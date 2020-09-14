Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aethlon Medical, Inc.    AEMD

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(AEMD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/14 04:00:00 pm
1.55 USD   +15.67%
05:40pAETHLON MEDICAL : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Conference - 2020
PU
08/27AETHLON MEDICAL : Corporate Update
PU
08/12AETHLON MEDICAL : Corporate Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aethlon Medical : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Conference - 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

NASDAQ: AEMD

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global

Investment Conference

September 2020

Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., CEO

Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D., Chairman

James B. Frakes, CFO

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following presentation may contain predictions, estimates, and other forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including whether and when our products are successfully developed and introduced; market acceptance of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® and other product offerings; regulatory delays, manufacturing delays, delays in our clinical trials, and other risks detailed in our SEC filings, which are accessible at www.sec.gov or on our website: www.AethlonMedical.com

2

Aethlon Medical

  • Hemopurifier for oncology and viral diseases
  • Experienced management team
  • Strong cash position
  • Non-dilutiveNCI funding for multiple programs
  • Exosome Sciences subsidiary
    • Diagnostics for cancer and CTE / neurogenerative disease
  • Based in San Diego

3

The Aethlon Hemopurifier®

  • Two FDA "Breakthrough Device" designations
    • Safety in over 120 patient treatments
    • Proprietary mechanism of action
    • Clears life-threatening glycosylated viruses
    • Clears cancer promoting exosomes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
05:40pAETHLON MEDICAL : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Conference - 2020
PU
08/27AETHLON MEDICAL : Corporate Update
PU
08/12AETHLON MEDICAL : Corporate Update
PU
08/11AETHLON MEDICAL : Xbrl q1 2021
PU
08/11AETHLON MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/11AETHLON MEDICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
06/25AETHLON MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
06/25AETHLON MEDICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/23AETHLON MEDICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21AETHLON MEDICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,65 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,37 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 16,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 66,0x
EV / Sales 2020 7,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aethlon Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,34 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy C. Rodell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Frakes Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Secretary
Annette Marleau Research Director
Edward G. Broenniman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.39.15%16
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC32.71%170 550
DANAHER CORPORATION33.48%145 337
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.18.84%82 215
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.85.17%58 499
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-10.90%57 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group