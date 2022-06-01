Aethertek technology : Corporate governance officer changed

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Kuan Hsiu Chen/corporate governance officer of Aethertek technology co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Wu Sheng-Hao/CFO of Aethertek technology co., Ltd. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/06/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The new corporate governance officer will be announced separately after the appointment of the board of directors