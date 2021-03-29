Aeterna Zentaris : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (SEC Filing - 40-F/A)

UNITED STATES

Amendment No. 1

FORM 40-F

[X] Annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended: December 31, 2020

Commission File Number: 001-38064

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Ontario, Canada 2834 Not Applicable (Province or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code Number (if applicable)) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number (if applicable))

315 Sigma Drive

Summerville, South Carolina 29486

(843) 900-3223

Klaus Paulini, PhD

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aeterna Zentaris, Inc.,

315 Sigma Drive

Summerville, South Carolina 29486

(843) 900-3211

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares AEZS The Nasdaq Stock Market Toronto Stock Exchange

[X] Annual Information Form [X] Audited Annual Financial Statements

Common Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020: 62,678,613

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On March 25, 2021, Aeterna Zentaris Inc., (the 'Company') filed its annual report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Annual Report'). This Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report is being filed for the purpose of: (a) filing revised audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, solely to correct inadvertent typographical errors in certain headings in the financial statements, as Exhibit 99.2; (b) filing a new consent from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm as Exhibit 99.8; and (c) filing certifications under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 as Exhibits 99.4, 99.5, 99.6 and 99.7.

Other than as discussed above and expressly set forth herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not, and does not purport to, amend or restate any other information contained in the Annual Report nor does this Amendment No. 1 reflect any events that have occurred after the Annual Report was filed. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibits Description 99.1 * Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 99.2 ** Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the fiscal years then ended, and the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 99.3 * Management Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Situation and Operating Results for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 99.4 ** Certificate of Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.5 ** Certificate of Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.6 ** Certificate of Chief Executive Office pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as enacted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.7 ** Certificate of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as enacted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.8 ** Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 101 ** Interactive Data File

* Previously Filed

** Filed Herewith

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Registrant certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this annual report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. March 26, 2021 By: /s/ Klaus Paulini Name: Klaus Paulini Title: President and Chief Executive Officer