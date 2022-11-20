Advanced search
    AETHER   INE0BWX01014

AETHER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(AETHER)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:33 2022-11-18 am EST
978.40 INR   +3.41%
05:39aAether Industries : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
11/11Aether Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/05311,526 Equity Shares of Aether Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-NOV-2022.
CI
Aether Industries : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

11/20/2022 | 05:39am EST
November 20, 2022

Ref. No.: AIL/SE/74/2022-23

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400001, MH.

Mumbai-400051, MH.

Scrip Code: 543534

Symbol: AETHER

Dear Madam / Sir,

Subject: Intimation for Grant of Stock Options under 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021'

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on November 20, 2022 has approved the grant of 42,716 Stock Options, having Face Value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021' (herein referred as AIL ESOS 2021) to eligible employees, upon exercise of Options.

Details of the options granted is annexed herewith.

We request you to kindly take the information on your records.

Thank you.

For Aether Industries Limited

Chitrarth Rajan Parghi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: As attached

Page 1 of 4

Aether Industries Limited

Registered Office: Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Phone: +91-261-6603000 || Email: info@aether.co.in || Web: www.aether.co.in II CIN: L24100GJ2013PLC073434

Factory: Plot No. 8203, Beside Shakti Distillery, Near Rajkamal Chokdi, Road No. 8, Sachin GIDC, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Annexure

Details of Stock Options granted under

'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021'

1. Brief details of Options granted:

Stock Options granted under Trench-2:

12,461

Stock Options granted under Trench-3:

24,922

Stock Options granted under Trench-4:

5,333

Total Stock Options granted:

42,716

2. Whether the Scheme is in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (if applicable):

  1. Yes

  2. Pricing Formula / Exercise Price:
    For the Stock Options granted under Trench-2 and Trench-3: Rs. 321/- Above amount is fixed as part of terms of employment for 3 Grantees.
    For the Stock Options granted under Trench-4: Rs. 503/-
    Above amount is fixed vide considering the closing price of Rs. 985.35 on BSE India Limited dated November 18, 2022, at a discount of 49% to 1 Grantee.
  3. Total Number of Shares covered:
    Total 42,716 Stock Options are covered herein.
  4. Total Options vested: Trench-2 (1 Grantee):

Sl. No.

Date of vesting

% of vesting

1.

20.11.2023

33.33% of the options granted

2.

20.11.2024

33.33% of the options granted

3.

20.11.2025

33.34% of the options granted

Page 2 of 4

Aether Industries Limited

Registered Office: Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Phone: +91-261-6603000 || Email: info@aether.co.in || Web: www.aether.co.in II CIN: L24100GJ2013PLC073434

Factory: Plot No. 8203, Beside Shakti Distillery, Near Rajkamal Chokdi, Road No. 8, Sachin GIDC, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Trench-3 (2 Grantees):

Sl. No.

Date of vesting

% of vesting

1.

20.11.2023

25.00% of the options granted

2.

20.11.2024

25.00% of the options granted

3.

20.11.2025

25.00% of the options granted

4.

20.11.2026

25.00% of the options granted

Trench-4 (1 Grantee):

Sl. No.

Date of vesting

% of vesting

1.

20.11.2024

15.00% of the options granted

2.

20.11.2025

15.00% of the options granted

3.

20.11.2026

15.00% of the options granted

4.

20.11.2027

15.00% of the options granted

5.

20.11.2028

15.00% of the options granted

6.

20.11.2029

15.00% of the options granted

7.

20.11.2030

10.00% of the options granted

  1. Time within which the Option may be exercised: Trench-2: Within 3 years from first vesting Trench-3: Within 4 years from first vesting Trench-4: Within 7 years from first vesting
  2. Options exercised / Money realized by exercise of Options / Total Number of Shares arising as a result of exercise of Options / Options lapsed / Variation in terms of Options:
    None
  3. Brief details of significant terms:
    Terms of the above Grants are finalized by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee in-line with the current Scheme.

Page 3 of 4

Aether Industries Limited

Registered Office: Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Phone: +91-261-6603000 || Email: info@aether.co.in || Web: www.aether.co.in II CIN: L24100GJ2013PLC073434

Factory: Plot No. 8203, Beside Shakti Distillery, Near Rajkamal Chokdi, Road No. 8, Sachin GIDC, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

9. Subsequent changes / cancellation / exercise of such options: None

10. Diluted earning per share pursuant to issue of Equity Shares on exercise of Options: Options are yet to be exercised.

Page 4 of 4

Aether Industries Limited

Registered Office: Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Phone: +91-261-6603000 || Email: info@aether.co.in || Web: www.aether.co.in II CIN: L24100GJ2013PLC073434

Factory: Plot No. 8203, Beside Shakti Distillery, Near Rajkamal Chokdi, Road No. 8, Sachin GIDC, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

Disclaimer

Aether Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 10:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
