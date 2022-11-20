Aether Industries : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
11/20/2022 | 05:39am EST
November 20, 2022
Ref. No.: AIL/SE/74/2022-23
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400001, MH.
Mumbai-400051, MH.
Scrip Code: 543534
Symbol: AETHER
Dear Madam / Sir,
Subject: Intimation for Grant of Stock Options under 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021'
In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on November 20, 2022 has approved the grant of 42,716 Stock Options, having Face Value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021' (herein referred as AIL ESOS 2021) to eligible employees, upon exercise of Options.
Details of the options granted is annexed herewith.
We request you to kindly take the information on your records.
Thank you.
For Aether Industries Limited
Chitrarth Rajan Parghi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl.: As attached
2. Whether the Scheme is in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (if applicable):
Yes
Pricing Formula / Exercise Price:
For the Stock Options granted under Trench-2 and Trench-3: Rs. 321/- Above amount is fixed as part of terms of employment for 3 Grantees.
For the Stock Options granted under Trench-4: Rs. 503/-
Above amount is fixed vide considering the closing price of Rs. 985.35 on BSE India Limited dated November 18, 2022, at a discount of 49% to 1 Grantee.
Total Number of Shares covered:
Total 42,716 Stock Options are covered herein.
Total Options vested: Trench-2 (1 Grantee):
Sl. No.
Date of vesting
% of vesting
1.
20.11.2023
33.33% of the options granted
2.
20.11.2024
33.33% of the options granted
3.
20.11.2025
33.34% of the options granted
