Corporate Presentation
May 2024
Nasdaq: AEMD
www.AethlonMedical.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as
contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are subject to the "safer harbor" created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation
are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Aethlon's ability to enroll patients in Aethlon's ongoing and
planned clinical trials; Aethlon's ability to successfully complete Aethlon's clinical trials and achieve the endpoints for the trials, or any future
clinical trials with Aethlon's Hemopurifier® or to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier®; Aethlon's ability to demonstrate
the removal of nanoparticles (NPs), extracellular vesicles (EVs) and their associated cargo with the Hemopurifier®; the potential synergistic use
of the Hemopurifier with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted agents; Aethlon's ability to successfully demonstrate the benefit of
Aethlon's Hemopurifier® in the organ transplant setting; and Aethlon's ability to raise additional capital and to maintain Aethlon's listing on the
Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq); and Aethlon's ability to establish and maintain collaborations. These forward looking statements are subject
to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of Aethlon's clinical trials and
preclinical research with the Hemopurifier® in the organ transplant setting; Aethlon's ability to enroll patients in Aethlon's ongoing and planned
clinical trials on a timely basis, or at all; Aethlon's dependence on Aethlon's CROs and other third parties; Aethlon's ability to manufacture
Aethlon's Hemopurifiers®; Aethlon's ability to obtain regulatory approvals within the timeframes expected, or at all; complications associated
with product development and commercialization activities; the size and growth of the market(s) for the Hemopurifier® and the rate and degree
of market acceptance thereof; Aethlon's ability to raise additional capital; Aethlon's ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and Aethlon's ability to
attract and retain key management, and members of Aethlon's board of directors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and
uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aethlon's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on
June 28, 2023, subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and other filings that Aethlon makes with the SEC from time to time
(which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and
Aethlon's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Aethlon as of the date of this presentation, and Aethlon
undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. All third-party brand names and logos appearing in
this presentation are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Any such appearance does not necessarily imply any
affiliation with or endorsement of the Company.
2
Investment Highlights
- Developing novel, patented Hemopurifier blood purification device
- Early clinical trials have demonstrated virus and EV (extracellular vesicles, which include exosomes) clearance both in vitro and in patients
- The FDA has designated the Hemopurifier® as a "Breakthrough Device"
- The treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer
- The treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies
- Focused on multiple therapeutic targets in cancer, viral disease and organ transplantation
- Solid tumors failing anti-PD1
- COVID-19
- Proof-of-conceptstudies underway in organ transplantation
- U.S. and international clinical trials
- Planned oncology trials in Australia and in India
- Open COVID-19 trial in India
- Broad patent portfolio
- Experienced management team
3
The Aethlon Hemopurifier®
FDA Designated "Breakthrough Device" In Viral And Oncology Indications
• Safely administered in 164 Hemopurifier sessions in 38 patients1
•
• Has demonstrated clearance of life- threatening viruses
• Designed to clear tumor-derived EVs, and their associated cargo (Oncology)
1. Aethlon clinical safety database
4
The Hemopurifier® Is Designed To Capture Viruses And Extracellular Vesicles From A Patient's Blood Via Extracorporeal Circuit
Potential Therapeutic
Applications:
• Cancer
• Life-threatening viral infections
• Organ Transplantation
5
Pipeline Targeting Multiple Indications
Indication
Pre-Clinical
Early Feasibility
Study
Oncology
Solid Tumors failing anti- PD-1
Expected to begin in Australia and India, pending Ethics Committee approvals
Infections
India COVID-19
Ongoing
HCV
Completed
Single patient case study,
Viral
HIV
Completed
Emergency Use
COVID-19, Ebola
Organ Transplantation
Kidney
Pre-clinical Translational
Transplantation
Activities
6
The Rationale Exists For The Removal Of Tumor-derived Extracellular Vesicles By Aethlon's Hemopurifier® To Treat Cancer
Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) are small membrane-bound particles that serve as key mediators of cell-cell communication. They carry lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, and are released by most cell types, including tumor cells.
Specifically, EVs and their cargo :
- Have been shown to contribute to the spread of cancer (metastases)1
- Play a role in immune system evasion by the tumor1
- Facilitate chemotherapy resistance1
- Interfere with antibody-based treatments (e.g., PD-1 antibody therapies such as Keytruda® and Opdivo®)2
We believe the removal of harmful EVs and their associated cargo may enhance existing cancer treatments
The Hemopurifier® has demonstrated clearance of EVs in vitro and in patients3
1. Zhang L, Yu D. Biochim Biophys Acta Rev Cancer. 2019 Apr;1871(2):455-468.
2. Rasihashemi SZ, Gavgani ER, Majidazar R, et al. J Cell Physiol 2021:1-13.
7
3. Amundson DE, Shah US, de Necochea-Campion R, et al Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Oct 8;8:744141.
In Vitro Removal Of Cancer-Derived EVs Has Been Demonstrated1
- Tumor derived EVs were isolated from cancer patient plasma from multiple tumor types and suspended in buffer
- Samples were circulated over a scaled-down version of the Hemopurifier®
- The scaled down Hemopurifier was effective for clearing 92-99%of EVs suspended in buffer
- A subsequent in vitro study demonstrated removal of EVs directly from cancer patient plasma
Aethlon is exploring the therapeutic potential of removing tumor-derived
EVs in cancer patients with the Hemopurifier®
1. Marleau AM, Jacobs MT, Gruber N, et al. Cancer Res 2020;80 (16_Supplement):4509.
8
Clinical Development Plans Underway In Oncology
- Aethlon is planning a safety, feasibility and "dose finding" clinical trial with the Hemopurifier® in patients with stable or progressive malignancies following a 2-month run- in period of anti-PD-1 antibodies (Keytruda, Opdivo)
- This trial is designed to inform the design of a subsequent efficacy trial
- North American Science Associates, LLC (NAMSA), a major global contract research organization (CRO), will direct the planned oncology study in Australia and the U.S.
- Qualtran LLC will direct the planned oncology trial in India
- Interested sites have been identified in Australia and India
- Submission to site Ethics Committee is the next step
9
Recent Scientific & Clinical Literature Provides A Rationale For Hemopurifier Treatment In Severe COVID-19 Infections
- COVID viremia is detected in ~34% of patients and is associated with severity, requirement for ICU stay, development of multi-organ failure and poor outcomes1
- Direct viral injury to non-pulmonary organs has been noted in a COVID post-mortem study2
- Viremia in COVID is associated with immune dysregulation, endothelial injury, coagulopathy and complement activation3
- EVs and exosomal miRNAs may play a role in the spread of infection as well as ongoing inflammation, development of coagulopathy and lung injury4
- Aethlon's proprietary Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA) affinity resin has been shown to bind multiple clinically relevant SARS-CoV-2variants5
Demonstrated removal of SARS-CoV-2, EVs and miRNAs
in patients treated with the Hemopurifier®
1.Tang K, Wu L, Luo Y, Gong B.. J Med Virol. 2021 May;93(5):3165-3175.
- Deinhardt-EmmerS, Wittschieber D, et al. Elife. 2021 Mar 30;10:e60361.
- Bermejo-MartinJF, González-Rivera M, et al. Crit Care. 2020 Dec 14;24(1):691.
- Barberis E, Vanella VV, Falasca M, et al. Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Feb 22;8:632290.
- Gooldy M, Roux CM, LaRosa SP, et al. PLoS One. 2022 Jul 28;17(7):e0272377.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 00:20:08 UTC.