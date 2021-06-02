Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to raise up to $1,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,714,286 units at a price of $0.175 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of closing at a price of $0.225 per share.

Finder's fees or commissions may be payable to certain eligible persons. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada.

The terms of the financing are subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approval. Additional details regarding the Offering can be found in the Form 9 filed in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange, a copy of which is accessible at www.thecse.com under the Company's profile.

The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used to repay outstanding payables and for the expansion of current development programs.

The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not already been generally disclosed. Closing is expected to occur in one or more tranches by June 30, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

