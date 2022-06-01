Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Aethertek technology co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3219   TW0003219002

AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

(3219)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-30
90.30 TWD   +0.11%
01:52aAETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Corporate governance officer changed
PU
05/25AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Corrected the Company's 2021 Q3 and Q4 iXBRL and information on investments in mainland China and re-uploaded 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements
PU
05/13Aethertek technology co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aethertek technology : Corporate governance officer changed

06/01/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Aethertek technology co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 13:35:19
Subject 
 Corporate governance officer changed
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Kuan Hsiu Chen/corporate governance officer of Aethertek technology co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wu Sheng-Hao/CFO of Aethertek technology co., Ltd.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new corporate governance officer will be announced separately after
the appointment of the board of directors

Disclaimer

Service & Quality Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
01:52aAETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Corporate governance officer changed
PU
05/25AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Corrected the Company's 2021 Q3 and Q4 iXBRL and information on inv..
PU
05/13Aethertek technology co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving the Company'..
PU
03/31Aethertek technology co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : A resolution adopted by the Company's Board of Directors to issue r..
PU
03/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Board of Directors Approved only financial statements..
PU
03/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial St..
PU
03/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the dividend distribution resolved by the board of ..
PU
03/29AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Resolution by the Company's Board of Directors ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6 347 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 8,11%
Chart AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Aethertek technology co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 90,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chien Min Lue Chairman & General Manager
Sheng Hao Wu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chun Kuan Independent Director
Chi Yao Tsao Independent Director
Tao Feng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AETHERTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-2.38%219
MEDIATEK INC.-23.95%48 193
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-29.82%17 494
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-21.16%16 444
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-6.71%10 839
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.49%9 571