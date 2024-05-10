The Rationale Exists For The Removal Of Tumor-derived Extracellular Vesicles By Aethlon's Hemopurifier® To Treat Cancer

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) are small membrane-bound particles that serve as key mediators of cell-cell communication. They carry lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, and are released by most cell types, including tumor cells.

Specifically, EVs and their cargo :

Have been shown to contribute to the spread of cancer (metastases) 1

Play a role in immune system evasion by the tumor 1

Facilitate chemotherapy resistance 1

Interfere with antibody-based treatments (e.g., PD-1 antibody therapies such as Keytruda® and Opdivo®) 2

We believe the removal of harmful EVs and their associated cargo may enhance existing cancer treatments

The Hemopurifier® has demonstrated clearance of EVs in vitro and in patients3