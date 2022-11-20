Aether Industries : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

November 20, 2022 Ref. No.: AIL/SE/74/2022-23 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400001, MH. Mumbai-400051, MH. Scrip Code: 543534 Symbol: AETHER Dear Madam / Sir,

Subject: Intimation for Grant of Stock Options under 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021'

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on November 20, 2022 has approved the grant of 42,716 Stock Options, having Face Value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021' (herein referred as AIL ESOS 2021) to eligible employees, upon exercise of Options.

Details of the options granted is annexed herewith.

