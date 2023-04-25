Aethlon Medical : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2023

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

Nevada 001-37487 13-3632859

11555 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 203 San Diego, California 92121

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (619)941-0360

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously announced, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on October 25, 2022 advising the Company that for 30 consecutive trading days preceding the date of the Notice, the bid price of the Company's common stock had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule").

The Company subsequently requested an extension of time to regain compliance with the Rule and submitted to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. On April 25, 2023, Nasdaq informed the Company that the request for extension was granted. As a result of the extension, the Company now has until October 23, 2023 to provide evidence that it has regained compliance with the Rule.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Rule or the other requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

