % Dr. Klaus Paulini 317,211 54.41 % 265,758 45.59 % Dennis Turpin 298,514 51.21 % 284,455 48.79 %

(b) Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. The following are the voting results on this matter:

FOR % FOR WITHHELD %WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 1,157,809 83.18 % 234,119 16.82 %

Dated this 14th day of June, 2023.