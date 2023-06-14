Aeterna Zentaris : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Report of Voting Results
Submitted Pursuant to
Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
June 14, 2023
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2023 via live audio webcast. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2023 (the "Circular").
|
|
(a)
|
The five nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results on this matter:
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
% FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
% AGAINST
|
|
Peter Edwards
|
|
|
401,912
|
|
|
|
68.94
|
%
|
|
|
181,057
|
|
|
|
31.06
|
%
|
Carolyn Egbert
|
|
|
296,499
|
|
|
|
50.86
|
%
|
|
|
286,470
|
|
|
|
49.14
|
%
|
Gilles Gagnon
|
|
|
402,690
|
|
|
|
69.08
|
%
|
|
|
180,279
|
|
|
|
30.92
|
%
|
Dr. Klaus Paulini
|
|
|
317,211
|
|
|
|
54.41
|
%
|
|
|
265,758
|
|
|
|
45.59
|
%
|
Dennis Turpin
|
|
|
298,514
|
|
|
|
51.21
|
%
|
|
|
284,455
|
|
|
|
48.79
|
%
|
|
(b)
|
Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. The following are the voting results on this matter:
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
% FOR
|
|
|
WITHHELD
|
|
|
%WITHHELD
|
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
|
|
1,157,809
|
|
|
|
83.18
|
%
|
|
|
234,119
|
|
|
|
16.82
|
%
Dated this 14th day of June, 2023.
|
|
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
By:
|
(signed) Giuliano La Fratta
|
|
Name:
|
Giuliano La Fratta
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
AEterna Zentaris Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 20:44:19 UTC.