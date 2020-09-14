Aethlon Medical : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Conference - 2020
09/14/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
NASDAQ: AEMD
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global
Investment Conference
September 2020
Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., CEO
Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D., Chairman
James B. Frakes, CFO
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The following presentation may contain predictions, estimates, and other forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including whether and when our products are successfully developed and introduced; market acceptance of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® and other product offerings; regulatory delays, manufacturing delays, delays in our clinical trials, and other risks detailed in our SEC filings, which are accessible at www.sec.gov or on our website: www.AethlonMedical.com
Aethlon Medical
Hemopurifier for oncology and viral diseases
Experienced management team
Strong cash position
Non-dilutiveNCI funding for multiple programs
Exosome Sciences subsidiary
Diagnostics for cancer and CTE / neurogenerative disease
Based in San Diego
The Aethlon Hemopurifier®
Two FDA "Breakthrough Device" designations
Safety in over 120 patient treatments
Proprietary mechanism of action
Clears life-threatening glycosylated viruses
Clears cancer promoting exosomes
