Investment Highlights

  • Developing novel, patented Hemopurifier blood purification device
    • Early clinical trials have demonstrated virus and EV (extracellular vesicles, which include exosomes) clearance both in vitro and in patients
  • The FDA has designated the Hemopurifier® as a "Breakthrough Device"
    • The treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer
    • The treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies
  • Focused on multiple therapeutic targets in cancer, viral disease and organ transplantation
    • Solid tumors failing anti-PD1
    • COVID-19
    • Proof-of-conceptstudies underway in organ transplantation
  • U.S. and international clinical trials
    • Planned oncology trials in Australia and in India
    • Open COVID-19 trial in India
  • Broad patent portfolio
  • Experienced management team

Proprietary, patented technology

The Aethlon Hemopurifier®

FDA Designated "Breakthrough Device" In Viral And Oncology Indications

Safely administered in 164 Hemopurifier sessions in 38 patients1

Has demonstrated clearance of life- threatening viruses

Designed to clear tumor-derived EVs, and their associated cargo (Oncology)

1. Aethlon clinical safety database

The Hemopurifier® Is Designed To Capture Viruses And Extracellular Vesicles From A Patient's Blood Via Extracorporeal Circuit

Potential Therapeutic

Applications:

Cancer

Life-threatening viral infections

Organ Transplantation

Pipeline Targeting Multiple Indications

Indication

Pre-Clinical

Early Feasibility

Study

Oncology

Solid Tumors failing anti- PD-1

Expected to begin in Australia and India, pending Ethics Committee approvals

Infections

India COVID-19

Ongoing

HCV

Completed

Single patient case study,

Viral

HIV

Completed

Emergency Use

COVID-19, Ebola

Organ Transplantation

Kidney

Pre-clinical Translational

Transplantation

Activities

The Rationale Exists For The Removal Of Tumor-derived Extracellular Vesicles By Aethlon's Hemopurifier® To Treat Cancer

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) are small membrane-bound particles that serve as key mediators of cell-cell communication. They carry lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, and are released by most cell types, including tumor cells.

Specifically, EVs and their cargo :

  • Have been shown to contribute to the spread of cancer (metastases)1
  • Play a role in immune system evasion by the tumor1
  • Facilitate chemotherapy resistance1
  • Interfere with antibody-based treatments (e.g., PD-1 antibody therapies such as Keytruda® and Opdivo®)2

We believe the removal of harmful EVs and their associated cargo may enhance existing cancer treatments

The Hemopurifier® has demonstrated clearance of EVs in vitro and in patients3

1. Zhang L, Yu D. Biochim Biophys Acta Rev Cancer. 2019 Apr;1871(2):455-468.

2. Rasihashemi SZ, Gavgani ER, Majidazar R, et al. J Cell Physiol 2021:1-13.

3. Amundson DE, Shah US, de Necochea-Campion R, et al Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Oct 8;8:744141.

In Vitro Removal Of Cancer-Derived EVs Has Been Demonstrated1

  • Tumor derived EVs were isolated from cancer patient plasma from multiple tumor types and suspended in buffer
  • Samples were circulated over a scaled-down version of the Hemopurifier®
  • The scaled down Hemopurifier was effective for clearing 92-99%of EVs suspended in buffer
  • A subsequent in vitro study demonstrated removal of EVs directly from cancer patient plasma

Aethlon is exploring the therapeutic potential of removing tumor-derived

EVs in cancer patients with the Hemopurifier®

1. Marleau AM, Jacobs MT, Gruber N, et al. Cancer Res 2020;80 (16_Supplement):4509.

Clinical Development Plans Underway In Oncology

  • Aethlon is planning a safety, feasibility and "dose finding" clinical trial with the Hemopurifier® in patients with stable or progressive malignancies following a 2-month run- in period of anti-PD-1 antibodies (Keytruda, Opdivo)
  • This trial is designed to inform the design of a subsequent efficacy trial
  • North American Science Associates, LLC (NAMSA), a major global contract research organization (CRO), will direct the planned oncology study in Australia and the U.S.
  • Qualtran LLC will direct the planned oncology trial in India
  • Interested sites have been identified in Australia and India
  • Submission to site Ethics Committee is the next step

Recent Scientific & Clinical Literature Provides A Rationale For Hemopurifier Treatment In Severe COVID-19 Infections

  • COVID viremia is detected in ~34% of patients and is associated with severity, requirement for ICU stay, development of multi-organ failure and poor outcomes1
  • Direct viral injury to non-pulmonary organs has been noted in a COVID post-mortem study2
  • Viremia in COVID is associated with immune dysregulation, endothelial injury, coagulopathy and complement activation3
  • EVs and exosomal miRNAs may play a role in the spread of infection as well as ongoing inflammation, development of coagulopathy and lung injury4
  • Aethlon's proprietary Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA) affinity resin has been shown to bind multiple clinically relevant SARS-CoV-2variants5

Demonstrated removal of SARS-CoV-2, EVs and miRNAs

in patients treated with the Hemopurifier®

1.Tang K, Wu L, Luo Y, Gong B.. J Med Virol. 2021 May;93(5):3165-3175.

  1. Deinhardt-EmmerS, Wittschieber D, et al. Elife. 2021 Mar 30;10:e60361.
  2. Bermejo-MartinJF, González-Rivera M, et al. Crit Care. 2020 Dec 14;24(1):691.
  1. Barberis E, Vanella VV, Falasca M, et al. Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Feb 22;8:632290.
  2. Gooldy M, Roux CM, LaRosa SP, et al. PLoS One. 2022 Jul 28;17(7):e0272377.

