Aethlon Medical : Current Report - Form 8-K

04/25/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2023

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Nevada 001-37487 13-3632859

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

11555 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 203

San Diego, California

92121
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (619)941-0360

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

AEMD The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously announced, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on October 25, 2022 advising the Company that for 30 consecutive trading days preceding the date of the Notice, the bid price of the Company's common stock had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule").

The Company subsequently requested an extension of time to regain compliance with the Rule and submitted to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. On April 25, 2023, Nasdaq informed the Company that the request for extension was granted. As a result of the extension, the Company now has until October 23, 2023 to provide evidence that it has regained compliance with the Rule.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Rule or the other requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 25, 2023

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

By: /s/ James B. Frakes

Name:

James B. Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
